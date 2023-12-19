Brew HaHa Greenville
DRINKS
Coffee/ Espresso
- Winter Special- Tiramisu Latte$5.20+
Latte made with Tiramisu syrup, White Mocha sauce, Marshmallow whipped cream and chocolate dusting
- Winter Specialty Latte
- Specialty Latte
Our Specialty Lattes
- Café Latte
Espresso and lightly textured milk
- American Cappuccino
Espresso and Aerated Milk
- Cafe Au Lait
Drip Coffee and Steamed Milk
- Breve Latte
Latte made with Half and Half
- Mochaccino
Latte with Chocolate Sauce and Whipped Cream
- Mocha Latte
Latte with Chocolate Sauce
- Thai Iced Coffee
Espresso, Half and Half, Cardamon and a Splash of Simple Syrup
- Eggnog Latte
- Coffee$2.75+
Drip Coffee
- Brewski$3.70+
Drip Coffee with Espresso
- Caffe Americano$3.60+
Water with Espresso
- Cold Brew$4.25+
House Made Cold Brew
- Espresso$3.25
Double Shot of Espresso
- Espresso Macchiato$3.50
Double Shot of Espresso marked with milk
- Cubano$3.35
Double Shot of Espresso Muddled with Sugar
- Espresso Con Panna$3.25
Double Shot of Espresso with a Dollop of Whipped Cream
- Cortado$4.25
8oz drink made with espresso and lightly textured milk
- Traditional Cappucino$4.25
8oz drink made with espresso and Cappuccino Milk
- Shakerato$4.25
5 oz sweetened breve espresso drink chilled with shaker
- Box Coffee$19.95
- Chemex$4.00
- The Topel$3.10+
A perfect combination of cold brew and lemonade.
Frozen
Tea/Other
- Loose Leaf Tea$3.35
Loose Leaf Tea
- Iced Tea$2.90+
Black or Green Iced Tea
- Hot Chocolate$3.65+
Chocolate Sauce and Steamed Milk
- Chai Latte$4.60+
Spiced Black Tea Concentrate and Milk
- Matcha Latte
matcha green tea with steamed milk and simple syrup
- Golden Turmeric Latte$4.45+Out of stock
Latte with Turmeric Syrup and Cardamom
- Steamer$3.65+
Steamed Milk with Your Choice of Syrup
- London Fog$4.35+
Hot Tea, Vanilla, and Steamed Milk
- OJ$2.45+
Orange Juice
- Lemonade$2.90+
Lemonade
- Italian Soda$3.75
carbonated water with flavored syrup
- Milk$2.30+
- Chocolate Milk$3.00+
- Cider$3.05+
Bottled
Retail Coffee
- Doe Run Blend$18.75
- Smithbridge Road Blend$14.75
Our house coffee which is a dark roast blend of Central American beans possessing low acidity and a sweet full-bodied taste
- Rockland Road Decaf$14.75
This decaf coffee is made with the Swiss water process and has tasting notes of Honey, Brown Sugar and Black Cherry.
- PaperMill Road$17.00Out of stock
Columbia Santa Barbara Estate
- Monkey Hill$15.75
Dark roast blend
- Boxwood Road$15.75
Brazil Legender Natural Process
- 30th Anniversary Blend$21.00
- Costa Rica La Rosa$18.25
- Reggie's Fund Coffee/A Street$18.25
Medium Blend and has tasting notes of milk chocolate, honey and orange.
- Tanzania PB$18.50
- 2lb Coffee Bag$25.00
Stock up on coffee for the holidays with our new 2LB bags of in house roasted Smithbridge blend and decaf coffee
Retail Tea
- Hibiscus Berry$13.00Out of stock
An herbal blend of hibiscus berry & rose petals. The tartness of the hibiscus is balanced with notes of blueberry, mango and currant.
- Gemini$13.00
A blend of gunpowder green leaves with notes of earthiness anchored by the brightness of peppermint mellowed with spearmint and luscious marigold flowers.
- Masala Chai$13.00
Classic Indian spiced tea. A blend of Assam black tea with cardamom, anise, cinnamon, clove, ginger and black pepper.
