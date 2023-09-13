Bread Craft 24 Church Avenue SW
DAILY BAKED GOODS
Breads
Baguette
Crusty French bread.
Batard
A french loaf with a clean wheat flavor and open crumb.
Demi baguette
Half the size of the baguette with the same great crust.
Seeded epi
Our demi baguette cut to make a pull apart bread with a mixture of seeds and sea salt.
French roll
Baguette dough scaled out at 100 grams for an individual portion.
Seeded roll
French roll coated in poppy seeds, sesame seeds, flax seeds and sea salt.
Campagne
Our white sourdough bread is made without the addition of commercial yeast. It has a slightly chewy crust and a mild acidic flavor.
100% Loaf
100% Roll
Crossiant Loaf
Stuffing cubes
Sweet
Butter Croissant
Light, flakey, and made with European butter!
Chocolate Croissant
Our croissant dough filled with Belgium chocolate.
Almond Croissant
Twice baked croissant filled with almond cream and topped with sliced almonds.
Sugar Cookie
Mocha Chunk Cookie
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Corn Meal Rye Cookie
Oatmeal Granola Cookies
Seasonal Scone
Cream scone with orange and ginger flavor.
Wholegrain Scone
Double Chocolate Scone
Chocolate cream scone recipe with chocolate chunks.
Biscotti
Eclair
Shortbread
Jam Bar
Shorties
Brownie
Croiss. Crisp
Bostock
BC croissant filled with butterscotch custard and topped with turbinado sugar.