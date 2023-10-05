Breaking Wave Coffee 1310 Main Street
Drinks
Coffee
Tea
Jasmine Pearls
hand-rolled green tea from Fujian Province, China, rolled into pearl shape, layered with jasmine blossoms (approximately 70% tea to 30% blossoms)
Jasmine Pomelo Blossom
organic jasmine green tea, chamomile blossoms, and natural essences
Majorelle Mint
organic Chinese gunpowder green tea, organic mint, organic marigold petals, and natural citrus essence
Yerba Matte
organic green yerba matte
Earl Grey
organic Ceylon tea, and natural Sicilian bergamot essence, organic cornflowers
Breakfast Blend
organic Indian, Chinese, and Ceylon black tea
Queen's Guard
organic black Ceylon tea, rose petals, organic lavender, organic cornflowers, and natural essence
Corazon De Cien Fuegos
organic hibiscus, organic lemongrass, organic lavender, rose petals, organic cinnamon
Le Hammeau
organic lemongrass, organic lemon verbena, chamomile, organic lavender, rose petals, organic mint, organic sage, and natural essence
Chai Latte
Golden (Turmeric) Latte
London Fog
Matcha Latte
Other Drinks
Food
Kitchen
Avocado Toast
avocado, feta, chili flakes, sesame, lemon juice, radish, micro greens, olive oil, thick slice of sourdough bread
Breakfast Crunch Toast
peanut butter, fresh fruit, granola, honey drizzle, cinnamon, thick slice of sourdough bread
Ricotta Toast
ricotta, kumato tomatoes, lemon juice, olive oil, balsamic glaze, thick slice of sourdough bread
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Toast & Butter
Granola Parfait
greek yogurt, granola, fresh fruit, honey drizzle, shredded coconut
Chia Pudding
organic chia pudding, granola, fresh fruit, maple syrup, shredded coconut