Brewsky's Haymarket 201 N 8th Street
FOOD
Apps
Burgers
- Bacon Cheeseburger
This flame-broiled burger is topped with bacon and the cheese of your choice, served with lettuce, sliced onion, tomato and pickle chips$12.99
- Bistro Burger
A mouthful of flavor when our flame-broiled burger is heaped with crispy peppered bacon, melted cheddar cheese and a fried egg, garnished with lettuce, sliced onion, tomato and pickle chips, and topped with our special bistro sauce$14.49
- Black & Bleu Burger
Brewsky's flame-broiled burger covered generously with melted bleu cheese crumbles, peppered bacon and onion straws, a taste sensation, served with lettuce, sliced onion, tomato and pickle chips$13.99
- Blackjack Burger
This flame-broiled burger is rubbed with Cajun seasoning, topped with pepper jack cheese and creole mayonnaise, served with lettuce, sliced onion, tomato and pickle chips$11.99
- Boom Boom Burger
Crispy peppered bacon, melted pepper jack cheese, jalapeño coins and a spicy "boom boom" sauce combined on our flame-broiled burger, served with lettuce, sliced onion, tomato and pickle chips$14.49
- Brewsky Burger
A delicious flame-broiled Midwestern patty served with lettuce, sliced onion, tomato and pickle chips$10.99
- Brewsky Cheesburger
A delicious flame-broiled Midwestern patty served with lettuce, sliced onion, tomato, pickle chips and your choice of cheese$11.99
- Hangover Burger$14.99
- Jalepeno Burger
Sweet 'n spicy jalapeño cream cheese melted and drizzled over our flame-broiled burger, topped with lettuce, sliced onion, tomato and pickle chips$11.99
- Mac N Cheese Burger
It all starts with our flame-broiled burger, topped with cheddar cheese and bacon, covered with creamy mac 'n cheese and onion straws, then drizzled with sweet 'n spicy bbq sauce$13.99
- Mushroom Cheeseburger
Our flame-broiled burger smothered with sauteed mushrooms and the cheese of your choosing, garnished with lettuce, sliced onion, tomato, and pickle chips$12.99
- Patty Melt
Sautéed onion, swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing on a flame-broiled burger, served on grilled rye bread with a pickle spear$11.99
- Peanut Butter/Jam Burger$14.99
- Primetime Burger
Brewsky's burger flame-broiled and complemented with slow-cooked prime rib, sautéed onions and melted swiss cheese, then topped with lettuce, tomato and pickle chips$14.99
- Veggie Burger
Our original secret recipe created for vegetarians but enjoyed by all . . . grilled and served with lettuce, sliced onion, tomato and pickle chips$10.99
- Western BBQ Burger
Our flame-broiled burger topped with ham, monterey jack cheese, sweet 'n spicy bbq sauce and a splash of onion straws, served with lettuce, sliced onion, tomato and pickle chips$13.49
Entrees
- BBQ Pork Mac$13.99
- Buff Chicken Wrap
Crispy breaded chunks of chicken tossed in our hot wing sauce with celery, jalapeño, shredded lettuce and homemade ranch dressing, wrapped in a jalapeño cheddar tortilla and served with choice of side$10.99
- Buff Fingers$9.99
- Buffalo Chicken Mac$13.99
- Chicken Fingers$9.99
- Chicken Mac N Chz
Creamy mac 'n cheese topped with a lightly breaded deep-fried chicken breast, then sprinkled with bacon pieces, parmesan cheese and green onion scallions$13.99
- Chicken Wrap
A generous portion of garlic chicken, crispy bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and homemade ranch dressing, all wrapped in a mild jalapeño cheddar tortilla and served with choice of side$12.99
- Fish N Chips
A generous portion of tavern-style battered cod fillets deep-fried golden brown and served with our thick-cut seasoned fries, homemade tartar sauce and a coleslaw garnish$14.99
- Fish Tacos$12.99
Extras
- /Ranch$0.79
- American$1.00
- Au Jus$0.50
- Bacon$1.25
- Bangkok Peanut$0.79
- BBQ Sauce$0.79
- Beef Philly Meat$2.50
- Bistro Sauce$0.79
- Black Jack Set Up$1.75
- Bleu Cheese Crumbles$1.00
- Bleu Cheese Dressing$0.79
- Boom Boom Sauce$0.79
- Butter
- Cajun Seasoning
- Caribbean Jerk$0.79
