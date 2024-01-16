Brenda's Pizzeria 21311 Garrett Highway
STARTERS
- MARYLAND GARLIC SHRIMP$23.95
Jumbo steamed shrimp tossed in caramelized garlic and Old Bay
- CHEESY GARLIC BREAD$9.95
Garlic butter, Pecorino Romano, and melted mozzarella *Gluten, Dairy
- MUSSELS ITALIANO$18.00
New Zealand green lip mussels cooked in lemon, garlic, and white wine sauce, served with toasted Italian bread
- SAUSAGE SMACKERS$10.95
Sauteed Italian sausage bites with your choice of BBQ, Old Bay Hot Honey, Sweet & Spicy, or Sriracha sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing *Sweet and Spicy sauce is not gluten-free
- BETTER-THAN-EVER BREADSTICKS$6.95
Made with our pizza dough! *Gluten, Dairy
- PIZZA BITES$13.95
A staff favorite! Mozzarella and Pecorino Romano cheeses, Italian herbs, garlic, and olive oil. Baked golden brown *Gluten, Dairy
SALADS/SOUP
- TOSSED SALAD$5.95+
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, pepperoncini, ripe olives, and red onions
- CAESAR SALAD$8.95+
Crisp romaine, Caeser dressing, house-made croutons, and Asiago cheese
- SICILIAN SALAD$8.95+
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, scallions, ripe olives, and feta, served with Light Olive Oil Vinaigrette
- GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$16.95
Grilled chicken, fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, ripe olives, red onions, mozzarella, cheddar, and Monterey Jack cheeses
- ANTIPASTO SALAD$19.95
A fresh bed of lettuce topped with ham, salami, capicola, aged provolone, cherry peppers, tomatoes, red onion, pepperoncini, giardiniera, and olives. Perfect as a shared appetizer!
- BRONX STEAK SALAD$20.95
8-ounce Angus sirloin, sauteed onions, green peppers, mushrooms, mixed greens, tomatoes, and olives with mozzarella, cheddar, and Monterey Jack cheeses
HEROES
- CHICKEN BACON RANCH HERO$12.95
Sauteed chicken, bacon, mozzarella, cheddar, and Monterey Jack cheeses with ranch dressing on the side
- BRONX BELLY BUSTER$13.95
Shaved rib-eye, sauteed sweet peppers, onions, and mushrooms, and provolone
- ITALIAN HERO$13.95
Ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, and provolone, served hot or cold with your choice of mayonnaise, Italian dressing, or oil and vinegar
- CHICKEN PARMIGIANA HERO$13.95
Lightly breaded chicken breast with melted provolone and tomato sauce
- MEATBALL PARMIGIANA$12.95
Italian meatballs with melted provolone and tomato sauce
ENTREES
- CHICKEN BROCCOLI ALFREDO$19.95
Penne pasta tossed in a rich, creamy Alfredo sauce, with sauteed chicken and broccoli
- CHICKEN PARMIGIANA$18.95
Lightly breaded chicken in our fresh homemade sauce, baked with mozzarella cheese and served with spaghetti
- CLASSIC BAKED ZITI$18.95
It's all about the sauce! Made from slow-cooked pork in tomato sauce, simmered all day, then baked with mozzarella
- COD FISH DISH$15.95
A mild, yet flavorful, flaky cod baked with our signature bread crumbs, and served with a side of spaghetti in a lemon, garlic, and white wine sauce
- STUFFED SHELLS$15.95
Mozzarella, ricotta, and Pecorino Romano cheeses served with your choice of tomato sauce, meat sauce, or Alfredo
- LASAGNA CLASSICO$16.95
Layers of seasoned ground beef, Italian sausage, tomato sauce, ricotta, and mozzarella
- SHRIMP SCAMPI$22.95
Sauteed shrimp in lemon, garlic, and white wine sauce, tossed with spaghetti. Topped with Pecorino Romano and green onion
- SPAGHETTI$14.95
A classic! Our homemade sauce, simmered all day and served over spaghetti
- PENNE$14.95
Traditional pasta tossed in your choice of our house sauces
- GF PENNE$14.95
Traditional pasta tossed in your choice of our house sauces
- MEATBALLS (4)$6.00
CALZONES/ROLLS
- TRADITIONAL CALZONE$10.95
Ricotta, mozzarella, and Pecorino Romano cheeses, baked in our homemade dough, served with our house-made sauce
- BUFFALO CHICKEN CALZONE$14.95
Chicken, buffalo hot sauce, banana peppers, and a trio of cheeses
- STEAK CALZONE$14.95
Shaved rib-eye, with caramelized onions, green peppers, and a trio of cheeses
- SHRIMP CALZONE$16.95
Filled with sauteed shrimp in a lemon, garlic, white wine sauce, with a trio of cheeses
- CHICKEN ROLL$11.95
Breaded chicken and mozzarella cheese baked in our homemade dough
- ITALIAN ROLL$11.95
Ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese baked in our house-made dough
- STROMBOLI$12.25
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, and a trio of cheeses
TRADITIONAL PIZZA
- 16" RED PIZZA$15.95
Neapolitan. Tomato sauce, mozzarella and Pecorino Romano cheeses.
