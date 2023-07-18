FOOD

Morning Favorites

Easy Morning

$12.25

Two eggs any style, served with choice of bacon or turkey links and pancake or french toast

Traditional Breakfast

$13.75

Two eggs any style, served with choice of crispy bacon, turkey link or pork sausages. Includes two sides

Duck Avocado Toast

$18.75

Avocado spread, arugula, balzamic glaze, cherry toamtoes & two eggs any style

Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast

$17.75

Avocado spread, arugula, balzamic glaze, cherry toamtoes & two eggs any style

Avocado Toast

$12.75

Avocado spread, arugula, balzamic glaze, cherry toamtoes & two eggs any style

Country Breakfast

$18.75

Grilled Duck Breast, three pork patties, house made biscuit & gravy. Includes one side

Biscuits & Gravy

$13.75

Home made gravy served on top of golden biscuit, two eggs any style. Includes two sides.

Mexican Eggs

$12.75

Two eggs screambled with onions, serranos peppers, tomatoes, melted cheese on top, avocado. Includes two sides

Ranchero Eggs

$12.75

Two over easy eggs served on a slightly cook corn tortillas, red salsa, cheese, avocado. Includes two sides

Chorizo & Eggs

$14.75

Three scrambled eggs cooked with Mexican chorizo, cheese, avocado. Includes two sides

The Breakfast Board

$42.75

Avocado toast, strawberry Nutella pancake, flambe French toast, 5 oz top sirloin steak, crispy bacon, Canadian ham, turkey sausages, scrambled eggs, sliced avocado, hash browns & seasonal fresh fruit

Mug's Favorites

Breakfast Sandwich

$14.25

Three scrambled eggs with grilled diced ham, served with cheese, avocado and house aioli

Breakfast Burrito

$14.75

Crispy bacon, avocado, cheese, diced potatoes, grilled onions & three scrambled eggs

Eggs Benedict

$14.75

Grilled Canadian bacon served on lightly warmed English muffin finished with hollandaise sauce

Veggie Benedict

$13.25

Grilled tomatoes, organic spinach, sliced avocado & hollandaise sauce

Pastrami Benedict

$16.75

Premier beef pastrami, grilled organic asparagus, avocado & hollandaise sauce

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$18.75

Grilled round tomato, organic arugula, hollandaise sauce & avocado

Duck Benedict

$18.75

Grilled duck breast, organic mixed greens, strawberry rhubarb, hollandaise sauce & avocado

Fab’s Spicy Melt

$14.75

Three scrambled eggs with ham, cheese, grilled onions, avocado & chipotle sauce served on toasted sourdough bread

Steak & Eggs

$22.25

10oz top sirloin cooked to the right temperature served with two eggs any style Includes two sides

The Mug Chilakiles

$17.75

Corn tortilla chips cooked in green salsa, topped with ham, grilled onions, cheese, sour cream and two eggs any style. Choice of Steak or Chicken

Chicken Machaca

$17.25

Three scrambled eggs served with grilled chicken, grilled bell pepper, diced onions, tomatoes, cheese, avocado and salsa on the side

Omelettes

Denver Omelette

$14.75

Crispy bacon, grilled ham, bell peppers, onions & cheddar cheese

Sea Food Omelette

$19.25

Grilled shrimp, grilled salmon, organic asparagus, sautéed corn. Avocado and our house creamy sauce on top

Veggie Good Omelette

$13.75

Grilled shrimp, grilled salmon, organic asparagus, sautéed corn. Avocado and our house creamy sauce on top

Caprese Omelette

$13.75

Grilled round sliced tomatoes, sauteed spinach, melted mozzarella. Topped with cherry tomatoes & avocado with a touch of basil infused olive oil

Meat Lovers Omelette

$17.25

Served with pork, Italian & turkey sausage, organic spinach. Avocado & house creamy sauce on top

Sonora Omelette

$17.25

Mexican chorizo, grilled onion, bell pepper, cheddar cheese & avocado on top

San Diego Omelette

$14.75

Served with crispy bacon, organic sauteed spinach, grilled onions, melted cheese and avocado on top

Create Your Omelette

$14.25

Three egg Omelette with your choice of 4 ingredients

Waffles, Pancakes & French Toast

Strawberry Waffle

$13.75

All items are served with our house made chocolate liquor infused sauce, powder sugar & syrup

Traditional Waffle

$9.50

Golden waffle served with powder sugar & syrup

Coconut Waffle

$13.75

All items are served with our house made chocolate liquor infused sauce, powder sugar & syrup

Breakfast Waffle

$15.75

Waffle sandwich served with three scrambles eggs, crispy bacon, melted cheese and side of fruit

Cristy Chicken & Waffle

$18.75

Italian herbs breaded boneless chicken breast served with hash browns & syrup

Cinnamon Pancakes

$13.75

All items are served with our house made chocolate liquor infused sauce, powder sugar & syrup

S’more Pancakes

$14.25

All items are served with our house made chocolate liquor infused sauce, powder sugar & syrup

Classic Pancakes

$11.25

Served with syrup, butter and lots of awesomeness

Flambe Toast

$13.75

All items are served with our house made chocolate liquor infused sauce, powder sugar & syrup

Nutella Toast

$14.75

All items are served with our house made chocolate liquor infused sauce, powder sugar & syrup

Let’s Mug it up!

