Brew With a View
Brew With a View
1090 Seeman Street, Darrington, WA 98241-9102
Drinks
Goodies
Merchandise
Drinks
Coffee Drinks
Americano
$3.00+
Latte
$3.50+
Breve
$4.00+
Mocha
$3.75+
Mocha Breve
$4.50+
Frappacino
$3.75+
Daily Special
$3.50
Cold Drinks
Red Bull Charger
$4.50+
Lotus
$4.50+
Smoothies
$4.00+
Italian Soda
$3.25+
Tea
Tea
$2.75+
Chai Tea
$3.50+
Kids Drinks
Kids Mocha
$2.00+
Goodies
Muffin Top
$3.75
Bagel with Cream Cheese
$5.25
Breakfast Sandwich
$5.50
English Muffin Sausage, Egg & Cheese
Cookies
$4.00
Kimmie Cake Pops
$3.25
Merchandise
Apparel
Sweatshirts
$45.00
Brew With a View Location and Ordering Hours
(360) 436-0141
1090 Seeman Street, Darrington, WA 98241-9102
Open now
• Closes at 5:30PM
All hours
