Breakside Brewery Beaverton
Tap List
Hazy IPA w/ Fresh Talus Hops - Collaboration w/ Bottle Logic. ABV: 8.1%
Pilsner w/ Fresh Sterling Hops. ABV: 5%
Belgian White w/ Fresh Meridian Hops. ABV: 5.2%
New England-Style Hazy IPA w/ Fresh Idaho 7 Hops. ABV: 7%
Imperial Stout Aged in Apple Brandy, Rye and Bourbon Barrels. Tasting notes: caramel, cider mill, milk chocolate, plum, baking spice. ABV: 13.3%
West Coast IPA. Tasting notes: guava, melon, dank, peach. ABV: 6.5%
West Coast IPA. Tasting notes: evergreen, tropical, balanced, bitter. ABV: 6.8%
Hazy IPA. Tasting notes: fruit cocktail, lime sherbet, tangerine, tropical. ABV: 5.6%
English-Style Barleywine. Tasting notes: Neapolitan ice cream, blackberry honey. ABV: 9.5%
German-Style Pilsner. Tasting notes: grass, herbal, spicy, bready, crisp. ABV: 5%
Soft IPA. Tasting notes: pink fruits, sweet smelling marijuana, lemon-lime, sea breeze, tangerine. ABV: 5.8%
West Coast Golden Ale. Tasting notes: crisp, tropical, sweet malt. ABV: 5.1%
West Coast IPA. Tasting notes: dank, tropical, orange. ABV: 6.2%
Cream Ale. Tasting notes: strawberry, melon, floral. ABV: 5.6%
Canned Beer
Cans
Double Dry Hopped West Coast IPA. 6.2% ABV
West Coast IPA. 6.2% ABV
Session IPA. 5.1% ABV
Classic West Coast IPA. 7% ABV
West Coast Golden Ale. 5.1% ABV
Summer IPA collab w/ Hillsboro Hops Baseball! Tasting notes: ripe mango, blueberry, wild raspberry, lime. ABV: 5.9%
West Coast IPA. 6.2% ABV
New England-style Hazy IPA. 7% ABV
Bottled Beer
22oz Bottles
Barrel-Aged Sours
Barrel-Aged Stouts
Kegs
20L
German Pilsner. Tasting notes: grass, herbal, spicy, bready, crisp. 5% ABV **Please note: we do not provide taps or tubs with keg purchase. Kegs must be returned within 3 months to ensure timely deposit refunds**
West Coast IPA. Tasting notes: evergreen, tropical, balanced, bitter. 6.2% ABV **Please note: we do not provide taps or tubs with keg purchase. Kegs must be returned within 3 months to ensure timely deposit refunds**
West Coast IPA. Tasting notes: dank, tropical, orange. 6.2% ABV **Please note: we do not provide taps or tubs with keg purchase. Kegs must be returned within 3 months to ensure timely deposit refunds**
Session IPA. Tasting notes: peach, pineapple, juicy fruit. ABV: 5.5% **Please note: we do not provide taps or tubs with keg purchase. Kegs must be returned within 3 months to ensure timely deposit refunds**