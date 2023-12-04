Frisco Omelet with Fixings

$16.95

three eggs, hash browns, toast or muffin with any of three items: apple wood smoked bacon, local sausage, black forest ham, cured gravlax salmon, Sonoma goat cheese, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, spinach, avocado,roasted red peppers, queso fresco, zucchini,Olathe corn, tomato, jalapenos, chipotle red or poblano green chile.…. More than three items 1.50 each