- Brew HaHa! Breakfast Blend$13.00
A simple black cup of tea, hearty enough to pair with milk and sugar, with tasting notes of honey and malt.
- Earl Grey$13.00
Ceylon black tea blended with blue corn flowers and bergamot, a citrus fruit with the appearance and flavor somewhere between an orange and a lemon and taste of grapefruit or lime.
- Organic Turmeric Ginger$13.00
Turmeric plays off the notes of lemongrass, fading into sweetness of licorice, rounding out with the warming heat of ginger.
- Jasmine Green Tea$13.00
FOOD
Breakfast
- Avocado Toast$8.95
with Serrano Pepper, Radish, Queso Fresco, Cilantro
- Bagel$2.15
Toasted Bagel with your choice of spread.
- Classic Egg and Cheese$6.00
Butter, fried hard egg and cheddar cheese* Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
- Classic Plus$6.75
Butter, fried hard egg and cheddar cheese with your choice of breakfast meat* Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
- Rest Stop Breakfast Sandwich$8.35
Butter, Fried Hard Egg, Cheddar, with your choice of Bacon, Ham, or Breakfast Sausage, Crispy Hash Brown & Cholula Aioli* Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
- Florentine$6.45
Fried Egg, Cheddar, Wilted Spinach, Mango Chutney, and Red Pepper Spread *Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
- Bagel Gone Bananas$6.25
Peanut Butter, Sliced Banana, Drizzled Honey, & Cinnamon
- Mediterranean Bagel$6.75
Hummus, spinach, red pepper, cucumber.
- Veggie Works$6.25
Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Red Onion, Capers
- Mango and Blueberry Parfait$6.95
Plain Greek yogurt, toasted coconut, honey, and almond crumble.
- Oatmeal$6.95
Quinoa, pepitas, sunflower seeds, almonds, brown sugar, strawberries.
Lunch Specials
- Spicy Chicken on a Biscuit$10.00Out of stock
Cheddar chive biscuit, hot honey glazed chicken tender, scrambled egg with cheddar, serrano peppers, onions, cholula aioli
- Piri Piri Chicken Tacos$13.00
Avocado, pickled onion, queso fresco, and cilantro served on corn tortillas.
- Backyard Burger$14.00
Special sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion & cheddar on toasted brioche*. Served with your choice of fries or a salad. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
- Blackened Salmon Sandwich$14.00
Blackened Salmon with avocado, garlic mayo, baby spinach, tomato & red onion on toasted brioche. Served with your choice of fries or a salad.
- Crispy Chicken Tenders$11.25
Chicken tenders served with your choice of fries or side salad.
- Hummus Board$13.50
Hummus, feta, vegetable crudite, extra virgin olive oil. Served with toasted naan flatbread.
- Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup Combo$15.00
Brioche bread, basil pesto, cheddar and provolone cheese served with a bowl of homemade tomato soup.
- Grilled Cheese$10.00
Brioche bread, basil pesto, cheddar and provolone cheese
- Tomato Soup$6.00
- Bagel with Lox$14.50
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, red onion, and capers served on your choice of bagel
All Day Brunch
- French Toast$12.25
Two pieces of thick cut brioche bread, whipped butter, almond crumble, and fresh strawberries. Served with Pennsylvania Dutch maple syrup.
- Mediterranean$13.50
Hummus, avocado, tomato, baby spinach, and toasted naan bread. Served with 2 scrambled eggs.
- The Standard$13.00
Grilled brioche bread, bacon, two hash brown patties, served with 2 scrambled eggs.
- Chilaquiles$13.95
Corn tortilla chips tossed in a red chili sauce with roasted chicken, red onion, serrano peppers, cilantro, queso fresco, avocado, and sour cream. Served with 2 scrambled eggs.
Salad
- Greek Salad$11.85
Olives, Cucumbers, Tomato, Onion, Feta, Greens.
- Butternut & Cous-Cous Salad$11.85
Aa mix of cous-cous, butternut squash, cranberry, & green onion with orange slices, feta, almonds, and greens.
