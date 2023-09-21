Skip to Main content
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Welcome to Breaker Breaker!
Breaker Breaker 921 Wylie Street
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Appetizers
Salad
Sandwiches
Daily Specials
Kids
NA Drinks & Sides & Sauces
Appetizers
Hush Puppies
$8.00
Ceviche
$15.00
Fried "Calamari" (Vegan)
$12.00
Fish Dip
$12.00
Dockside Poutine
$15.00
Peel & Eat Shrimp
$15.00
Empanadas
$8.00
Beet Dip
$8.00
Out of stock
Gumbo
$7.00
Salad
Caesar Salad
$10.00
Cabbage Rice Salad
$12.00
Sandwiches
Blackened Grouper Sandwich
$19.00
Fried Shrimp Po Boy
$17.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$15.00
Mushroom Chopped Cheese
$14.00
Fish Melt
$16.00
Chicken Club
$16.00
Daily Specials
Marinated Crab Claws
$12.00
Out of stock
Kids
Kids Chicken Tenders
$8.00
Kids Grilled Cheese
$8.00
Kids Fried Fish
$8.00
Kids Fried Shrimp
$8.00
Kids Grilled Fish
$8.00
Kids Grilled Shrimp
$8.00
NA Drinks & Sides & Sauces
Soft Drink
$3.00
Bottled Water
$2.50
French Fries
$5.00
Refill drink
$1.00
Side of Ketchup
Side of Honey Mustard
$0.50
Side of Yellow Mustard
Side of BBQ
$0.50
Side of Mayo
Side of Remoulade
$0.50
Side of Tartar
$0.50
Side of Cocktail Sauce
$0.50
Bag of Chips
$2.00
Side of Slaw
$3.00
Grindhouse Killer Burgers (Athens) Location and Ordering Hours
(404) 254-2969
921 Wylie Street, Atlanta, GA 30316
Closed
• Opens Friday at 11:30AM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement