Brew Garden - Strongsville 16555 South Park Center
Quick Bar
- B-Bud$3.50
- B-Bud Light$3.50
- B-Coors Light$3.50
- B-Corona$4.50
- B-Labatt Blue$3.50
- B-Mich Ultra$3.50
- B-Miller Lite$3.00
- B-Stella$4.50
- Well Gin$4.50
- Well Rum$4.50
- Well Tequila$4.50
- Well Vodka$4.50
- Bacardi Light$5.50
- Captain Morgan$5.50
- Crown Royal$5.00
- Cuervo Gold$6.50
- Jack Daniels$7.50
- Jagermeister$6.00
- Jim Beam$5.50
- Patron Silver$10.00
- Smirnoff Cherry$5.00
- Smirnoff Grape$5.00
- Fireball$6.00
- Margarita$7.00
- Cosmo$7.00
- Long Island$8.00
- Sex On The Beach$7.00
- Sh-Grape Freeze$4.50
- Sh-Green Tea$6.00
- Sh-Pineapple UD$5.50
- Sh-Wash Apple$6.00
- Sh-White Gum Bear$6.00
Food
Appetizers
- BBQ Pork Keg Tots$13.00
- Brussel Sprouts$6.00
- Cauli$12.00
- Double Truffle Fries$6.00
- Gouda Bacon Bites$10.00
- Nachos$14.00
- Pretzel Bread$10.00
- Side Celery$1.00
- Side Celery & Bleu Cheese$2.00
- Side Celery & Ranch$2.00
- Side Pierogies$12.00
- Southwest Chicken Dip$12.00
- Wings- Traditional$13.00
- Wings - BONELESS$12.00
- 1.5oz Dressing/Sauce$0.50
- 3.5oz Dressing/Sauce$0.75
Happy Hour
Kids Menu
Pizza
Sides
Soup/Salad
Specials
Extra Tabs
- The Sampler$16.00
- Game Day Wing Basket$16.00
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$12.00
- BBQ Pork Sandwich$12.00
- Chili Mac & Cheese$14.00
- Game Day Cheese Pizza$8.00
- Game Day Pep Pizza$10.00
- Halloween Party$20.00
- Adult Buffet$20.00
- Kids Buffet$14.00
- BG Breakfast Sandwich$14.00
- Breakfast Quesadilla$12.00
- Chicken & Waffles$12.00
- Belgian Waffle$7.00
- Side Bread$1.00
Burgers/Wraps
Entrees
Drinks
N/A Beverages
- Coke$2.75
- Coke Zero$2.75
- Sprite$2.75
- Ginger Ale$2.75
- Ginger Beer$3.00
- Coffee$2.75
- Decaf$2.75
- Peach Iced Tea$2.95
- Iced Tea$2.75
- Rasp Iced Tea$2.50
- Lemonade$2.75
- Water
- Hot Tea$1.99
- Hot Chocolate$1.99
- Virgin Daiquiri$4.00
- Juice$2.50
- Wine Tasting 20$25.00
- Wine Tasting 25$30.00
- Bourbon Tasting 45$45.00
- Bourbon Tasting 50$50.00
- KID Beverage$1.50
Wine Bar
- B-Austin Hope Cabernet$73.00
- B-Ca Locations Red Blend$38.00
- B-Caymus Walking Fool$44.00
- B-Clark N' Telephone Noir$55.00
- B-Emmolo$55.00
- B-Intrinsic Red$24.00
- B-Jordan$92.00
- B-La Crema Pinot Noir$22.00
- B-Orin Swift Abstract$55.00
- B-Perlita Malbec$30.00
- B-Prisoner$65.00
- B-Quilt Cabernet$60.00
- B-Quilt Thread Count$34.00
- B-Red Schooner Voyage$52.00
- B-Saldo Zinfandel$50.00
- B-Seghesio Angelas Table Zin$40.00
- B-Stags Leap Artemis Cabernet$95.00
- B-Treana$40.00
- B-Folie A Deux Pinot Gris$35.00
- B-Frogs Leap Chardonnay$45.00
- B-Lagaria Pinot Grigio$30.00
- B-Poquito Moscato$30.00
- B-Kim Crawford$40.00
- B-Roederer Estate Brut$45.00
- G-La Marca Prosecco$10.00
- B-La Petite Perriere Rose$30.00
- B-Spy Valley Sauv Blanc$36.00
