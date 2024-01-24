Brew HaHa Branmar
DRINKS
Coffee/Espresso
- Winter Specialty Lattes
- Specialty Latte
Our Specialty Lattes
- Winter Special- Chocolate Covered Orange Latte
- Cafe Latte
Espresso and lightly textured milk
- American Cappuccino
Espresso and Aerated Milk
- Cafe Au Lait
Drip Coffee and Steamed Milk
- Breve Latte
Latte made with Half and Half
- Mochaccino
Latte with Chocolate Sauce and Whipped Cream
- Mocha Latte
Latte with Chocolate Sauce
- Thai Iced Coffee
Espresso, Half and Half, Cardamon and a Splash of Simple Syrup
- Coffee$2.90+
Drip Coffee
- Brewski$3.90+
Drip Coffee with Espresso
- Cold Brew$4.45+
House Made Cold Brew
- Cold Brew Fridge Box$29.00Out of stock
1 gallon of our house made Smithbridge Cold Brew coffee. Includes 16 8 ounce servings and a shelf life of 15 days, refrigerated.
- Caffe Americano$3.80+
Water with Espresso
- Espresso$3.35
Double Shot of Espresso
- Shakerato$4.45
5 oz sweetened breve espresso drink chilled with shaker
- Cortado$4.45
8oz drink made with espresso and lightly textured milk
- Traditional Cappucino$4.45
8oz drink made with espresso and Cappuccino Milk
- Espresso Con Panna$3.25
Double Shot of Espresso with a Dollop of Whipped Cream
- Cubano$3.50
Double Shot of Espresso Muddled with Sugar
- Espresso Macchiato$3.65
Double Shot of Espresso marked with milk
- Box Of Coffee$19.95Out of stock
- Side Of Whip Cream/Pup Cup$0.50
- Single Espresso Shot$0.85
Tea/Other
- Loose Leaf Tea$3.50
Loose Leaf Tea
- Iced Tea$3.05+
Black or Green Iced Tea
- Chai Latte$4.80+
Naturally sweetened infusion of black tea with cardamom, cinnamon, black pepper, ginger, and clove steamed with milk.
- Matcha Latte$4.70+
Matcha green tea with steamed milk
- Hot Chocolate$3.85+
Chocolate Sauce and Steamed Milk
- Golden Turmeric Latte$4.65+
Latte with Turmeric Syrup and Cardamom
- Steamer$3.85+
Steamed Milk with Your Choice of Flavor
- London Fog$4.55+
Hot Tea, Vanilla, and Steamed Milk
- OJ$2.45+
Orange Juice
- Lemonade$3.05+
Lemonade
- Italian Soda$3.75
carbonated water with flavored syrup
- Milk$2.30+
- Chocolate Milk$3.00+
- Cider$3.25+
Frozen
Bottled
- Bottled Water$2.00
- San Pellegrino Bottle$2.85
- San Pellegrino Can$2.95
- Boylans Pure Cane Soda$2.95
- Mash Sparkling juice$3.50
- Monin Syrups$15.00
- Kombucha$5.65
- Galaxy Cold Brew Cans$5.50
- Yerba Mate Mint$4.50
- Yerba Mate Hibiscus$4.50Out of stock
- Yerba Mate Raspberry$4.50
- Yerba Mate Lemon Sage$4.50
- Nixi Watermelon Mint Seltzer$2.00
Retail Coffee
- Doe Run Blend$19.00
- Smithbridge Road Blend$15.00
Our house coffee which is a dark roast blend of Central American beans possessing low acidity and a sweet full-bodied taste
- Rockland Road Decaf$15.00
This decaf coffee is made with the Swiss water process and has tasting notes of Honey, Brown Sugar and Black Cherry.
- 30th Anniversary Blend$21.25
- Costa Rica La Rosa$18.75
- Reggie's Fund Coffee/A Street$18.50
Medium Blend and has tasting notes of milk chocolate, honey and orange.
