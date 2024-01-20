Brew HaHa Christiana Hospital: E-Tower
DRINKS
Coffee/Espresso
- Specialty Latte
Our Specialty Lattes
- Seasonal Specialty Lattes
- Dilly Dilly-Winter Specialty Latte
Sundays are for the Birds, but at E Tower every day is. Enjoy our Kelly-Green Mint and White Mocha Latte topped with Mint Cold Foam and Holiday Sprinkles!
- Eggnog Latte
Latte made with Half and Half
- American Cappuccino
Espresso and Aerated Milk
- Breve Latte
Latte made with Half and Half
- Caffe Latte
Espresso and lightly textured milk
- Mocha Latte
Latte with Chocolate Sauce
- Mochaccino
Latte with Chocolate Sauce and Whipped Cream
- Cafe Au Lait
Drip Coffee and Steamed Milk
- Fall Special- Salted Caramel Pumpkin Chai
Chai Latte made with Salted Caramel and Pumpkin syrup, topped with whipped cream. Add a shot of espresso for an extra kick!
- Thai Iced Coffee
Espresso, Half and Half, Cardamon and a Splash of Simple Syrup
- Coffee$2.90+
Drip Coffee
- Brewski$3.90+
Drip Coffee with Espresso
- Cortado$4.45
8oz drink made with espresso and lightly textured milk
- Cold Brew$4.45+
House Made Cold Brew
- Cubano$3.50
Double Shot of Espresso Muddled with Sugar
- Caffe Americano$3.80+
Water with Espresso
- Espresso$3.35
Double Shot of Espresso
- Espresso Con Panna$3.25
Double Shot of Espresso with a Dollop of Whipped Cream
- Espresso Macchiato$3.65
Double Shot of Espresso marked with milk
- Shakerato$4.45
5 oz sweetened breve espresso drink chilled with shaker
- Traditional Cappucino$4.45
8oz drink made with espresso and Cappuccino Milk
- Coffee To-Go Box$19.95
- Cold Brew Fridge Box$29.00
1 gallon of our house made Smithbridge Cold Brew coffee. Includes 16 8 ounce servings and a shelf life of 15 days, refrigerated.
Frozen
Tea/Other
- Chai Latte$4.80+
Spiced Black Tea Concentrate and Milk
- Loose Leaf Tea$3.50
Loose Leaf Tea
- London Fog$4.55+
Hot Tea, Vanilla, and Steamed Milk
- Matcha Latte$4.70+
- Golden Turmeric Latte$4.65+
Latte with Turmeric Syrup and Cardamom
- Iced Tea$3.05+
Black or Green Iced Tea
- Italian Soda$3.25
carbonated water with flavored syrup
- Hot Chocolate$3.85+
Chocolate Sauce and Steamed Milk
- Steamer$3.85+
Steamed Milk
- OJ$2.45+
Orange Juice
- Lemonade$3.05+
Lemonade
- Milk$2.30+
- Chocolate Milk$3.00+
- Hot Water$0.50
Bottled
Retail Coffee
- Doe Run Blend$19.00
- BHH 30th Anniversary Blend$21.25
- Smithbridge Road Blend$15.00
Our house coffee which is a dark roast blend of Central American beans possessing low acidity and a sweet full-bodied taste
- Monkey Hill$16.00
- PaperMill Road$17.25
Columbia Santa Barbara Estate
- Boxwood Road$16.00
Brazil Legender Natural Process
- Costa Rica: De La Rosa$18.75
This single origin Costa Rican coffee is light roasted with tasting notes of black cherry, vanilla cake, almond and molasses
- Romance Blend$22.00Out of stock
BREAKFAST/ BRUNCH
Breakfast/Brunch
- Avocado Toast$9.15Out of stock
with Serrano Pepper, Radish, Queso Fresco, Cilantro
- Classic Egg and Cheese$6.35
Egg and Cheese* Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
- Classic Plus$7.15
Egg and Cheese with your choice of meat* Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
- Bagel$2.35
Toasted Bagel with your choice of spreads
- Veggie Works$6.50
Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Red Onion, Capers
- Bagel Gone Bananas$6.50
Peanut Butter, Sliced Banana, Drizzled Honey
- Mediterranean Bagel$6.95
hummus, spinach, red pepper, cucumber
- Florentine$6.75
Fried Egg, Cheddar, Spinach, Red Pepper Spread, Mango Chutney* Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
- Oatmeal$5.65
Vegan & Gluten Free
Desserts
- Small Cookie$1.65
- Large Cookie$2.95
- Homemade Lemon Crumb Bar$4.95
- Toffee Crunch Blondie$3.50
- Cinnamon Bun$4.50
- Velvet Cremes$4.50
Vegan Product
- Apple Crumb Cake$4.05
- Black and White Cookie$3.75
- Loaf Slice$3.75
- Chocolate Chunk Brownie$3.50Out of stock
- Marshmallow Bar$3.75
- Reese's Pieces Brownie$4.50
- Homemade Oreo Cheesecake Blondies$4.95
- Pumpkin Blondie$3.75
- Grandma's Coffee Cake$3.15
Chips and Snacks and Sides
LUNCH
Sandwiches
Salads
SHOP
Retail Products
- BCR Blue Holiday Mug$15.00Out of stock
- New Brew Crew Pullover$50.00Out of stock
- BCR Coffee Magic Long Sleeve$33.00Out of stock
- Tote Bag$15.00
- Brew Crew Hats$20.00
- Sweatshirt$25.00Out of stock
- Beanie$20.00
- T-Shirt$20.00
- Keep Cup$19.95
- BCR T-Shirt$18.00
- Ringer T-shirt$25.00
- Brew Haha Magnet$4.00
- BHH Bandana$15.00
- BCR Long Sleeve$35.00
- BCR Alien Baseball T-Shirt$35.00
- BHH Socks$18.00
- BCR Maroon Hat$25.00
- Campfire Mug$15.00
- Glass Tumbler$20.00
- XL Tote Bag$25.00Out of stock
- Marbled BHH Beanie$25.00Out of stock