Breit's Stein & Deli KCK 412 North 5th Street
Sandwiches
BYO Sandwich
$6.95
Reuben
$6.95
Bob's Italian
$6.95
Braunschweiger
$6.95
Chicken Salad
$6.95
Tuna Salad
$6.95
Veggie Wrap
$6.95
Pastrami
$6.95
Rachel
$6.95
Polish Sausage
$6.95
Meatball
$6.95
Sides
Chips
$1.50
Coleslaw
$1.50
Potato Salad
$1.50
Macaroni Salad
$1.50
Giant Pickle
$1.50
Fritos
$1.50
Soups
Chili
$6.95
Breit's Stein & Deli KCK 412 North 5th Street Location and Ordering Hours
(412) 996-6082
412 North 5th Street, Kansas City, KS 66101
Closed
All hours
