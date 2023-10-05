Food

Pupu's (Appetizers)

Coconut Shrimp

$13.00

Coconut Crusted Turbo Shrimp with Creamy Mango Cocktail Sauce and Pickled Ginger

Seared Ahi

$28.00

Fresh Ahi Sashimi Rolled in Furikake, Seared Rare, served with Citrus Ponzu, Pickled Ginger and Wasabi

Ahi Sashimi

$28.00

Fresh Raw Ahi Sashimi served with Pickled Ginger and wasabi

Poke Tacos

$28.00

House Made Poke in Crispy Wonton shells with Spicy Aioli

Ceviche Tacos

$21.00

Citrus Marinated Fresh Catch with Spicy Aioli

Brennecke's Tempura Roll

$21.00

Ahi, Snow Crab Sushi Roll with Spicy Greensand a Kabayaki Beurre Blanc

Nachos

$15.00

Corn Tortilla Chips, Beans and Cheese with Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream and Jalapenos

Edamame Bowl

$9.00

Salted Soy Beans with Chili pepper, Furikake and Sesame Oil

Kalbi Ribs

$26.00

Korean Style BBQ Bone in Kalbi Beef Short Ribs

Local Style Pupu Platter

$38.00

House Made Poke, Ceviche, Fresh Ahi Sashimi and Edamame served with Pickled Ginger and Wasabi

Soup and Salad

Cup of Chower

$7.50

New England Style Creamy Clam Chowder

Bowl of Chowder

$13.00

New England Style Creamy Clam Chowder

Small Family Greens

$12.00

Hawaii Grown Mini Red and Green Romaine served with Cucubers, Grape Tomatoes and Carrots.

Medium Family Greens

$16.00

Hawaii Grown Mini Red and Green Romaine served with Cucubers, Grape Tomatoes and Carrots.

Large Family Greens

$24.00

Hawaii Grown Mini Red and Green Romaine served with Cucubers, Grape Tomatoes and Carrots.

Small Caesar Salad

$12.00

Hawaii Grown Mini Red and Green Romaine served with Parmesan Cheese and Carrots.

Medium Caesar Salad

$16.00

Hawaii Grown Mini Red and Green Romaine served with Parmesan Cheese and Carrots.

Large Caesar Salad

$24.00

Hawaii Grown Mini Red and Green Romaine served with Parmesan Cheese and Carrots.

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Counrty French Bread with Garlic Butter

Brennecke's Classic's

Beach Burger

$24.00

Hapa Hawaii Sourced Angus Beef Burger with Lettuce, Onion, Tomato and Choice of Cheese on a Brioche Bun with Fries

Pineapple Chicken Sandwich

$24.00

Grilled BBQ Chicken with Lettuce, Tomatro, Onion, Grilled Pineapple and Crispy Fried Onions Served on Brioche Bun with Fries

Taro Burger

$22.00

Local Ulu Vegetarian Burger Sreved with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Choice of Cheese on Brioche Bun with Fries

Blackened Ahi Sandwich

$28.00

Local Ahi Yellowfin Tuna Seared and served over Cabbage, Wasabi Aioli and Pickled Vegetable Namasu served on Brioche Bun with Fries

Fish and Chips

$28.00

Beer Battered Fresh Fish served with Fries and Pineaplle Coleslaw

Veggie Wrap

$21.00

Spinach Flour Tortilla with Hummus, Romaine Lettuce, Carrots, Pickled Onions, Cucumber, Tomato and a Balsamic Glaze Drizzle Served with Flour Tortilla Chips

Short Rib Local Moco

$32.00

Local Beef Chuck Short Rib and House Made Mushroom Gravy over White Rice and two Fried Eggs

Poke Bowl

$28.00

Lunch Special

$28.00

Taco Tuesday

$28.00

Fish Fry

$28.00

Grilled Fresh Day Catch Entree

$28.00

Ala Carte

1/2 lbs Crab

$30.00

Alaskan King Crab

1 lbs Crab

$60.00

Alaskan King Crab

Add Bacon

$3.00

Add Pickle

$1.00

Add Fresh Jalapenos

$2.00

Add Pickled Jalapenos

$1.00

Add Avocado

$3.00

Bowl of Chips

$3.00

Add Fresh Catch

$15.00

Add Grilled Ahi

$15.00

Add Cajun Ahi

$15.00

Add Tofu

$9.00

Add Chicken

$9.00

Side of Dressing

$1.00

Side of Chili Buerre Blanc

$1.00

Side of Wasabi Buerre Blanc

$1.00

Side of Spicy Aioli

$1.00

Side of Wasabi Aioli

$1.00

Add Shrimp

$9.00

Add Scallops

$9.00

Add Pork

$9.00

Side of White Rice

$3.00

Side of Ginger Rice

$4.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side of Veggies

$4.00

Side of Coleslaw

$3.00

Side of Eggs

$4.00

Side of Guacamole

$1.00

Large Guacamole

$3.00

Side of Beans

$4.00

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Side of Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Side of Ham

