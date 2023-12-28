2x points now for loyalty members
The Breakfast Spot
Breakfast Menu
Drinks
- Dawn$4.50
Lemonade and Orange Juice
- Dusk$4.50
Lemonade and Fruit Punch
- Grand Rising$4.50
Lemonade, Orange Juice and Fruit Punch
- Apple Juice$3.00
Apple Juice
- Chocolate Milk$3.00
Ch. Milk
- Coca Cola$3.00
Coca Cola
- Coffee$3.00
Coffee
- Diet Coke$3.00
Diet Coke
- Fanta$3.00
Fanta
- Fuze Ice Tea$3.00
Fuze Ice Tea
- Hi-C Fruit Punch$3.00
Hi-C Fruit Punch
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
Hot Chocolate
- Hot Tea$3.00
Tea
- Milk$3.00
Milk
- Orange Juice$3.00
OJ
- Sprite$3.00
Sprite
- Water
Favorites
- Hungry Man Combo$13.00
2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage 2 toast, 1 pancake or waffle
- Crack of Dawn$12.00
2 eggs, grits, hash browns or home fries your choice of meat your choice of toast pancakes or french toast
- Steak and Eggs$14.00
steak served with a side of eggs
- Becks Run Benny$11.00
toasted english muffin topped with canadian bacon, poached egg, and smothered in hollandaise sauce
- Chicken and Waffles$14.00
homemade waffles with crispy wings topped with syrup and powdered sugar
Hash Combo
Omelette
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Sides
Kids Breakfast
Pancakes
French Toast
Belgian Waffle
Lunch Menu
Burger
Sandwiches
- Turkey Club$10.50
turkey club sandwich piled high with turkey breast, bacon, lettuce and tomato on toasted white bread with Fries
- Fish Sandwich (No Fish)$11.50
Fish Sandwich with Fries
- Grilled Cheese$7.50
crisp, buttery bread loaded with cheese
- BLT$9.50
loaded bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich topped with mayo and cheese
- Gary's Meatloaf Sandwich$9.50
meatloaf served on toast with mashed potatoes and savory gravy
- Steak Hoagie$10.50
sliced steak with caramelized onions, sautéed peppers and provolone cheese
- Grilled Reuben$10.00
savory corned beef with sauerkraut and swiss cheese on grilled rye bread topped with thousand island dressing
Lunch Chicken and Waffles
Salad
- Judy's Salmon Salad$14.00
seasoned salmon on a bed of romaine and fresh baby spinach topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, egg, shredded carrots, onion, fries and cheese
- Chicken Salad$13.00
seasoned chicken on a bed of romaine and fresh baby spinach topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, egg, shredded carrots, onion, fries and cheese
- Cajun Shrimp Salad$14.00
sautéed cajun seasoned shrimp, fresh greens, tomatoes, grilled corn, diced bell peppers, cilantro and a zesty dressing
- Cobb Salad$13.00
bacon, chicken, boiled eggs, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, onions, tomatoes, iceberg lettuce serviced with ranch dressing
