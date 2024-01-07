Brendali Ristorante 1022 Light Street
Traditional Pasta
- Baked Ziti$18.95
Rigatoni baked with homemade meat sauce and topped with fresh mozzarella
- Spaghetti Marinara$11.95
Add meatball, meat sauce, or sausage
- Rigatoni Black & Blue$17.95
Vodka sauce with blackened and blue cheese crumbles chicken
- Penne Vodka$14.95
Add meatball, meat sauce, or sausage
- Tortellini Tre Sauces$16.95
Cheese tortellini sautéed in our unique blend of marinara, alfredo, and pesto sauce
- Penne Christian$15.95
Grilled chicken with fresh spinach, garlic, and olive oil
- Penne Puttanesca$17.95
Kalamata olives, onion, capers in savory garlic tomato sauce
- Fettuccine Bianco$20.95
Sautéed shrimp, bay scallops in old bay cream
- Cappellini Mercedes$16.95
Angel hair pasta, diced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil
- Cheese Ravioli$13.95
- Lasagna$16.95
Stuffed with meat and ricotta cheese
- Fettuccini Alfredo$12.95
Served with alfredo creamy cheese sauce
- Sausage & Peppers Cacciatore$16.95
Over penne pasta bell pepper, onion, mushroom, light marinara sauce
- Fettuccini Bolognese$17.95
Traditional meat sauce, peas, and Parmesan cheese, light alfredo sauce
- Tortellini Alla Nona$18.95
Sautéed sausages, green peas, and meat sauce, light affredo sauce
- Vegetables Primavera$16.95
Sautéed zucchini, squash, carrots, onion, peppers, tomato cream sauce over penne
- Eggplant Parmesan$16.95
- Gnocchi Alla Sausage$19.95
Potato gnocchi, diced sausage, in tomato, onion, and garlic sauce with Parmesan cheese
Seafood
- Orioles Seafood$28.95
Scallops, calamari, mussels, shrimps in marinara sauce served over linguini
- Spicy Shrimp Fradiavolo$20.95
Served over linguini
- Shrimp Scampi$20.95
Served over linguini
- Crab Sauce Linguini$20.95
Jumbo lump crab meat in a fresh chunky tomato sauce with a touch of old boy
- Crab Ravioli$22.95
Cheese ravioli topped with jumbo lump crab meat in a creamy rose sauce
- Chicken & Shrimp Brendali$23.95
Two chicken breast, shrimp, onion, mushroom, asparagus, in a white wine sauce
- Seafood Risotto$28.95
Shrimps, scallops, mussels over tomato risotto sautéed in marinara sauce
- Rigatoni Jonathan$24.95
Blacken shrimp, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, pesto cream sauce, Parmesan cheese
- Shrimp & Crab Alexander$24.95
4 jumbo shrimp, broccoli, lemon garlic sauce
- Shrimp and Crab Anadelia$28.95
Sautéed with Roma tomatoes, fresh spinach, and mushrooms. An old-bay basil cream sauce topped with crab meat over linguine
Veal
- Veal Saltimbocca$20.95
Thinly sliced veal scaloppine wrapped in prosciutto and sage sautéed in a light white wine sauce with spinach
- Veal Marsala$20.95
Tender slices of lightly breaded veal sauteed with mushroom & garlic in Marsala wine sauce
- Veal Piccata$19.95
Medallions of veal sautéed in garlic, butter, white wine, and lemon juice
- Veal Parmesan$17.95
Breaded veal topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella
Chicken
- Pollo Pepperoncinni$20.95
Chicken breasts, sage, rosemary, thyme, red peppers, crush red pepper, spinach, in white wine sauce served with risotto
- Chicken Diego$20.95
Chicken breasts in white wine lemon sauce with rosemary topped with fresh spinach and Mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Cacciatore$18.95
Chicken with bell peppers, onion, mushroom in marinara sauce served over penne
- Chicken Parmigiana$18.95
A timeless classic
- Chicken Marsala$20.95
Chicken breasts with mushroom in a marsala sauce
- Chicken Francese$20.95
Egg washed chicken in a lemon butter sauce
- Spaghetti Carbonata$21.95
Diced chicken basil cream sauce, spinach, Parmesan cheese
- Cordon Blue$21.95
Old bay seasoning basil cream sauce, ham, melted cheese over penne pasta
Antipasti
- Mussels$12.95
Sautéed mussels in lemon garlic sauce or traditional marinara
- Calamari$12.95
Grilled, fried, or Thai spicy served with homemade marinara sauce
- Crab Dip$11.95
Homemade baked crab dip served with toasted bread
- Shrimp Garlic$12.95
Tender shrimp in a zesty white wine sauce served with garlic bread
- Mozzarella Caprese$10.95
Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Bruschetta$9.95
Mix of tomatoes, onion, garlic, basil, and olive oil served in toasted bread
- Crab Bruschetta$12.95
Traditional bruschetta with crab meat
- Mozzarella Sticks$6.95
Served traditional mozzarella sticks with homemade marinara sauce
- Wings$16.95
12 wings with your choice of sauce: mild, buffalo, BBQ, or old bay
Soups & Salads
- Caesar Salad$8.95
Fresh romaine lettuce topped with croutons, Parmesan cheese served with homemade Caesar dressing
- Cajun Chicken Salad$10.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, and corn in a creamy Italian dressing topped with Cajun chicken
- Crispy Chicken Salad$10.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, croutons, corn, and carrots topped with fresh crispy sliced chicken
- Greek Salad$13.95
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, olives, feta cheese served with Greek dressing
- House Salad$8.95
Iceberg and romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, olives served with Italian dressing
- Judy Salad$15.95
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, chicken, grilled shrimp, and grilled onion
- Pasta Fagioli$6.95
Bowl of Italian style soup
- Wedding Soup$6.95
Bowl of green veggies soup
Pizza
- Classic Pizza$10.95
Cheese pizza
- White Veggie Pizza$12.95
Olive oil, spinach, tomatoes, garlic, mushroom, roasted peppers
- Supreme$14.95
Tomato sauce, bell pepper, onion, olives, meat, sausage, pepperoni, ground beef
- Margherita$12.95
Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil
- Fradiavolo$13.95
Spicy tomato sauce, mushroom, Italian sauce
- White Chicken Spinach$12.95
Chicken, spinach, garlic, olive oil
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$13.95
Chicken tossed in BBQ sauce and onion
- Greek Pizza$13.95
Pepperoncini, tomato, onion, oregano, feta cheese, kalamata olives
- Seafood Pizza$16.99
Cajun spices, white wine sauce, caramelized onion