$4.00

Side of Pork Links

$4.00

Side of Sausage

$4.00

Side of Bacon

$4.00

Add Burger Patty

$18.00

Add Cheese

$1.00

Add Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.00

Add Sauteed Onions

$3.00

Add Crispy Fried Onions

$3.00

Side of BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Side of Teriyaki

$1.00

Split Plate

$4.00

Side of Wasabi

$0.50

French Fries

$4.00

Garlic Parm Fries

$6.00

Side of Hummus

$2.00

Extra Side of Mushroom Gravy

$2.00

Shaka Friday Sushi

Brennecke's Tempura Roll

$21.00

Cali Bake

$23.00

California Roll

$21.00

Cane Spider Roll

$17.00Out of stock

Ceviche Roll

$18.00

Cucumber Avocado Roll

$12.00

Hamachi Sashimi

$27.00

Moon-Bow Roll

$27.00

Negi Hama Roll

$19.00

Nukumoi Roll

$27.00

Rainbow Roll

$25.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$18.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$19.00

Sunset Roll

$25.00

Unagi Roll

$18.00

Veggie Roll

$12.00

TGIF

$24.00

Hot Sake

$19.00

Dessert

Ginger Creme Brulee

$13.00

Bob's Pie

$13.00

Lava Cake

$13.00

Pono Pie

$13.00

Bowl of Mac Nut

$6.00

Cup of Mac Nut

$4.00

Bowl of Vanilla

$6.00

Cup of Vanilla

$4.00

Bowl of Tutu's

$6.00

Cup of Tutu's

$4.00

Keiki Meal

Keiki Burger

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Grilled Cheese with Fries

$10.00

Keiki Fish and Chips

$15.00

Keiki Fresh Fish

$15.00

Keiki Pasta

$9.00

Keiki Quesadilla

$10.00

Employee Meal

Emp Burger

Emp Chicken Tenders

Emp Chicken Tender Sandwich

Emp Chicken Sandwich

Emp Nachos

Emp Pasta

Emp Quesadilla

Emp Rice

Emp Salad

Emp Soup and Salad

Emp Tofu

Emp Veggies

Emp Chicken

Emp Taro Burger

Emp French Fries

Emp Grilled Cheese

Liquor

Vodka

Absolut

$8.00+

Absolut Citron

$8.00+

Absolut Mandarin

$8.00+

Absolut Peppar

$8.00+

Absolut Raspberri

$8.00+

Belvedere

$12.00+

Chopin

$11.00+

Crater Lake Espresso

$10.00+

Crater Lake Ginger

$10.00+

Grey Goose

$12.00+

Ketel One

$12.00+

Locals Only

$8.00+

WELL McCormick Vodka

$8.00+

Maui Pau

$10.00+

Smirnoff Pineapple

$8.00+

Smirnoff Tamarind

$8.00+

Smirnoff Vanilla

$8.00+

St. George Green Chile

$12.00+

Titos

$10.00+

Emp Well Vodka McCormick

$4.00+

Gin

Aviation

$12.00+

Beefeater

$13.00+

Boodles

$13.00+

Empress 1908 Indigo Gin

$14.00+

Fid Street

$13.00+

Gray Whale

$12.00+

Gunpowder Gin

$14.00+

Hendrick's

$15.00+

WELL McCormick Gin

$8.00+

Monkey 47

$15.00+

Plymouth

$13.00+

St. George Terroir

$12.00+

Suntory Roku Gin

$10.00+

Bombay Bramble

$12.00+

The Botanist

$14.00+

Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin

$14.00+

Emp Well Gin McCormick

$4.00+

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00+

Brugal 1888

$8.00+

Captain Morgan Spiced

$8.00+

Hana Bay 151

$8.00+

Koloa Cacao

$14.00+

Koloa Coconut

$12.00+

Koloa Dark

$12.00+

Koloa Gold

$12.00+

Koloa White

$12.00+

Koloa Spice

$12.00+

WELL Mahina Coconut

$8.00+

WELL Mahina Dark

$8.00+

WELL Mahina Silver

$8.00+

Saltwater Woody Grapefruit

$10.00+

Saltwater Woody Lemon

$10.00+

