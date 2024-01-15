Breezeway Cafe
FOOD
Waffles
Breakfast
- Breakfast Sandwich$6.95+
Egg, Cheese, House Aioli & Your choice of meat.
- Breakfast Burrito$13.75
Scrambled Eggs, Tater Tots, cheese and choice of sausage, bacon or ham wrapped in a flour tortilla with salsa on the side.
- Veggie Burrito$13.25
- Breezeway Bowl$11.95
Scrambled Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes, Biscuit w/ gravy.
- Avocado Toast$7.25+
[Regular: Local Sourdough, Avo Spread, Bruschetta Tomatoes, Balsamic Drizzle & Sprouts.] [Greek: Local Sourdough, Avo Spread, Feta Cheese, Bruschetta Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Balsamic Drizzle & Sprouts.] [Lox: Local Sourdough, Avo Spread, Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Bruschetta Tomatoes & Sliced Red Onion.]
- Breakfast Tots$11.25
Crispy tots topped with cheese, sausage gravy, bacon bits & aioli drizzle.
A La Carte
- Oatmeal$4.25
- Scrambled Eggs$3.00
- Bagel$3.50
- Croissant$2.00
- Bacon Side (3)$3.95
- Sausage Patty (2)$3.95
- Small B&G$5.50
(1) Biscuit w/ Gravy
- Large B&G$7.50
(2) Biscuits w/ Gravy
- English Muffin$2.50
- Biscuit$2.50
- Banana$1.00
- Extra 4oz Salsa$0.25
- Side of Avocado$1.50
- 12oz Side Gravy$4.00
- Toast$2.50
- Side of Tots$4.25
- Chips$2.00
- Chicken Tenders (3)$5.00
- BBQ Sauce$5.99
- Fruit Cup$5.50
Parfait
Side Items
DRINKS
Soda Fridge
Drip Coffee
Espresso
- Americano$4.00+
2 Shots + Water
- Cappuccino$4.25+
2 Shots + 1/4 Milk + 1/4 Foam
- Latte$4.95+
2 Shots + 3/4 Milk + 1/4 Foam
- Red Eye$4.25+
2 Shots + Drip Coffee
- Specialty$4.95+
2 Shot Latte + Flavoring
- Espresso Shots
- Steamed Milk$2.00+
- Matcha Latte$4.75+
- Hot Chocolate$2.75+
- Chai Tea$4.95+
- Affogato$5.00+
- Italian Soda$3.75