- B-St. Suprey Sauv Blanc$38.00
- B-Whispering Angel Rose$48.00
- B-Rodney Strong Chalkhill$45.00
- B-Conundrum White Blend$32.00
- B-Sea Sun$32.00
- B-Field Recordings Skins$34.00
- B-Coastal Vines Pinot Grigio$26.00
- B-Coastal Vines Chardonnay$26.00
- B-The Beach Rose$34.00
- B-Terrazas Malbec$24.00
- G-Franciscan$9.00
- Angel's Envy$15.00
- Angel's Envy Rye$25.00
- Basil Hayden's$10.00
- Blade And Bow$15.00
- Blanton's$25.00
- Blanton's Gold Edition$50.00
- Buffallo Trace$14.00
- Bulleit Barrel Strength$12.00
- Calemet 10 Year$21.00
- E.H. Taylor Small Batch$25.00
- E.H. Taylor Straight Rye$20.00
- Eagle Rare$25.00
- Elijah Craig Small Batch$8.00
- Elmer T Lee 1oz$25.00
- Four Roses$6.00
- George Dickel Barrel Select$10.00
- Heaven Hill Bib$15.00
- I.W. Harper 15 Yr$35.00
- I.W. Harper Cabernet Cask$12.00
- Jameson$5.00
- Jefferson Reserve$10.00
- Knob Creek$7.50
- Knob Creek 2001 Se$25.00
- Michter's Sour Mash$12.00
- Old Elk$12.00
- Old Forester 1897$12.00
- Proper 12 Year$7.00
- Red Breast 12 Year$15.00
- Red Breast Lustau Edition$19.00
- Rittenhouse$9.00
- Sazerac Rye$15.00
- Stagg Jr.$28.00
- Tullamore Dew$7.00
- Weller Antique 107$13.00
- Weller Full Proof$30.00
- Weller Special Reserve$10.00
- Whistle Pig 10 Year$18.00
- Whistle Pig 12 Year$20.00
- Whistle Pig 15 Year$26.00
- Whistle Pig Farmstock Rye$20.00
- Woodford Reserve$9.00
- Woodinville Port Finish$15.00
- BBQ Pork Keg Tots$13.00
- Artisan Cheese Platter$14.00
- Cheese & Meat Board$18.00
- Bacon Wrapped Dates$10.00
- Smoked Trail Mix$6.00
- Stuffed Peppadews$8.00
- White Truffle Fries$7.00
Beer
- C-Teq-High Noon Lime$5.50
- C-Teq-High Noon Grapefruit$5.50
- C-Teq-High Noon Passion$5.50
- C-Teq-High Noon Strawberry$5.50
- C-High Noon Black Cherry$5.00
- C-High Noon Grapefruit$5.00
- C-High Noon Mango$5.00
- C-High Noon Peach$5.00
- C-High Noon Pineapple$5.00
- B-Bud Light$3.50
- B-Bud$3.50
- B-Coors Light$3.50
- B-Corona$4.50
- B-Corona Premier$4.50
- B-Labatt Blue$3.50
- B-Mich Ultra$3.50
- B-Miller Lite$3.00
- B-Modelo Dark$4.50
- B-Stella$4.50
- B-Yuengling$3.50
- B-Labatt N/A$3.00
- B-Coors Light Bucket$15.00
- B-Miller Lite Bucket$15.00
- C-High Noon Bucket$23.00
- C-Whiteclaw Bucket$20.00
- C-Whiteclaw Blk Cherry$4.50
- C-Whiteclaw Grapefruit$4.50
- C-Whiteclaw Raspberry$4.50
- C-Vodka W- Claw Cherry$5.00
- C-Vodka W- Claw Peach$5.00
- C-Vodka W- Claw Pineapple$5.00
- C-Vodka W- Claw Watermelon$5.00
- C-Happy Dad$6.00
- C-Happy Mom$6.00
- B-Bud Light Bucket$15.00
- 2oz Free Beer Sample
- 3 Floyds Zombie Dust$7.00
- Abita Purple Haze$6.50
- Alaskan White Ale$5.00
- Blue Moon$5.00
- Brew Kettle White Rajah$6.50
- Brewdog Elvis Juice$5.00
- Collision BB Sunset$6.50
- Columbus IPA$5.00
- Downeast Cider$5.00