- 20" RED PIZZA$17.95
Neapolitan. Tomato sauce, mozzarella and Pecorino Romano cheeses.
- 16" WHITE PIZZA$16.95
Ricotta, mozzarella, and Pecorino Romano cheeses, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil
- 20" WHITE PIZZA$18.95
Ricotta, mozzarella, and Pecorino Romano cheeses, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil
16" SPECIALTY PIZZA
- 16" BUFFALO CHICKEN$24.95
Chicken with buffalo hot sauce, mozzarella, and crumbled blue cheese
- 16" CHICKEN BACON RANCH$25.95
Chicken, mozzarella, cheddar, Monterey Jack, bacon, and our homemade ranch
- 16" CHICKEN BBQ$26.95
Chicken, zesty BBQ sauce, bacon, banana peppers, red onions, cheddar, mozzarella, and Monterey Jack cheeses
- 16" FIRECRACKER$23.95
Sausage, mozzarella, cheddar, Monterey Jack, jalapenos, and pineapple with sweet & spicy sauce
- 16" PIZZA MARGHERITA$21.95
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil
- 16" SEI COSI$26.95
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomato sauce, Pecorino Romano, and mozzarella
- 16" ULTI-MEAT$27.95
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, tomato sauce, Pecorino Romano, and mozzarella
- 16" VEGETARIAN$25.95
Tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, baby spinach, tomato sauce, Pecorino Romano, and mozzarella
- 16" GREEK$24.95
Pesto sauce base topped with red onions, green and black olives, tomatoes, feta, and mozzarella cheese. *Limited Time Only
20" SPECIALTY PIZZA
- 20" BUFFALO CHICKEN$28.95
Chicken with buffalo hot sauce, mozzarella, and crumbled blue cheese
- 20" CHICKEN BACON RANCH$29.95
Chicken, mozzarella, cheddar, Monterey Jack, bacon, and our homemade ranch
- 20" CHICKEN BBQ$30.95
Chicken, zesty BBQ sauce, bacon, banana peppers, red onions, cheddar, mozzarella, and Monterey Jack cheeses
- 20" FIRECRACKER$28.95
Sausage, mozzarella, cheddar, Monterey Jack, jalapenos, and pineapple with sweet & spicy sauce
- 20" PIZZA MARGHERITA$25.95
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil
- 20" SEI COSI$30.95
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomato sauce, Pecorino Romano, and mozzarella
- 20" ULTI-MEAT$32.95
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, tomato sauce, Pecorino Romano, and mozzarella
- 20" VEGETARIAN$30.95
Tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, baby spinach, tomato sauce, Pecorino Romano, and mozzarella
- 20" GREEK$28.95
Pesto sauce base topped with red onions, green and black olives, tomatoes, feta, and mozzarella cheese. *Limited Time Only
G-FREE PIZZA
KIDS
DESSERTS
- TIRAMISU$8.00
Creamy mascarpone custard & sweetened cocoa over espresso soaked lady fingers, topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle
- CANNOLI SAMPLER$14.00
Crispy pastry shell filled with sweetened ricotta & chocolate chips, topped with powdered sugar -- 1 each: traditional, pistachio, chocolate chip, and sprinkles
- LEMONCELLO CAKE$7.00
Delicate white cake with a lemon cream filling, topped with powdered sugar and fresh whipped cream
- APPLE CROSTADA$9.00Out of stock
Apples baked in a sweet pastry dough, topped with Tahitian vanilla ice cream
- CHOCOLATE TEMPTATION CAKE$9.00
Four layers of decadent chocolate cake topped with chocolate sauce & fresh whipped cream
- COLOSSAL NEW YORK CHEESECAKE$10.00
Perfectly creamy with just the right amount of sweetness!
- LARGE CANNOLI$6.00
Crispy pastry shell filled with sweetened ricotta cheese and chocolate chips. Topped with powdered sugar.
- SMALL CANNOLI$4.00
Crispy pastry shell filled with sweetened ricotta cheese and chocolate chips. Topped with powdered sugar.
- ICE CREAM SCOOP$2.00
- CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$3.00