Saltwater Woody Silver

$10.00+

Saltwater Woody Grilled Pineapple

$10.00+

Koloa Coffee

$14.00+

Tequila

Kapena Hawiian Chili Teq

$14.00+

1800 Coconut

$13.00+

Casamigos Anejo

$25.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00+

Casamigos Mezcal

$16.00+

Casamigos Repo

$18.00+

Cazadores Repo

$12.00+

Clase Azul Repo

$44.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00+

Don Julio 1942

$42.00+

WELL Exotico Blanco

$8.00+

Patron Silver

$14.00+

WELL Hornitos Repo

$10.00+

Vuelo Anejo

$25.00+

Vuelo Plata

$16.00+

Vuelo Reposado

$18.00+

Don Julio Repo

$18.00+

Illegal Mezcal

$16.00+

Casamigo Cristal Repo

$18.00+

Whiskey/Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$13.00+

Black Velvet

$8.00+

Buffalo Trace

$12.00+

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00+

Canadian Club

$11.00+

Crown Royal

$13.00+

Dough Ball

$12.00+

Fireball

$8.00+

Jack Daniels

$10.00+

Jack Daniels Bonded

$10.00+

Jameson

$8.00+

Makers Mark

$12.00+

Paniolo

$10.00+

Piggyback Rye 6yr

$14.00+

Skrewball PB

$9.00+

Suntori Toki Whisky

$12.00+

WELL Jim Beam

$8.00+

Wild Turkey

$8.00+

Woodford Reserve

$14.00+

Scotch

Chivas Regal

$13.00+

Glenlivet 12yr

$14.00+

WELL House of Stuart

$8.00+

J & B

$9.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00+

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00+

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto DeK

$8.00+

Amaretto Disaronno

$14.00+

Ancho Chile Reyes

$8.00+

Cocchi Americano

$8.00+

Baileys Irish Cream

$8.00+

Blue Curacao

$8.00+

Dorda Salty Caramel

$11.00+

Buttershots

$8.00+

Cynar

$12.00+

Canton Ginger

$14.00+

Frangelico

$12.00+

Jager

$9.00+

Kahana MacNut

$8.00+

Kahlua

$10.00+

Lillet

$8.00+

Luxardo Cherry

$10.00+

Midori Melon

$9.00+

Pama

$8.00+

Peach Schnapps

$8.00+

Pimms

$8.00+

St. Germain

$8.00+

Watermelon Pucker

$8.00+

Gran Gala

$8.00+

Naranja

$8.00+

Aperol

$10.00+

Campari

$10.00+

Fernet Branca

$12.00+

Fernet Branca Menta

$13.00+

St. George Americano

$8.00+

B&B Brandy

$14.00+

E&J Brandy

$14.00+

WELL Korbel Brandy

$8.00+

Remy VSOP Brandy

$16.00+

St. George Raspberry Brandy

$8.00+

Taylor Fladgate 10yr PORT

$12.00

Carpano Antica Sweet

Carpano Dry

Cocktails

Cocktails

1800 Coconut Pineapple Marg

$15.00

Aperol Sprits

$15.00

B52 SHOT

$10.00

Bay Breeze

$10.00

Beach Bomb SHOT

$10.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Bloody Maria One Shot

$12.00

Bloody Mary One Shot

$12.00

Blow Job SHOT

$10.00

Blue Hawaii

$12.00

Bob's Perfect Margarita

$13.00

Brennecke's Old Fashioned

$14.00

Brown Nipple

$12.00

Buttery Nipple SHOT

$10.00

Cape Cod

$10.00

Chi Chi

$12.00

CinnMac Liq Cappuccino

$8.00

Classic Negroni

$14.00

Coco Vuelo Plata Skinny

$18.00

Colada

$12.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Employee Mai Tai

$6.00

Employee Margarita

$6.00

Exotico Mule

$10.00

Exotico Paloma

$10.00

Extra Ginger Mule

$13.00

French 75

$16.00

Fro-Groni

$15.00

Fuzzy Navel

$10.00

Gibson

