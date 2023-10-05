Brennecke's Beach Broiler & Catering 2100 Hoone Rd
Food
Pupu's (Appetizers)
Coconut Shrimp
Coconut Crusted Turbo Shrimp with Creamy Mango Cocktail Sauce and Pickled Ginger
Seared Ahi
Fresh Ahi Sashimi Rolled in Furikake, Seared Rare, served with Citrus Ponzu, Pickled Ginger and Wasabi
Ahi Sashimi
Fresh Raw Ahi Sashimi served with Pickled Ginger and wasabi
Poke Tacos
House Made Poke in Crispy Wonton shells with Spicy Aioli
Ceviche Tacos
Citrus Marinated Fresh Catch with Spicy Aioli
Brennecke's Tempura Roll
Ahi, Snow Crab Sushi Roll with Spicy Greensand a Kabayaki Beurre Blanc
Nachos
Corn Tortilla Chips, Beans and Cheese with Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream and Jalapenos
Edamame Bowl
Salted Soy Beans with Chili pepper, Furikake and Sesame Oil
Kalbi Ribs
Korean Style BBQ Bone in Kalbi Beef Short Ribs
Local Style Pupu Platter
House Made Poke, Ceviche, Fresh Ahi Sashimi and Edamame served with Pickled Ginger and Wasabi
Soup and Salad
Cup of Chower
New England Style Creamy Clam Chowder
Bowl of Chowder
New England Style Creamy Clam Chowder
Small Family Greens
Hawaii Grown Mini Red and Green Romaine served with Cucubers, Grape Tomatoes and Carrots.
Medium Family Greens
Hawaii Grown Mini Red and Green Romaine served with Cucubers, Grape Tomatoes and Carrots.
Large Family Greens
Hawaii Grown Mini Red and Green Romaine served with Cucubers, Grape Tomatoes and Carrots.
Small Caesar Salad
Hawaii Grown Mini Red and Green Romaine served with Parmesan Cheese and Carrots.
Medium Caesar Salad
Hawaii Grown Mini Red and Green Romaine served with Parmesan Cheese and Carrots.
Large Caesar Salad
Hawaii Grown Mini Red and Green Romaine served with Parmesan Cheese and Carrots.
Garlic Bread
Counrty French Bread with Garlic Butter
Brennecke's Classic's
Beach Burger
Hapa Hawaii Sourced Angus Beef Burger with Lettuce, Onion, Tomato and Choice of Cheese on a Brioche Bun with Fries
Pineapple Chicken Sandwich
Grilled BBQ Chicken with Lettuce, Tomatro, Onion, Grilled Pineapple and Crispy Fried Onions Served on Brioche Bun with Fries
Taro Burger
Local Ulu Vegetarian Burger Sreved with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Choice of Cheese on Brioche Bun with Fries
Blackened Ahi Sandwich
Local Ahi Yellowfin Tuna Seared and served over Cabbage, Wasabi Aioli and Pickled Vegetable Namasu served on Brioche Bun with Fries
Fish and Chips
Beer Battered Fresh Fish served with Fries and Pineaplle Coleslaw
Veggie Wrap
Spinach Flour Tortilla with Hummus, Romaine Lettuce, Carrots, Pickled Onions, Cucumber, Tomato and a Balsamic Glaze Drizzle Served with Flour Tortilla Chips
Short Rib Local Moco
Local Beef Chuck Short Rib and House Made Mushroom Gravy over White Rice and two Fried Eggs
Poke Bowl
Lunch Special
Taco Tuesday
Fish Fry
Grilled Fresh Day Catch Entree
Ala Carte
1/2 lbs Crab
Alaskan King Crab
1 lbs Crab
Alaskan King Crab