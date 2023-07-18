The Breakfast Mug 1401 South El Camino Real
FOOD
Morning Favorites
Easy Morning
Two eggs any style, served with choice of bacon or turkey links and pancake or french toast
Traditional Breakfast
Two eggs any style, served with choice of crispy bacon, turkey link or pork sausages. Includes two sides
Duck Avocado Toast
Avocado spread, arugula, balzamic glaze, cherry toamtoes & two eggs any style
Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast
Avocado spread, arugula, balzamic glaze, cherry toamtoes & two eggs any style
Avocado Toast
Avocado spread, arugula, balzamic glaze, cherry toamtoes & two eggs any style
Country Breakfast
Grilled Duck Breast, three pork patties, house made biscuit & gravy. Includes one side
Biscuits & Gravy
Home made gravy served on top of golden biscuit, two eggs any style. Includes two sides.
Mexican Eggs
Two eggs screambled with onions, serranos peppers, tomatoes, melted cheese on top, avocado. Includes two sides
Ranchero Eggs
Two over easy eggs served on a slightly cook corn tortillas, red salsa, cheese, avocado. Includes two sides
Chorizo & Eggs
Three scrambled eggs cooked with Mexican chorizo, cheese, avocado. Includes two sides
The Breakfast Board
Avocado toast, strawberry Nutella pancake, flambe French toast, 5 oz top sirloin steak, crispy bacon, Canadian ham, turkey sausages, scrambled eggs, sliced avocado, hash browns & seasonal fresh fruit
Mug's Favorites
Breakfast Sandwich
Three scrambled eggs with grilled diced ham, served with cheese, avocado and house aioli
Breakfast Burrito
Crispy bacon, avocado, cheese, diced potatoes, grilled onions & three scrambled eggs
Eggs Benedict
Grilled Canadian bacon served on lightly warmed English muffin finished with hollandaise sauce
Veggie Benedict
Grilled tomatoes, organic spinach, sliced avocado & hollandaise sauce
Pastrami Benedict
Premier beef pastrami, grilled organic asparagus, avocado & hollandaise sauce
Smoked Salmon Benedict
Grilled round tomato, organic arugula, hollandaise sauce & avocado
Duck Benedict
Grilled duck breast, organic mixed greens, strawberry rhubarb, hollandaise sauce & avocado
Fab’s Spicy Melt
Three scrambled eggs with ham, cheese, grilled onions, avocado & chipotle sauce served on toasted sourdough bread
Steak & Eggs
10oz top sirloin cooked to the right temperature served with two eggs any style Includes two sides
The Mug Chilakiles
Corn tortilla chips cooked in green salsa, topped with ham, grilled onions, cheese, sour cream and two eggs any style. Choice of Steak or Chicken
Chicken Machaca
Three scrambled eggs served with grilled chicken, grilled bell pepper, diced onions, tomatoes, cheese, avocado and salsa on the side
Omelettes
Denver Omelette
Crispy bacon, grilled ham, bell peppers, onions & cheddar cheese
Sea Food Omelette
Grilled shrimp, grilled salmon, organic asparagus, sautéed corn. Avocado and our house creamy sauce on top
Veggie Good Omelette
Caprese Omelette
Grilled round sliced tomatoes, sauteed spinach, melted mozzarella. Topped with cherry tomatoes & avocado with a touch of basil infused olive oil
Meat Lovers Omelette
Served with pork, Italian & turkey sausage, organic spinach. Avocado & house creamy sauce on top
Sonora Omelette
Mexican chorizo, grilled onion, bell pepper, cheddar cheese & avocado on top
San Diego Omelette
Served with crispy bacon, organic sauteed spinach, grilled onions, melted cheese and avocado on top
Create Your Omelette
Three egg Omelette with your choice of 4 ingredients
Waffles, Pancakes & French Toast
Strawberry Waffle
All items are served with our house made chocolate liquor infused sauce, powder sugar & syrup
Traditional Waffle
Golden waffle served with powder sugar & syrup
Coconut Waffle
All items are served with our house made chocolate liquor infused sauce, powder sugar & syrup
Breakfast Waffle
Waffle sandwich served with three scrambles eggs, crispy bacon, melted cheese and side of fruit
Cristy Chicken & Waffle
Italian herbs breaded boneless chicken breast served with hash browns & syrup
Cinnamon Pancakes
All items are served with our house made chocolate liquor infused sauce, powder sugar & syrup
S’more Pancakes
All items are served with our house made chocolate liquor infused sauce, powder sugar & syrup
Classic Pancakes
Served with syrup, butter and lots of awesomeness
Flambe Toast
All items are served with our house made chocolate liquor infused sauce, powder sugar & syrup
Nutella Toast
All items are served with our house made chocolate liquor infused sauce, powder sugar & syrup
Let’s Mug it up!
