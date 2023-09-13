Popular Items

Latte

$4.50+
Eclair

$4.15
Crossiant Loaf

$8.50

DAILY BAKED GOODS

Breads

Baguette

$3.70

Crusty French bread.

Batard

$5.25

A french loaf with a clean wheat flavor and open crumb.

Demi baguette

$2.40

Half the size of the baguette with the same great crust.

Seeded epi

$2.40

Our demi baguette cut to make a pull apart bread with a mixture of seeds and sea salt.

French roll

$1.25Out of stock

Baguette dough scaled out at 100 grams for an individual portion.

Seeded roll

$1.25

French roll coated in poppy seeds, sesame seeds, flax seeds and sea salt.

Campagne

$5.30

Our white sourdough bread is made without the addition of commercial yeast. It has a slightly chewy crust and a mild acidic flavor.

100% Loaf

$5.85

100% Roll

$1.35
Crossiant Loaf

$8.50

Stuffing cubes

$4.55

Sweet

Butter Croissant

$3.50

Light, flakey, and made with European butter!

Chocolate Croissant

$3.85

Our croissant dough filled with Belgium chocolate.

Almond Croissant

$4.10Out of stock

Twice baked croissant filled with almond cream and topped with sliced almonds.

Sugar Cookie

$2.75
Mocha Chunk Cookie

$2.75
Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.75

Corn Meal Rye Cookie

$2.75
Oatmeal Granola Cookies

$2.75Out of stock
Seasonal Scone

$3.80

Cream scone with orange and ginger flavor.

Wholegrain Scone

$3.90
Double Chocolate Scone

$3.70

Chocolate cream scone recipe with chocolate chunks.

Biscotti

$2.35Out of stock
Eclair

$4.15
Shortbread

$9.40

Jam Bar

$3.50

Shorties

$2.80
Brownie

$3.80

Croiss. Crisp

$5.50

Bostock

$5.20

BC croissant filled with butterscotch custard and topped with turbinado sugar.

Savory

Spinach croissant

$3.75Out of stock

Croissant dough filled with spinach, artichokes, and feta cheese.

Savory Tart

$4.90

Specials

Bacon Cheddar Croissant

$4.85

Canele

$3.50

Tomato Danish

$3.95

Peach Almond Danish

$4.15

Tiramisu Croissant

$5.85

BEVERAGES

Coffee Bar

Drip Brewed

$2.60+

French Press

$3.30

Espresso

$2.15

Latte

$4.50+

Breve

$4.75

Cappuccino

$4.00

Americano

$3.25+

Cortado

$3.30

Cubano

$2.30

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Hot Tea

$2.40

London Fog

$3.75

Iced Coffee

$3.35

Iced Tea

$1.85

RND COLD BREW

$5.25

Cooler

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$2.60

Smart Water

$2.60

Perrier

$2.60

Coke

$2.60

Honest Tea

$3.25

Choc. Milk

$2.60

WEDNESDAY SPECIALS

SPECIALS

Cheese Danish

$4.25

5 Grain Sourdough

$6.15

A whole wheat sourdough with flax, sunflower, oats, and rye.

Pain de Mie

$4.95

Hamburger Bun

$1.25

Garlic Rosemary

$6.05