- 2lb Coffee Bag$25.00
Stock up on coffee for the holidays with our new 2LB bags of in house roasted Smithbridge blend and decaf coffee
- Monkey Hill$16.00
Dark Roast blend
- PaperMill Road$17.25
Columbia Santa Barbara
- Boxwood Road$16.00
Brazil Legender Natural Process
- Tanzania Peaberry$18.75
- Romance Blend$22.00
Retail Tea
- Brew HaHa! Breakfast Blend$13.00
A simple black cup of tea, hearty enough to pair with milk and sugar, with tasting notes of honey and malt.
- Cosmic Hibiscus Berry$13.00
An herbal blend of hibiscus berry & rose petals. The tartness of the hibiscus is balanced with notes of blueberry, mango and currant.
- Earl Grey$13.00
Ceylon black tea blended with blue corn flowers and bergamot, a citrus fruit with the appearance and flavor somewhere between an orange and a lemon and taste of grapefruit or lime.
- Gemini$13.00
A blend of gunpowder green leaves with notes of earthiness anchored by the brightness of peppermint mellowed with spearmint and luscious marigold flowers.
- Masala Chai$13.00
Classic Indian spiced tea. A blend of Assam black tea with cardamom, anise, cinnamon, clove, ginger and black pepper.
- Organic Turmeric ginger$13.00
Turmeric plays off the notes of lemongrass, fading into sweetness of licorice, rounding out with the warming heat of ginger.
- Jasmine Tea$13.00
BREAKFAST/ BRUNCH
Food
- Avocado Toast$9.15
with Serrano Pepper, Radish, Queso Fresco, Cilantro
- Classic Egg and Cheese$6.35
Scrambled Egg and Cheese* Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
- Classic Plus$7.15
Scrambled Egg and Cheese with your choice of meat* Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
- Veggie Works$6.50
Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Red Onion, Capers
- Bagel$2.35
Toasted Bagel with your choice of spreads
- Bagel Gone Bannanas$6.50
Peanut Butter, Sliced Banana, Drizzled Honey
- Mediterranean Bagel$6.95
hummus, spinach, red pepper, cucumber
- Florentine$6.75
Fried Egg, Cheddar, Spinach, Red Pepper Spread, Mango Chutney* Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
- Oatmeal$5.65
Vegan & Gluten Free
Pastries
- Small Cookie$1.65
- Large Cookie$2.95
- Black and White Cookie$3.75
- Cinnamon Bun$4.50
- Homemade Chocolate Chunk Brownie$4.95Out of stock
- Homemade Lemon Crumb Bar$4.95
- Homemade Oreo Cheesecake Blondie$4.95
- Loaf Slice$3.55
- Apple Crumb Cake$4.05
- Plain Crumb Cake$4.05
- Peanut Butter Brownie$3.75
- Rasberry Crumb Cake$3.85
- Apple walnut Coffee Cake$3.15
- Marshmallow Bar$3.50
- Toffee Crunch Blondie$3.25
LUNCH
Sandwiches
Salads
Chips and Snacks
Sides
Shop
Retail Products
- BCR Blue Holiday Mug$15.00Out of stock
- BCR Green Flower T-Shirt$18.00
- BCR Alien Baseball T-Shirt$35.00
- BCR Coffee Magic long sleeve$33.00Out of stock
- Ringer T-shirt$25.00
- BCR Long Sleeve$35.00
- New Brew Crew Pullover$50.00Out of stock
- Brew Crew Hat$20.00
- Beanie$20.00Out of stock
- BCR Fanny Pack$20.00Out of stock
- Tote Bag$15.00
- Blue Campfire Mug$12.00Out of stock
- 16oz White Latte Bowls$12.00
- Black 12oz Mug$10.00
- Glass Anniversary Mug$25.00
- Glass tumbler$20.00Out of stock
- Matcha Whisk$10.00
- Matcha Tin$18.00
- Instant Coffee$17.50
This is instant coffee done right... Our super sweet washed lot from Finca La Ilusion has been hand creepily crafted and small batch freeze dried by Swift Cup Coffee in Lancaster Pennsylvania, and is tasting better than ever! Each Pack makes 1 8-11oz cup of coffee just add hot or cold water and enjoy! We Taste: Brown Sugar , Green Apple, Raspberries, and Peaches
- Bumper sticker$4.00
- BHH magnet$5.00
- XL Tote Bag$25.00
- Marbled BHH Beanie$25.00Out of stock