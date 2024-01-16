BRED BRED
Popular Items
- Kidz Meal$11.00
Kids burger, grilled cheese, or chicken tenders served with hand cut fries and a kids juice or water
- Yosemite$15.00
Applewood smoked bacon, caramelised onion, tomato, jalapeño, smoked Gouda, Bred aioli
- Parisan$17.00
Applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, caramelized onion, sautéed mushroom, brie, truffle aioli
Burgers
- Bred Classic$12.00
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, American cheese, topped with bred aioli
- Maui$14.00
Grilled pineapple, sliced ham, sweet plantains, crispy onions, habanero pepper jack cheese, BBQ sauce
- Parisan$17.00
Applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, caramelized onion, sautéed mushroom, brie, truffle aioli
- Somewhere in Wiscansin$14.00
Pig candy, butter, caramelized onion, Wisconsin Cheddar, maple bourbon aioli
- Yosemite$15.00
Applewood smoked bacon, caramelised onion, tomato, jalapeño, smoked Gouda, Bred aioli
- Monte Carlo$23.00
Double patty, smoked pork belly, onion jam, Cheddar, Gouda, Bred aioli, served with hand cut fries
- Hambuger$10.00
- Cheeseburger$11.00
Sandos
- 504$12.00
Buttermilk cajun fried chicken, creole slaw, 504 sauce, and pickles
- Kobe$12.00
Buttermilk fried chicken tossed in gochujang sauce, cilantro and pineapple
- Rude Bwoy$12.00
Jerk chicken, red onion, peppers, habanero pepper jack, pepper sauce, pineapple, BBQ sauce
- Kodak BLAT$12.00
Grilled chicken, avocado, jalapeño cream sauce, cilantro, lettuce, onion
- Nashville Hot$12.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, Nashville hot sauce, bread & butter pickles
Sides
Not Doing Meat
Salads
- Garden$11.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, sweet peppers, carrots
- Caesar$12.00
Romaine, cracked peppercorn, Parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing (contains anchovy)
- Cobb$15.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, sweet pepper, applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese, avocado, and hard boiled egg
Savory
- Cousin Stizz Fries$16.00
Cajun fries topped with spicy sweet chili, buttermilk fried chicken, chipotle aioli and scallions
- Smoked Wings$10.00+
O.G, jerk, jerk BBQ, golden BBQ, sweet chili, honey buffalo, honey garlic
- Buttermilk Tenders$10.00+Out of stock
O.G, Nashville hot, honey garlic, or honey buffalo
- Chopped Cheese Fries$16.00
Hand cut fries topped with smoked burger, mayo, sweet BBQ, American cheese, hot cherry peppers, lettuce, and tomato
Sauces
- Side of Ranch$1.00
- Side of Blue Cheese$1.00
- Side of BRED Sauce$1.00
- Side of BBQ Sauce$1.00
- Side of Truffle Sauce$1.00
- Side of Maple Bourbon Sauce$1.00
- Side of Golden BBQ$1.00
- Side of Sweet Chilli$1.00
- Side of Honey Garlic$1.00Out of stock
- Side of Honey Buffalo$1.00
- Side of 504$1.00
- Side of Spicy Ketchup$1.00
- Xtra Ketchup$1.00
- mustard$0.50