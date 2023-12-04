Bread+Salt Lakewood 224 Union Boulevard
Breakfast
- 3+2+1$14.95
2 pancakes or FT 2 eggs any style and choice of Bacon, Ham, Sausage or Cured salmon
- Avocatini$12.95
house made rustic bread, 1 scrambled egg, pesto, avocado, sprouts, cilantro, jalapenos, LTO
- Babi$11.95
cream cheese, one egg over hard, pesto, tomato, goat cheese, herbs, clover sprouts
- Bagel w/cc$7.95
- Bagel w/cc and Bac$8.95
- Burr$15.95
flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, black refried beans, onion, hash browns, choice of red chipotle or poblano green chile, queso fresco, crema mexicana, cilantro
- BYO Bagel$10.95
choice of 3 items
- Chilaquiles$15.95
two eggs any style, corn tortilla chips, red chipotle chile, crema mexicana, cilantro, onion, queso freso, avocado
- Butternut Squash Scram$15.95
three egg whites, onions, zucchini, spinach, roasted red pepper, queso fresco, hash browns,toast or english
- Duck Confit$21.95
two eggs any style, hash browns, mixed greens, english or toast
- French Toast$13.95
Palisade peaches, vanilla cinnamon batter, powdered sugar,
- Frisco Omelet$13.95
three eggs, fresh herbs, mixed greens, champagne vinaigrette
- Frisco Omelet with Fixings$16.95
three eggs, hash browns, toast or muffin with any of three items: apple wood smoked bacon, local sausage, black forest ham, cured gravlax salmon, Sonoma goat cheese, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, spinach, avocado,roasted red peppers, queso fresco, zucchini,Olathe corn, tomato, jalapenos, chipotle red or poblano green chile.…. More than three items 1.50 each
- Gravlax$14.95
in house cured, cream cheese, 1 scramble egg, cucumber, radish, capers, red onions
- Huevos$15.95
flour tortilla, refried black beans, two eggs any style, choice of red chipotle or poblano green chile, crema mexicana, cilantro, onion, queso fresco, hash browns,
- Mia Mariposa$10.95
cream cheese, one egg over hard, bacon, ham, jalapenos
- Natalia$10.95
cream cheese, one egg over hard, tomatoes, avocado, clover sprouts
- Nutella Pancakes$12.95
Palisade Peaches, short or tall stack, add real maple syrup 3.50
- Pancakes$8.95
short or tall stack, add real maple syrup 3.50
- S.E.A. Scram$17.95
house cured salmon, three scrambled eggs, avocado, red onions, hash browns, toast or muffin
- Spanish Chorizo Scramble$15.95
three scrambled eggs, onions, Palacios chorizo, mushrooms, herbs, hash browns, toast or muffin
- Truffle Scram$14.95
three scrambled eggs, mozzarella cheese, fresh herbs, truffle oil, hash browns, toast or muffin
- Two Eggs$12.00
any style, hash browns, country wheat toast or english muffin 12.00
- Two Eggs with Meat$14.95
any style, hash browns, country wheat toast or english muffin add: applewood smoked bacon, local sausage, black forest ham, house cured salmon
- Veg Hash$17.95
tri color beets, yukon potato, sun dried tomatoes, goat cheese, pesto, two eggs any style, toast or muffin
- Sunrise BLT$12.95
house made rustic bread, 1 scrambled egg, chimayo mayo,apple wood smoked bacon, LTO add hash browns or field greens salad 3.95
Side
- Side Arugula$4.00
- Side Asparagus$6.00
- Side Avo$4.00
- Side Bac$4.95
- Side Bagel$4.00
- Side Balsamic Vinaigrette$0.50
- Side Black Beans$2.95
- Side Bread$3.00
- Side Caesar$6.00
- Side Caesar Dress$0.50
- Side Chick$12.00
- Side Chimayo Mayo
- Side Chipotle Hollandaise$3.00
- Side Chorizo$4.95
- Side Cilantro$1.00
- Side Corn$2.00
- Side Corn Tort$2.95
- Side Cream Cheese$2.00
- Side Dice Tomatoes$1.00
- Side Duck Confit$12.00
- Side Egg Whites$5.50
- Side Eng Muff$3.95
- Side Field$5.00
- Side Flour Tort$2.95
- Side Fresh Fruit$4.95
- Side Fresh Herbs$1.00
- Side Goat Chz$2.95
- Side Green Chile$2.95
- Side Grilled Onions$1.00
- Side Ham$4.95
- Side Hash Browns$3.95
- Side Hollandaise$3.00
- Side Jalap$1.25
- Side Lett$1.50
- Side Mexican Crema$2.95
- Side Mozz Chz$2.95
- Side Mushr$2.00
- Side Nutella$3.00
- Side One Egg$2.75
- Side One FT$4.00
- Side One P$4.00
- Side Parsley Green$0.50
- Side Patty Burger$8.00
- Side Peaches$4.95
- Side Pesto$4.00
- Side Pickle$0.50
- Side Pocini Hollandaise$3.00
- Side Pork$12.00
- Side Powder Sugar
- Side Queso$2.00
- Side Raw Onions$0.50
- Side Real Maple Syrup$3.50
- Side Red Chile$2.95
- Side Rstd Apples$2.00
- Side Rstd Red Peppers$1.50
- Side Saus$4.95
- Side Cured Salmon$12.00
- one choc chip Pancake$6.00
- Side one nut/app P$6.00
- Side One straw/razz FT$5.00
- Side Orange Juice$3.25
- Side Salmon$12.00
- Side Sliced Tom$2.00
- Side Sprouts$1.50
- Side TST$2.95
- Side Chips$2.00
- Side Trout$6.00
- Side Truffle Oil$2.00
- Side Two Eggs$5.50
- Side Veg Hash$8.00
- Side Vegetables$5.95
Beverages
- Almond Milk$3.00
- Apple Juice$3.25
- Boyland's Diet Coke$3.75
- Cappucino$4.95
- Chai Tea$4.95
- Chocolate Milk$3.25
- Coca Cola$3.75
- Coffee$3.95
Cranberry Juice
- Decaf Cappuccino$4.95
- Decaf Expresso$3.95
- Decaf Mocca$4.95
Dirty Chai
Expresso
Extra Shot Expresso
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Cocoa
Latte
Mocha
- Oat Milk$3.25
- Orange Juice$3.25
- Organic Hot Tea$3.95
- Organic Iced Tea$3.25
- Pineapple Juice$3.25
- San Pellegrino Blood Orange$3.75
- San Pellegrino Lemon$3.75
- Soda Water$3.95
- Soy Milk$3.25
- Sparkling water$3.95
- Tomato Juice$3.25
- Whole Milk$3.25
