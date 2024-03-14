Breadberry Cafe at Breadberry
FOOD MENU
BREAKFAST MENU
- The Classic Breakfast Plate$9.99
2 Eggs served with choice of bread, home fries, Israeli Salad.
- Create Your Own Egg Sandwich -CYO$6.99
- Breadberry Omelet Sandwich$7.99
- The Breadberry Breakfast Croissant$12.99
Croissant, Omelet, Mozzarella, Sliced Avocado, Chipotle Mayo
- Hobo Sandwich$8.99
Bagel, Butter, Home Fries, And Eggs, (In Bagel)
- Just Eggs$5.99
Two egg omelette or sunny side, freshly cooked to order.
- Just an Omelet$6.99
- Farina$4.99
Self Serve
CUSTOM SANDWICHES
- Create Your Own Egg Sandwich -CYO$6.99
- Breadberry Omelet Sandwich$7.99
- Tuna Sandwich -CYO$6.99
Price includes your choice of 3 vegetables.
- Cream Cheese Sandwich -CYO$4.99
Choice of cream cheese. Price includes your choice of 3 vegetables.
- Butter Sandwich -CYO$3.99
Price includes your choice of 3 vegetables. (coffee not included)
- Sliced Avocado Sandwich -CYO$7.99
Freshly sliced avocado w/ choice of 3 vegetables.
- Egg Salad Sandwich -CYO$5.99
Price now includes your choice of 3 vegetables.
- Sliced Egg Sandwich -CYO$5.99
Price includes your choice of 3 vegetables.
- American Cheese Sandwich -CYO$5.99
Choice of cream cheese. Price includes your choice of 3 vegetables.
- Avocado & Egg Sandwich -CYO$8.50
Freshly sliced avocado, Sliced Hardboiled Egg, w/ choice of 3 vegetables.
- Lox & Cream Cheese Sandwich$11.99
The price includes your choice of 3 vegetables.
- Plain Bagel/Roll$1.75
- Customized Grilled Cheese - CYO$8.99
Ketchup & Mozzarella, Price includes your choice of 3 vegetables.
SIGNATURE TOASTS
- Classic Grilled Cheese$8.99
Sliced Sourdough Bread, American Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato.
- Avocado Toast$9.99
Sliced To Order Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Sunny Side Egg, Chipotle Aioli, Everything Spice
- Guacamole Toast$9.99
- Tuna Toast Melt$9.99
Sourdough, Tuna, Tomato, Cheddar, Raw Red Onion, Shaved Jalapeno,
READY SALADS
SOUPS
CUT FRUITS
- Assorted Seedless Grapes$7.99
- Cubed Cantaloupe$5.99
- Cubed Honeydew$5.99
- Cubed Mixed Fruit$5.99+
- Cubed Pineapple$5.99
- Cubed Watermelon$5.99
- Diced Kiwi & Pineapple$6.99
- Diced Mixed Fruit$6.99
- Grapefruit & Orange Mix$5.99
- Grapefruit/Orange Whole Sliced$5.99
- Mango Cubed$6.99
- Orange Supremes$5.99
- Peeled Clementines$8.99
- Pomango$7.99
- Pomegranate Seeds$9.99
- Sliced Kiwi$5.99
- Sliced Mango$8.99
- Whole Sliced Grapefruit$5.99
- Whole Sliced Orange$5.99
- Ambrosia$4.99