- Celery$0.79
- Cheddar$1.00
- Cheddar Shredded$1.00
- Cheese Sauce$1.50
- Chicken Breast$2.50
- Chicken Philly Meat$2.50
- Corned Beef$2.50
- Creole Mayonnaise$0.79
- Crispy Chicken$2.25
- Croutons
- Dorothy Lynch$0.79
- Double Dipped$0.99
- Egg$1.50
- Fried Egg$1.50
- Garlic Bread$0.99
- Garlic Parmesan$0.79
- Green Pepper$0.79
- Ham$1.00
- Hamburger Patty$3.00
- Honey Mustard$0.79
- Horse Sauce$0.79
- Horseradish$0.79
- Hot Wing Sauce$0.79
- Hotter Wing Sauce$0.79
- Inferno Wing Sauce$0.79
- Italian$0.79
- Jalapeno Cream Cheese$1.00
- Jalapenos$0.79
- Kid Burger$2.50
- Lemon Wedge
- Lettuce
- Loaded$1.30
- Mango Habanero sauce$0.79
- Marinara$0.79
- Mayonnaise$0.79
- Mild WIng Sauce$0.79
- Monterey Jack$1.00
- Mushrooms$0.75OUT OF STOCK
- Onion Diced$0.79
- Onion Grilled$0.79
- Onion Sliced$0.79
- Onion Tanglers$1.00
- Paremsan Cheese$1.00
- Pecans$1.00
- Pepper Jack Cheese$1.00
- Pickle Chips$0.79
- Pickle Spear$0.79
- Prime Rib$4.99
- Pulled Pork$2.50
- Raspberry Vinaigrette$0.79
- Salsa$1.00
- Sauerkraut/Thousand Mix$0.79
- Seasoning
- Sour Cream$0.79
- Spicy Honey Garlic$0.79
- Spicy Ranch$0.79
- Sweet Red Chili Sauce$0.79
- Swiss Cheese$1.00
- Tatar Sauce$0.79
- Teriyaki Sauce$0.79
- Thousand Island$0.79
- Tomato Diced$0.79
- Tomato Sliced$0.79
- Turkey Burger$2.50
- Turkey Sliced$1.00
Kids
Salads
- Chef Salad
Ham, turkey, sliced egg, shredded cheddar, tomato, onion, and croutons atop fresh lettuce mix with your choice of dressing$12.99
- Chicken Breast Salad
Lettuce mix dressed with our marinated flame-broiled chicken breast, candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, onion and croutons with your choice of dressing$13.99
- Chicken Taco Salad
Fresh lettuce mix topped with chicken, then covered with black beans, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomato and onion, jalapeño and sour cream, served in a crisp tortilla shell with homemade salsa$10.99
- Crispy Chicken Salad
Fresh lettuce mix topped with crispy chicken, bacon, shredded cheddar, red and green onions, diced tomatoes and croutons with your choice of dressing$13.99
- Philly Steak Salad
Philly steak, grilled with sauteed onions and green peppers, placed atop fresh lettuce mix then sprinkled with parmesan cheese, shredded cheddar and diced tomatoes$13.99
- Side Salad$3.99
- Southwest Chicken Salad$13.99
- Taco Salad
Fresh lettuce mix topped with beef, then covered with black beans, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomato and onion, jalapeño and sour cream, served in a crisp tortilla shell with homemade salsa$10.99
Sandwiches
- BBQ Pork
A generous portion of moist fire-braised pulled pork served on a toasted gourmet split-top bun with sweet 'n spicy bbq sauce$9.99
- BLT$7.99
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.99
- Chicken Bacon Melt
A lightly breaded chicken breast deep-fried to a golden brown, topped with bacon, melted Monterey jack cheese and crispy onion straws served on a grilled gourmet bun with mayo$11.99
- Chicken Philly
slices of chicken grilled with onions and green peppers, smothered with swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie bun$11.99
- Chicken Sandwich$10.99
- Club Sandwich
The classic triple decker... ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo stacked on toasted wheat bread$11.99
- Garlic Parm Philly
Slices of chicken grilled with onions and green peppers, topped with onion straws and melted pepper jack cheese on a toasted hoagie bun then drizzled with garlic parmesan sauce$12.99
- Jalepeno Cream Chz Philly
Grilled sliced beef, sauteed onions and green peppers, smothered with sweet 'n spicy jalapeno cream cheese and chopped bacon on a toasted hoagie bun$12.99
- Mac N Chz Philly
Slices of chicken grilled with onions and green peppers, smothered with swiss cheese then topped with creamy mac 'n cheese and chopped bacon on a toasted hoagie bun$12.99
- Philly
Grilled sliced beef, onions and green peppers smothered with melted swiss on a toasted hoagie bun$11.99