- Ellicotville Blueberry$5.00
- Fat Heads Bumbleberry$5.00
- Great Lakes Conways$6.50
- Great Lakes Dortmunder$5.00
- Guinness$6.00
- Masthead IPA$5.00
- Michelob Ultra$4.00
- Miller Lite$3.00
- Revolution Repo Man$6.50
- Rhinegeist BO Bubbles$6.50
- Rhinegeist Truth$6.50
- Sibling Revelry Olly Olly$5.00
- T-Miller Lite Cup$3.50
- Twisted Tea$4.50
- Warpigs$7.00
- Weideman Bo Blonde$6.50
- Fatheads Headhunter$6.50
- G-Columbus Bodhi$7.50
- G-Great Lakes Vibacious$8.50
Liquor
- Deep Eddy Lemon$5.00
- Effen Cucumber$5.50
- Grey Goose$7.50
- Grey Goose La Poire$7.00
- Grey Goose Strawberry$7.00
- Grey Goose Watermelon$7.00
- Ketel One$6.50
- Ketel One Cucumber Mint$6.50
- Ketel One Grapefruit Rose$6.50
- Ketel One Peach & Orange Bloss$6.50
- Smirnoff Blueberry$5.00
- Smirnoff Caramel$5.00
- Smirnoff Cherry$5.00
- Smirnoff Citrus$5.00
- Smirnoff Grape$5.00
- Smirnoff Lime$5.00
- Smirnoff Orange$5.00
- Smirnoff Peach$5.00
- Smirnoff Raspberry$5.00
- Smirnoff Ruby Red Grapefruit$5.00
- Smirnoff Strawberry$5.00
- Smirnoff Vanilla$5.00
- Tito's Vodka$5.00
- Van Gogh Espresso$6.00
- Well Vodka$4.50
- Hendricks$8.50
- Tanqueray$7.00
- Watershed Gin$7.50
- Well Gin$4.50
- Bacardi Light$5.50
- Captain Morgan$5.50
- Captain Morgan White$5.50
- Malibu$5.50
- Myer's Dark$5.00
- Rum Chata$5.00
- Well Rum$4.50
- Casa Amigos$12.00
- Cuervo 1800$7.00
- Cuervo Gold$6.50
- Don Julio Blanco$11.50
- Jimador$6.00
- Patron Silver$10.00
- Patron Xo Cafe$6.00
- Sauvecito Blanco$9.00
- Well Tequila$4.50
- Basil Hayden's$10.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$7.50
- Bulleit Rye$7.50
- Jim Beam$5.50
- Knob Creek$7.50
- Knob Creek$7.50
- Makers Mark$8.50
- Woodford Reserve$9.00
- Skrewball$7.00
- Fireball Whiskey$6.00
- Fireball$6.00
- Jack Daniels$7.50
- JD Honey$7.50
- Seagram 7$5.00
- Cleveland Black Cherry$10.00
- Crown Royal$5.00
- Crown Apple$8.00
- Crown Royal Vanilla$7.50
- Crown Peach$8.00
- Crown Royal Caramel$8.00
- Dewar's$6.50
- Glenlivet$9.50
- Jw Red$7.00
- Jw Black$9.00
- Jameson$5.00
- Jameson Black Barrel$7.50
- Jameson IPA$7.50
- Jameson Stout$7.50
- Amaretto$3.50
- Apple Pucker$4.00
- Bailey's$5.00
- Black Haus$5.00
- Blackberry Brandy$3.50
- Blue Curacao$3.50
- Butterscotch$3.50
- Crm De Banana$3.50
- Drambuie$6.50
- Frangelico$5.00
- Goldschlager$5.50
- Grand Marnier$8.00
- Grape Pucker$4.00
- Jagermeister$6.00
- Kahlua$5.00
- Licor 43$5.00
- Melon$3.50
- Peach Schnapps$3.50
- Razzamatazz$3.50
- Rumpleminz$5.50
- Sambuca$6.00
- St Germain$7.00
- Watermelon Pucker$4.00
Wine
- G-BG Pinot Grigio$5.00
- G-BG Chardonnay$5.00
- G-Harken Chardonnay$8.50
- G-Arona Sauvignon Blanc$8.50
- G-BG Rose$5.00
- G-Castello del Poggio Moscato$5.00
- G-La Marca Prosecco$10.00
- G-BG Pinot Noir HH$7.00
- G-1883 Red Blend$8.00
