Brew Story 16889 Beach Blvd
Hot Coffee
Lattes/Teas
- Vanilla Latte$5.50
- Hazelnut Latte$5.50
- Mocha Latte$5.50
- Banana Cream Latte$6.75
- Tiramisu Latte$7.50
- Cream Top Americano$6.00
- Tiramisu Americano$6.75
- Ube Latte$6.75
- Spanish Latte$5.75
- Masala Chai$5.50
- Matcha Latte$5.50
- Strawberry Matcha Latte$6.75
- Banana Matcha Latte$6.75
- Black Sesame Latte$6.75
- Vietnamese Iced Coffe$5.50
- Vietnamese Egg Coffee$6.50
- Sweet Corn Latte$6.50
- Iced Latte$5.00
- Coffee Jelly Milk$5.00
Pastries
Cakes
Cookies
Toasts & Sandos
Brew Story Location and Hours
(714) 400-4801
Closed • Opens Friday at 10:30AM