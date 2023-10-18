Bread Zeppelin Lab/Testing/Staging
Zeppelins
Iceberg, crispy chicken topped with buffalo sauce, tomatoes, celery, carrots, and bleu cheese. Recommended Dressing: Hangar Bleu or Homestyle Ranch.
Iceberg, crispy chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce, peppadew peppers, shredded cheddar, crispy onions, and banana peppers. Recommended Dressing: Nashville Hot Ranch.
Iceberg, crispy chicken tossed in hot honey, dill pickles, pickled red onions, peppadew peppers, and sesame seeds. Recommended Dressing: Nashville Hot Ranch.
Chicken, Avocado, Crumbled Eggs, Bacon, Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Romaine & Iceberg. Recommended dressing is Red Wine Cobb Vinaigrette.
Avocado, Tomatoes, Corn Salad, Black Beans, Cotija Cheese, Romaine. Recommended dressings are Hangar Bleu or Avocado Ranch
Grilled Flank Steak, Avocado, Tomatoes, Crispy Onions, Jalapenos, Iceberg. Recommended dressings are Hangar Bleu or Creamy Horseradish.
Chicken, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Banana Peppers, Red Onions, Crumbled Feta, Romaine. Recommended dressing is Greek Vinaigrette
Chicken, Apples, Crushed Walnuts, Beets, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Arcadian Mix. Recommended dressing is Champagne Vinaigrette.
House Croutons, Parmesan, Romaine. Recommended dressing is Caesar Dressing. Shown with Chicken.
Cotija Cheese, Jalapenos, House Tortilla Strips, Romaine. Recommended dressing is Tejano Caesar Dressing.
Crispy Shrimp, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Dill Pickles, Iceberg. Recommended dressing is French Remoulade.
Bowls
Grain Zeppelins & Bowls
Grilled Flank Steak, Grain Medley, Sweety Drop Peppers, Corn Salad, Pickled Red Onions, Crumbled Feta, Kale. Recommend Tarragon Vinaigrette
(Shown with Turkey) Roasted Turkey, Grain Medley, Butternut Squash, Dried Cranberries, Apples, Roasted Pumpkin Seeds, Kale. Recommend Champagne Vinaigrette dressing
Sides
Soups
Drinks
Box Lunch Zeppelin
Box Lunch Bowl
Kids Meals
Catering
Boxed Lunch Assortment
Boxed Lunch, includes Chips & Cookie & includes a combination of our most popular signature Zeppelins ( 2x Atlantis, 4x Classic Caesar w/ Chicken, 2x Southwest w/ Chicken, 2x Washington State)
Boxed Lunch, includes Chips & Cookie & Includes a combination of our most popular signature Bowls ( 2x Atlantis, 4x Classic Caesar w/ Chicken, 2x Southwest w/ Chicken, 2x Washington State)
Zeppelin Box Lunch
Bowl Box Lunch
Zeppelin Trays
Salad Bar
Soups
