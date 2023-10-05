Drinks

Coffee

Batch Brew

$3.50

Espresso

$3.50

Double shot

Long Black

$3.50

Macchiato

$4.00

Cortado

$4.00

Flat White

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Double shot of espresso and steamed milk 6oz

Latte

$5.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Red Eye

$5.00

Island Latte

$5.50

Tea

Jasmine Pearls

$3.50

hand-rolled green tea from Fujian Province, China, rolled into pearl shape, layered with jasmine blossoms (approximately 70% tea to 30% blossoms)

Jasmine Pomelo Blossom

$3.50

organic jasmine green tea, chamomile blossoms, and natural essences

Majorelle Mint

$3.50

organic Chinese gunpowder green tea, organic mint, organic marigold petals, and natural citrus essence

Yerba Matte

$3.50

organic green yerba matte

Earl Grey

$3.50

organic Ceylon tea, and natural Sicilian bergamot essence, organic cornflowers

Breakfast Blend

$3.50

organic Indian, Chinese, and Ceylon black tea

Queen's Guard

$3.50

organic black Ceylon tea, rose petals, organic lavender, organic cornflowers, and natural essence

Corazon De Cien Fuegos

$3.50

organic hibiscus, organic lemongrass, organic lavender, rose petals, organic cinnamon

Le Hammeau

$3.50

organic lemongrass, organic lemon verbena, chamomile, organic lavender, rose petals, organic mint, organic sage, and natural essence

Chai Latte

$5.00

Golden (Turmeric) Latte

$5.00

London Fog

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Other Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Vanilla Steamer

$2.00

Espresso Tonic

$6.00

Coke (Mexico)

$3.00

SP Lemonade

$3.00

Gingerbeer (Bundaberg)

$4.00

Soda (S.Pellegrino)

$2.50

Water Bottle

$1.50

Iced Water

Dragon-Berry Lemonade

$5.00

Food

Kitchen

Avocado Toast

$11.00

avocado, feta, chili flakes, sesame, lemon juice, radish, micro greens, olive oil, thick slice of sourdough bread

Breakfast Crunch Toast

$10.00

peanut butter, fresh fruit, granola, honey drizzle, cinnamon, thick slice of sourdough bread

Ricotta Toast

$10.00

ricotta, kumato tomatoes, lemon juice, olive oil, balsamic glaze, thick slice of sourdough bread

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.50

Toast & Butter

$2.00

Granola Parfait

$8.50

greek yogurt, granola, fresh fruit, honey drizzle, shredded coconut

Chia Pudding

$9.00

organic chia pudding, granola, fresh fruit, maple syrup, shredded coconut

Retail

Merch

T-Shirt

$28.00Out of stock

Long-sleeve

$32.00Out of stock

Car Diffuser

$10.00Out of stock

Candle

$25.00

Ceramic Cup

$30.00Out of stock

Catering

Coffee (catering)

Batch Brew Box

$32.00

96oz

Cold Brew Jug

$28.00

64oz