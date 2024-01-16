Breezy's Deli & Market
Sandwiches
Hoagies
- Italiano Hoagie$16.00
Porchetta, pepperoni, hot capocolla, genoa salami, herb provolone ricotta & pepper relish spread, lettuce, tomato, marinated onion, Breezy's herb blend, s + p, olive oil, Breezy's hoagie juice
- Turkey BLT Hoagie$16.00
House-smoked turkey, bacon cremea, tomato-cran spread, gruyere cheese, cooper sharp, marinated onion, tomatoes, spring mix lettuce, hoagie juice, olive oil, dried herbs
- Mortadella Hoagie$16.00
Mortadella, burratta smear, pepperdew relish, olive oil, Breezy's hoagie juice, pistachio pesto, marinated onions, arugula, s+p, dried herb blend
- Roast beef Jawn Hoagie$16.00
Herbed prime rib beef, banana pepper relish, marinated onions, mustard-horseradish mayo, horseradish cheese, prov sprinkles, spring mix greens, tomato, hoagie juice, olive oli, dried herb blend
- Smoked Trout & Cheese Hoagie$16.00
Smoked trout cream cheese with capers, lemon, onion, herbs, flaked trout, lettuce, tomato, marinated onion, Breezy's hoagie juice, bree
- Veggie Hoagie$16.00
Roasted egg plant, tomato- red pepper spread, marinated artichokes, lettuce, tomato, marinated onions, hoagie juice, olive oil, dried herb blend
- The BYO Hoagie$16.00
Make it how you want it...Pick the cheeses or meats or both! Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Olive Oil, Hoagie Juice
Juice Bar
Smoothies
- Island in the Sea$7.00
Dragonfruit, avocado, mango, pineapple, honey, coconut, turmeric
- Blueberry & Cream$7.00
Blueberry, cucumber, honey, oat milk, salt
- Strawberry Banana$7.00
Strawberry, banana, yogurt, honey
- Strawberry Mango$7.00
Mango, strawberry, oat milk, yogurt, honey
- Fruit & Oat$7.00
Blackberry, blueberry, strawberry, yogurt, rolled oats, oat milk, honey
- Surfboard$7.00
Pineapple, sweetened coconut, apple, oat milk
- Pineapple Basil$7.00
Pineapple, orange, basil, honey
- Green Meanie$7.00
Avocado, orange, pineapple, cucumber, kale, honey
- Pear-a-lope$7.00Out of stock
PA Barlett pears, cantaloupe, apples, honey