- Cobb Salad$11.85
Greens, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Applewood Bacon, Tomato, Garbanzos, Queso Fresco
- Tortilla Caesar Salad$11.85
Black Beans, Red Onion, Queso Fresco, Tomato, Avocado, Roasted Peppers, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Greens
- Greenville Salad$11.25
Chicken Salad, Tomato, Cucumber, Roasted Red Pepper, Greens
- Moroccan Salad$11.85
Strawberries, dates, almond crumble, chevre, greens.
Sandwiches
- Pike Creek$10.25
with Turkey, Provolone, Greens, Tomato, Dijon Mustard
- Trolley Square$10.50
with Ham, Brie, Greens, Honey Mustard
- Silverside$10.50
with Turkey, Provolone, Bacon, Greens, Tomato, Mayo
- Greenville$10.50
with Chicken Salad, Greens, Tomato
- Arden$9.75
Hummus, avocado, cucumber, curried carrot slaw on naan flatbread.
- Newark$10.25
with Fresh Mozzarella, Greens, Tomato, Pesto
- Meadowood$10.50
with Turkey, Brie, Granny-Smith apple, Greens, Fig Spread
Sides
- Assorted Morning Fruit$4.00
- One Egg$1.50
- One Slice Toast$1.00
- Side Bacon$4.00
- Side Breakfast Sausage$3.00
- Blackened Salmon$11.00Out of stock
- Side Smoked Salmon$9.00
- Side Chicken Salad$4.00
- Side Avocado$2.50
- Side Butter$0.50
- Side Cream Cheese$0.50
- Side Raspberry Jam$0.50
- Side Chili Aioli$0.50
- Side Hot Sauce$0.50
- Side Fries$6.00
straight cut fries served with chili aioli
- Side Hash Browns$4.00
- Side Salad$4.00
tomato, cucumber, onion, & greens. (no substitutions)
- Side Hummus$2.50
PASTRIES, DESSERTS & SIDES
Desserts
- Vegan Velvet Cremes$4.50Out of stock
Vegan Product
- Homemade Lemon Bar$4.95
- Homemade Chocolate Chunk Brownie$4.95
- Homemade Oreo Cheesecake Blondie$4.95
- Small Cookie$1.65
- Black and White Cookie$3.75
- Cinnamon Bun$4.50
- Raspberry Crumb Cake$4.05
- Plain Crumb Cake$4.05
- Biscotti$2.85
- Pumpkin Blondie$3.75Out of stock
- Iced Lemon Loaf$3.55
- Marshmallow Bar$3.75
- Toffee Crunch Blondie$3.50
SHOP
Retail Products
- BCR Coffee Magic Light Green Long Sleeve$33.00
- Black Brew Crew Hoodie$50.00
- Tie-Dye Tshirt$25.00
- 30th Anniversary Tshirt$20.00Out of stock
- Crew Neck Sweatshirt$25.00
- Green BCR Flower T-Shirt$18.00
- BCR Blueberry Shirt$25.00
- Brew Haha Black Long Sleeve$20.00
- BCR Alien Baseball T-Shirt$35.00
- Brown BCR Long Sleeve$35.00
- BHH Ladies Camp T$20.00
- BCR Zip Up Hoodie$50.00
- Dark Green Winter Long Sleeve$20.00
- Halloween BCR shirt$25.00
- Nemours Kids Tshirt$20.00
100% of all donations and proceeds from limited release merchandise benefit nemours children’s health, Delaware
- Nemours Kids Hat$20.00
100% of all donations and proceeds from limited release merchandise benefit nemours children’s health, Delaware
- Brew Haha Baseball Hat$20.00
- Green BCR Baseball Hat$25.00
- Beanie$20.00Out of stock
- BHH Bandana$15.00
- Brew HaHa Tube Socks$18.00
- BHH Scrunchie$4.50
- Mini Tote$12.00
- BCR Strawberry Tote$25.00
- Dog Toy$20.00
- Instant Coffee$15.00
- Matcha Whisk$10.00
- Matcha Tin$18.00
- Campfire Mug$12.00
- White Latte Bowl$12.00Out of stock
- Black Coffee Mug$10.00
- Glass Tumbler$20.00
- Blue BCR Winter Mug$15.00
- Keep Cups$19.95
- Throwdown Shirt$10.00
- BHH Pins$4.50
- Tote Bag$15.00