- G-Juggernaut Cab$9.00
- G-BG Cabernet HH$7.00
- B-BG Pinot Grigio HH$26.00
- B-BG Chardonnay HH$26.00
- B-Harken Chardonnay$32.00
- B-Arona Sauvignon Blanc$36.00
- B-BG Rose HH$26.00
- B-Castello del Poggio Moscato HH$24.00
- B-Folie A Deux Pinot Gris$35.00
- B-Spy Valley Sauvignon Blanc$36.00
- B-Franciscan Chardonnay$36.00
- B-St. Supery Sauvignon Blanc$38.00
- B-Frog's Leap Chardonnay$45.00
- B-Rodney Strong Chalkhill Chardonnay$45.00
- B-Whispering Angel Rose$48.00
- B-Gerard Bertrand Cote des Roses Rose$36.00
- B-Cuvaison Chardonnay$48.00
- B-BG Pinot Noir HH$26.00
- B-1833 Red Blend HH$30.00
- B-BG Cabernet HH$26.00
- B-Juggernaut Cabernet$36.00
- B-Perlita Malbec$30.00
- B-Seghesio Angelas Table Zin$40.00
- B-Greg Norman Estates Reserve Shiraz$45.00
- B-Saldo Zinfandel$50.00
- B-Orin Swift Abstract$55.00
- B-Clark N' Telephone Noir$55.00
- B-Emmolo$55.00
- B-Austin Hope Cabernet$73.00
- B-Prisoner$65.00
- B-Palermo Cabernet Sauvignon$80.00
- B-Stags Leap Artemis Cabernet$95.00
Mixed Drinks
- Alabama Slammer$7.50
- Amaretto Sour$7.50
- Aperol Spritz$6.00
- B-52$8.00
- Bahama Mama$8.00
- Baybreeze$6.75
- Bg Salty Dog$6.50
- Bg Works Bloody Mary$12.00
- Black Russian$7.50
- Bloody Mary$6.00
- Blow Job$5.00
- Blue Hawaiian$5.00
- Choc Cake$6.50
- Cosmo$7.00
- Creamsicle$4.50
- Dark N Stormy$5.00
- Gimlet$4.00
- Girl Scout Cookie$6.50
- Godfather$5.00
- Godmother$5.00
- Hairy Naval$5.00
- Irish Coffee$7.00
- Jamo-Jito$8.00
- Kamikaze$5.00
- Lemon Drop$4.00
- Loaded Palmer$4.50
- Long Beach$7.00
- Long Island$8.00
- Long Island (Top)$10.00
- Lynchburg Lemonade$5.00
- Madras$6.00
- Mai Tai$7.00
- Margarita$7.00
- Melon Ball$4.00
- Mimosa$6.00
- Peppermint Patty$5.00
- Pina Colada$7.00
- Pineapple Ud$4.50
- Pretzel Shot$5.50
- Razz Long Island$7.00
- Red Sangria$7.50
- Redhead Slut$5.00
- Royal Flush$5.00
- Rum Punch$6.00
- Rum Runner$7.00
- Rusty Nail$5.50
- Screwdriver$4.50
- Seabreeze$4.50
- Sex On The Beach$7.00
- Slippery Nipple$5.00
- Strawberry Daiquiri$6.50
- Surfer Acid$5.50
- Tequila Sunrise$7.00
- Three Wiseman$7.00
- Tom Collins$4.50
- Vodka Collins$4.50
- Wash Apple$5.50
- White Russian$7.00
Shots
- Sh-Black Apple$5.50
- Sh-Breakfast Shot$5.00
- Sh-Buttery Nipple$4.50
- Sh-Cherry Lime$4.00
- Sh-Choc Cake$5.50
- Sh-Cinn Tst Crunch$5.50
- Sh-Girl Scout Cookie$5.50
- Sh-Grape Freeze$4.50
- Sh-Green Tea$6.00
- Sh-Irish Car Bomb$7.00
- Sh-Lemon Drop$5.50
- Sh-Liquid Mary J$5.50
- Sh-Little Beer$5.50
- Sh-Little Guiness$6.00
- Sh-Mind Eraser$5.50
- Sh-NY Apple$5.50
- Sh-Pineapple UD$5.50
- Sh-Pretzel Shot$5.50
- Sh-Wash Apple$6.00
- Sh-Wet Pussy$5.00
- Sh-White Gum Bear$6.00
Specialty Drinks
Brew Garden - Strongsville 16555 South Park Center Location and Ordering Hours
(440) 234-1002
Closed