$22.75

Pancake, French toast, waffle, served with bacon, hash browns & two eggs any style

Traditional French Toast

$10.25

Burgers & Sandwiches

Classic Mug’s Burger

$14.25

8oz Angus beef patty, cheddar cheese, avocado, tomato, lettuce & house mayo

BLTA Sandwich

$12.75

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado & aioli mayo

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$15.25

Grilled top sirloin, bell pepper, onions, melted cheese & house mayo

Chicken Sandwich

$14.75

Grilled chicken breast, organic mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, melted cheese & house mayo

Breakfast Burger

$16.75

8oz Angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado, house mayo & sunny side up egg

O’side Deluxe Burger

$16.75

8oz Angus beef patty, crispy bacon, grilled onions, mushrooms & blue cheese crumbles and aioli mayo

Reuben Sandwich

$13.75

Low sodium premier lean Pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island & aioli sauce

Tuna Melt

$13.25

Fresh cucumber, onions, celery, lettuce, aioli mayo and melted cheese on lightly toasted sourdough bread

Mexican Torta

$17.75

Grilled top sirloin steak, grilled ham, sliced pastrami, turkey sausage, chipotle sauce, grilled tomatoes & onions, melted cheese, sliced avocado and house aioli mayo

Lunch

House Salad

$8.75

Organic mixed greens dressed with champagne vinaigrette served with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and fresh avocado Salmon $12, Steak $14, Chicken $8, Duck Breast $8

Lunch Salmon

$19.75

Garlic salmon served on a bed of sauteed broccoli, asparagus, mushrooms, tomatoes, organic corn, side of Spanish rice and avocado

California Burrito

$18.75

Grilled top sirloin, French fries, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream & avocado Served with one side

Chipotle Chicken

$18.75

Grilled chicken breast served with Mexican rice, sauteed vegetables, avocado and creamy chipotle sauce on top

Carne Asada Fries

$16.75

Grilled top sirloin, bell peppers, onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, melted cheese & creamy house sauce

Let’s Taco About It

$14.75

Mix and match two tacos from our selection of grilled steak, shrimp or chicken Served with rice and beans. Sub grilled salmon $4

Chicken Enchiladas

$14.75

Two chicken enchiladas topped with green salsa, avocado and cheese Served with rice and refried beans

Surf & Turf Burrito

$18.75

Marinated grilled steak & shrimp, salsa fresca, avocado, sour cream, covered with green salsa Served with rice and beans

The Mug’s Nachos

$18.75

Served with refried beans, salsa fresca, sour cream, guacamole, melted cheese grilled steak, chicken and chorizo Add Shrimp $4

Quesadilla Suprema

$18.75

Grilled shrimp, grilled steak, salsa fresca and melted cheese. Guacamole, sour cream and refried beans on the side

Kids Menu

Kids Omelette

$8.75

Includes one side dish

Kids Burrito

$8.75

Includes one side dish

Kids Pancake

$8.75

Includes one side dish

Kids Nuggets

$8.75

Includes one side dish

Kids Drinks

$1.50

A la Carte Items

1/2 Waffle

$4.75

Angus Beef Patty

$8.00

Avocado

$2.00

Bacon (4)

$4.00

Beans

$3.00

Biscuit

$1.00

Cheese

$0.75

Corn Chips

$1.00

Egg (1)

$2.50

Egg Whites (2)

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

French Toast

$4.75

Fruit

$2.00

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Grilled Salmon (8oz)

$12.00

Grilled Shrimp (10-12)

$6.00

Grilled Steak (10 oz)

$14.00

Guacamole

$3.00

Hash Browns

$3.00

House Potatoes

$3.00

Mexican Rice

$3.00

Pancake

$4.75

Pork Partties

$4.00

Pork Sausage (3)

$4.00

Salsa Fresca

$2.00

Side Chorizo

$4.00

Side Gravy

$4.00

Sliced Toast

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Sweet Potatoes

$3.00

Tortilla

$1.00

Turkey Sausage (4)

$4.00

Vegetables

$3.00

Grilled Duck

$8.00

Biscuit & Gravy

$5.00

Canadian Ham

$4.00

DRINKS

Iced Coffee Sips

Iced Coffee Sips

Mugs’ Mocha

$4.25

Iced organic coffee with a splash of your favorite sweet craving

Peppermint Indulgence

$4.25

Iced organic coffee with a splash of your favorite sweet craving

Irish Caramel

$4.25

Iced organic coffee with a splash of your favorite sweet craving

Classy Americano

$4.25

Iced organic coffee with a splash of your favorite sweet craving

Chai Brûlée

$4.25

Iced organic coffee with a splash of your favorite sweet craving

Soft Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Juices

$4.75

Orange, Apple,Pineapple, Grapefruit, Cranberry

Coffee

$2.75

Mexican Hot Cocoa

$4.25

Milk/Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Hot Tea

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Mugtails

Lavender Breeze

$4.25

A refreshing mocktail with the right touch of natural flavors and bubbles

Peach Lemonade

$4.25

A refreshing mocktail with the right touch of natural flavors and bubbles

Cherry Watermelon

$4.25

A refreshing mocktail with the right touch of natural flavors and bubbles

Blackberry Mango

$4.25

A refreshing mocktail with the right touch of natural flavors and bubbles