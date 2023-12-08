Skip to Main content
RAK Brewing Company 400 Sagner Ave, Unit 100
Snacks and N/A Drinks Menu
RAK Merch
Draft Pours
Drinks
Snacks and N/A Drinks Menu
Drinks
Can Soda
$2.00
Flavored Seltzer
$2.00
La Colombe Coffee
$4.00
RAK Merch
T Shirts
BE KIND Short Sleeve
$25.00
Kill 'em w/ Kindness Short Sleeve
$25.00
Better Together ASL Short Sleeve
$25.00
Splatter Hop Short Sleeve
$25.00
Hop Logo Long Sleeve (Heather Indigo)
$30.00
Hop Logo Long Sleeve (Heather Charcoal)
$30.00
Hats & Stickers
Logo Stickers
$2.00
Nice Rak Sticker
$3.00
Charcoal Hop Logo Dad Hat
$30.00
Sand Hop Logo Dad Hat
$30.00
Blk/Blk Mesh Hat- Camel Leather Patch
$30.00
Grey/Blk Mesh Hat- Tan Leather Patch
$30.00
Sweatshirts
Charcoal Zip-Up Hoodie w/ Quote
$50.00
Kill Em With Kindness Black Crewneck
$50.00
Draft Pours
Full Pours
16 oz Kindness Kills NEIPA
$7.00
16 oz Manifest West Coast
$7.00
16 oz Breaking Traditions Lager
$6.00
16 oz Party Starter Seltzer
$6.00
16 oz Passion Project Sour
$7.00
12 oz Rise & Shine Coffee Stout
$8.00
5 oz Pours
5 oz Kindness Kills NEIPA
$3.00
5 oz Manifest IPA
$3.00
5 oz Breaking Traditions
$3.00
5 oz Party Starter Seltzer
$3.00
5 oz Passion Project Sour
$3.00
5 oz Rise & Shine Coffee Stout
$3.00
RAK Brewing Company 400 Sagner Ave, Unit 100 Location and Ordering Hours
(301) 676-8989
400 Sagner Avenue, Frederick, MD 21701
Open now
• Closes at 10PM
All hours