Pancake, French toast, waffle, served with bacon, hash browns & two eggs any style
Traditional French Toast
Burgers & Sandwiches
Classic Mug’s Burger
8oz Angus beef patty, cheddar cheese, avocado, tomato, lettuce & house mayo
BLTA Sandwich
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado & aioli mayo
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
Grilled top sirloin, bell pepper, onions, melted cheese & house mayo
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, organic mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, melted cheese & house mayo
Breakfast Burger
8oz Angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado, house mayo & sunny side up egg
O’side Deluxe Burger
8oz Angus beef patty, crispy bacon, grilled onions, mushrooms & blue cheese crumbles and aioli mayo
Reuben Sandwich
Low sodium premier lean Pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island & aioli sauce
Tuna Melt
Fresh cucumber, onions, celery, lettuce, aioli mayo and melted cheese on lightly toasted sourdough bread
Mexican Torta
Grilled top sirloin steak, grilled ham, sliced pastrami, turkey sausage, chipotle sauce, grilled tomatoes & onions, melted cheese, sliced avocado and house aioli mayo
Lunch
House Salad
Organic mixed greens dressed with champagne vinaigrette served with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and fresh avocado Salmon $12, Steak $14, Chicken $8, Duck Breast $8
Lunch Salmon
Garlic salmon served on a bed of sauteed broccoli, asparagus, mushrooms, tomatoes, organic corn, side of Spanish rice and avocado
California Burrito
Grilled top sirloin, French fries, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream & avocado Served with one side
Chipotle Chicken
Grilled chicken breast served with Mexican rice, sauteed vegetables, avocado and creamy chipotle sauce on top
Carne Asada Fries
Grilled top sirloin, bell peppers, onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, melted cheese & creamy house sauce
Let’s Taco About It
Mix and match two tacos from our selection of grilled steak, shrimp or chicken Served with rice and beans. Sub grilled salmon $4
Chicken Enchiladas
Two chicken enchiladas topped with green salsa, avocado and cheese Served with rice and refried beans
Surf & Turf Burrito
Marinated grilled steak & shrimp, salsa fresca, avocado, sour cream, covered with green salsa Served with rice and beans
The Mug’s Nachos
Served with refried beans, salsa fresca, sour cream, guacamole, melted cheese grilled steak, chicken and chorizo Add Shrimp $4
Quesadilla Suprema
Grilled shrimp, grilled steak, salsa fresca and melted cheese. Guacamole, sour cream and refried beans on the side
Kids Menu
A la Carte Items
1/2 Waffle
Angus Beef Patty
Avocado
Bacon (4)
Beans
Biscuit
Cheese
Corn Chips
Egg (1)
Egg Whites (2)
French Fries
French Toast
Fruit
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Salmon (8oz)
Grilled Shrimp (10-12)
Grilled Steak (10 oz)
Guacamole
Hash Browns
House Potatoes
Mexican Rice
Pancake
Pork Partties
Pork Sausage (3)
Salsa Fresca
Side Chorizo
Side Gravy
Sliced Toast
Sour Cream
Sweet Potatoes
Tortilla
Turkey Sausage (4)
Vegetables
Grilled Duck
Biscuit & Gravy
Canadian Ham
DRINKS
Iced Coffee Sips
Mugs’ Mocha
Iced organic coffee with a splash of your favorite sweet craving
Peppermint Indulgence
Iced organic coffee with a splash of your favorite sweet craving
Irish Caramel
Iced organic coffee with a splash of your favorite sweet craving
Classy Americano
Iced organic coffee with a splash of your favorite sweet craving
Chai Brûlée
Iced organic coffee with a splash of your favorite sweet craving
Soft Drinks
Mugtails
Lavender Breeze
A refreshing mocktail with the right touch of natural flavors and bubbles
Peach Lemonade
A refreshing mocktail with the right touch of natural flavors and bubbles
Cherry Watermelon
A refreshing mocktail with the right touch of natural flavors and bubbles
Blackberry Mango
A refreshing mocktail with the right touch of natural flavors and bubbles