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Gin Mule

$12.00

Green Tea SHOT

$10.00

Grey Hound

$9.00

Hapa Negroni

$18.00

Happy Hour Lime in da Coconut

$11.00

Happy Hour Mai Tai

$10.00

Happy Hour Pau Hana Cosmo

$10.00

Happy Hour Poipu Kiss

$10.00

Happy Hour Tall Margarita

$10.00

Hazelnut Espresso Martini

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

House Mojito

$12.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Inferno Margarita

$15.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Jager Bomb SHOT

$12.00

Kahlua & Coffee

$12.00

Kamikaze Martini

$11.00

Kamikaze SHOT

$10.00

Kauai Rye Mule

$15.00

Keoki's Coffee

$12.00

Koloa Dark & Stormy

$14.00

Koloa Dark Colada

$14.00

Koloa Dark Lava Flow

$14.00

Koloa Dark Mango Madness

$14.00

Koloa Mai Tai

$16.00

Koloa Miami Vice

$20.00

Koloa Rum Runner

$15.00

Koloa Tai Chi

$18.00

Lava Flow

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

Lemon Drop SHOT

$10.00

Lilikoi Mimosa

$15.00

Lime in da Coconut

$13.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$14.00

Madras

$10.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Mango Madness

$12.00

Mango Madness

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Melon Ball SHOT

$12.00

Mexican Coffee

$11.00

Miami Vice

$17.00

Miami Vice

$18.00

Mind Eraser

$12.00

Mint Julep

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mudslide

$12.00

OJ Mimosa

$14.00

Paradise Mojito

$14.00

Pau Hana Cosmo

$12.00

Pina Mezcal Old Fashioned

$15.00

Poipu Kiss

$12.00

Poipu Titos Kiss

$14.00

Ranch Water

$13.00

Salted Caramel Espresso Martini

$15.00

Salty Dog

$10.00

Sazerac

$15.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Seabreeze

$12.00

Sex on the Beach

$12.00

Side Car

$13.00

Strawberry Patron SHOT

$14.00

Tai Chi

$14.00

Tall/House Margarita

$12.00

Tito's Ultimate Bloody Mary

$16.00

Titos Mule

$13.00

Ube Colada

$13.00

Ultimate Maria

$15.00

Ultimate Mary

$15.00

Vegas Bomb SHOT

$12.00

Vuelo Repo Cadillac

$20.00

Washington Apple SHOT

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Negroni Rosa

$15.00

Banana Old Fashioned

$16.00

Maui Mule

$13.00

Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$15.00

Liquor Pitchers

Colada Pitcher

$24.00

Colada Flow Pitcher

$24.00

Happy Hour Colada Pitcher

$22.00

Daiquiri Pitcher

$24.00

Happy Hour Daiquiri Pitcher

$22.00

Exotico Margarita Pitcher

$24.00

Happy Hour Exotico Margarita Pitcher

$22.00

Hornitos Margarita Pitcher

$26.00

Casamigo Blanco Margarita Pitcher

$30.00

Chi Chi Pitchers

$24.00

Miami Vice Pitcher

$28.00

Margarita Pitcher

$24.00

Beer

Draft

Aloha Blonde Ale

$8.00+

HBW PGB

$8.00+

HBW SS Stout

$8.00+

Kona Longboard Lager

$8.00+

Maui Big Swell IPA

$8.00+

Maui Seltzer

$8.00+

Maui Coconut Porter

$8.00+

Maui Pau Hana Pilsner

$8.00+

Juneshine Hard Kombucha

$8.00+

Kona Big Wave Golden Ale

$8.00+

HBW Sheltered Bay IPA

$8.00+

Waikiki Skinny Jeans IPA

$8.00+

Bottled

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Lagunita IPNA (NA)

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$8.00

Pacifico

$8.00

Canned

21st Hazy IPA

$8.00

Domingo Mimosa Sour NBB

$8.00

HBW El Guapo Golden Ale

$8.00

HBW Hop Island IPA

$8.00

HBW Kewalo Creme Ale

$8.00

Maui Bikini Blonde Lager

$8.00

Ola Kiawe Vanilla Porter

$8.00

HBW PGB Extra Pale Ale

$8.00

21st Watermelon Punk Sour

$8.00

Draft Sampler

Draft Sampler

$12.00

Happy Hour Draft Sampler

$10.00

Emp Beer

Emp Beer

$3.00

Wine by the Glass

Red

1000 Stories Cabernet - GL

$16.00

Hess Cab - GL

$16.00

Lillie Pinot Noir - GL

$16.00

Line 39 Merlot - GL

$12.00

Rebellious Red - GL

$14.00

Happy Hour Rebellious Red - GL

$12.00

White

Babich Sauv Blanc - GL

$14.00

Bex Riesling - GL

$10.00

Harken Chard - GL

$15.00

Kendall Jackson Chard - GL

$14.00

Zenato Pinot Grigio - GL

$14.00

Pink Flamingo Still Rose- GL

$14.00

Happy Hour KJ Chard - G:

$12.00

Side of ice for wine

Champagne

Sunday Funday Rose - GL

$14.00

Zardetto Prosecco - GL

$14.00

Happy Hour Lilikoi Mimosa

$13.00

Wine Taster

Wine Taster

Wine by the Bottle

Red

1000 Stories Cabernet - BTL

$55.00

Hess Cab - BTL

$55.00

Lillie Pinot Noir - BTL

$55.00

Line 39 Merlot - BTL

$35.00

Rebellious Red - BTL

$42.00

White

Babich Sauv Blanc - BTL

$42.00

Bex Riesling - BTL

$33.00

Harken Chard - BTL

$48.00

Kendall Jackson Chard - BTL

$42.00

Zenato Pinot Grigio - BTL

$42.00

Pink Flamingo Still Rose- BTL

$42.00

Tepache Sazon- Pineapple Wine

$10.00

Sake

Hiro Blue JG

$20.00

Ozeki Hana-awaka

$18.00

Ozeki Pineapple Nigori

$16.00

Sho Chiku Bai Organic

$19.00

Tozai Snow Maiden Pink

$21.00

Tanuki Hot Sake

$19.00

Ikezo Sake Jelly Shot Can

$12.00

Champagne

Sunday Funday Rose - BTL

$42.00

Zardetto Prosecco - BTL

$42.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$20.00

NA Beverages

Kombucha

Ginger Berry KJCO

$10.00

Green Tonic KJCO

$10.00

Strawberry Guava KJCO

$10.00

Tropical Drip

$10.00

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Arnold Palmer Refill

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

Fruit Smoothie

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

Hawaiian Fruit Punch

$6.00

LRG Chocolate Milk

$6.00

SM Chocolate Milk

$4.00

LRG Milk

$5.00

SM Milk

$3.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Lemonade Refill

SM Strawberry Milk

$3.00

LRG Strawberry Milk

$5.00

SIDE Bloody Mix

$3.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Pinapple Juice

$6.00

Guava Juice

$6.00

POG Juie

$6.00

Lilikoi Juice

$6.00

Shake

$10.00

Bucket of Ice

Mocktails

Virgin Mai Tai

$6.00

Virgin Colada

$8.00

Virgin Daiquiri

$8.00

Virgin Lava Flow

$8.00

Virgin Mango Madness

$8.00

Virgin Margarita

$8.00

Virgin Mary

$8.00

Virgin Ultimate Mary

$10.00

Virgin Mojito

$8.00

Virgin Daiquiri Pitcher

$18.00

Virgin Margarita Pitcher

$18.00

Virgin Colada Pitcher

$18.00

Virgin Paradise Mojito

$8.00

Water

Volcanic Water Still Alkaline

$9.00

Volcanic Water Sparkling

$9.00

Soda Water

Tonic Water

$3.00

Water

Coffee/Tea/Espresso

Plantation Ice Tea (Pineapple)

$4.00

Black Passion Ice Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Kauai Roastery Coffee

$3.00

Kauai Roastery Coffee Decaf

$3.00

Add Mac Nut Milk

$3.00

Bob's Hazelnut Cappuccino

$7.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

DBL Cappuccino

$8.00

DBL Espresso

$6.00

DBL Latte

$8.00

Espresso

$4.00

Hot Coco Delight

$6.00

Iced Cappuccino

$5.00

Iced Espresso

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Coke Refill

Diet Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke Refill

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Dr. Pepper Refill

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Ale Refrill

Rootbeer

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Shirley Temple Refill

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Roy Rogers Refrill

Sprite

$3.00

Sprite Refill

Beer Spill