- Pork Loin
A fresh-cut pork tenderloin, tenderized and double-breaded in our kitchen, then deep-fried golden brown, topped with lettuce, sliced onion, tomato, pickle chips, and mayo on a toasted gourmet bun$9.99
- Pretzel Turkey Sandwich$12.99
- Prime Dip
Tender slices of slow-roasted prime rib piled on a toasted hoagie bun, served au jus$13.99
- Prime Rib Melt
Thin slices of slow-roasted prime rib warmed with swiss cheese on grilled marble bread, served with horseradish sauce$13.99
- Reuben
Omaha's finest creation... thin slices of lean corned beef warmed with a sauerkraut and 1000 island mixture, topped with swiss cheese on grilled rye bread$11.99
- Sweet Chili Chicken
A perfectly breaded chicken breast deep-fried golden brown and smothered with thin-sliced ham, shredded lettuce, melted monterey jack cheese and a pile of crispy onion straws, then topped with sweet chili sauce on a toasted gourmet split-top bun$12.99
- Veggie Philly$11.99
Sides
DRINKS
Beer
- 16 ounce Cans$4.00
- Angry Orchard$5.90
- Backswing Bugeater Goalden Ale$5.65
- Blakes Cherry Limeade Cider$6.40
- Blakes Triple Berry Jam Cider$6.40
- Boulevard Wheat$5.65
- Brewdog Double Elvis IPA$6.15
- Bucklers N/A$4.90
- Bud Light$4.00
- Bud Light Lime$5.65
- Budweiser$4.00
- Busch Light$4.00
- Carbliss Black Cherry$7.25
- Carbliss Pineapple$7.25
- Carbliss Strawberry Margarita$7.25
- Coors$4.00
- Coors Light$4.00
- Corona$5.65
- Corona N/A$5.90
- Corona Premier$5.90
- Cosmic Eye Everything Has Eyes IPA$5.65
- Crooz Blue Raspberry$7.00
- Crooz Fruit Punch$7.00
- Dogfish Seaquench Ale$5.65
- Dogfish Seaquench Ale$5.65
- Dos Equis$5.40
- Empyrean 3rd Stone Brown$5.65
- Empyrean Burning Skye$5.65
- Empyrean Dark Side Vanilla$5.65OUT OF STOCK
- Empyrean Luna Sea$5.65OUT OF STOCK
- Empyrean Peanut Butter Porter$6.15
- Empyrean Sun Slinger Pale Ale$5.65
- Empyrean Watchman IPA$5.65
- Founders All Day IPA$5.65OUT OF STOCK
- Guinness Can$6.40
- Heineken$5.65
- Heineken (N/A)$5.65
- High Noon Mango$5.25
- High Noon Peach$5.25
- High Noon Pineapple$5.25OUT OF STOCK
- High Noon Watermelon$5.25
- Infusion Vanilla Bean Blonde ale$5.65OUT OF STOCK
- Keg Creek Lemonade Sour$6.40
- Kinkaider Devil Gap Jalapeno Ale$6.15
- Kinkaider Herd Law Honey Wheat$6.15
- Kinkaider Snozzberry Sour$6.65
- Kona Big Wave Ale$5.65
- Kros Strain Cornhead Lager$5.65
- Lagunitas IPA$5.65
- Michelob Amber Boch$5.40OUT OF STOCK
- Michelob Ultra$5.40
- Mikes Hard Black Cherry$6.15
- Mikes Hard Lemonade$6.15
- Miller High Life$4.00
- Miller Lite$4.00
- Modelo$5.65
- New Belgium VooDoo Ranger IPA$5.40
- Nutrl Pineapple Seltzer$5.25
- Nutrl Watermelon Seltzer$5.25
- Odouls$4.00
- Old Rasputin Russian Imperial Stout$6.65OUT OF STOCK
- Pabst Blue Ribbon$4.00
- Pacifico$5.65
- Quirktails Raspberry Lemondrop$5.65
- Shiner Bock$5.40
- Stella Artois$5.90
- Stiegl Grapefruit Radler$7.00
- Surfside Arnold Palmer$7.25
- Surfside Iced Tea$7.25
- Surfside Lemonade$7.25
- Surfside Peach$7.25OUT OF STOCK
- Thunderhead Peach Wheat$6.15
- Toppling Pseudo Sue Ale$7.75
- White Claw Black Cherry Seltzer$4.15
- White Claw Mango Seltzer$4.15
- Zipline Copper Alt$5.65
- Zipline IPA$5.65
- Bud 24oz Can$7.50
- Bud Light 24oz Can$7.50
- Busch Light 24oz Can$7.50
- Coors Lt 24oz Can$7.50
- Miller Lite 24oz Can$7.50
- Bucket of Beer$14.75
- Busch Light Buckets (5)$13.75
NA Beverages
- /Water
- Arnold Palmer$2.95
- Cherry Pepsi$2.95
- Childs Chocolate Milk$1.75
- Childs Lemonade$1.75
- Childs Milk$1.75
- Childs Pop$1.75
- Childs Water
- Chocolate Milk$2.95
- Club Soda$2.95
- Coffee$1.75
- Cranberry Pint$2.95
- Cranberry Short$2.00
- Cranberry Tall$2.25
- Diet Mt Dew$2.95
- Diet Pepsi$2.95
- Dr Pepper$2.95
- Ginger Ale$2.95
- Ginger Beer$2.95
- Grapefruit Pint$2.95
- Grapefruit Short$2.00
- Grapefruit Tall$2.25
- Hot Chocolate$1.75
- Hot Tea$1.75
- Lemonade$2.95
- Lemonade Raspberry$3.25
- Lemonade Strawberry$3.25
- Milk$2.95
- Mt Dew$2.95
- Orange Juice Pint$2.95
- Orange Juice Short$2.00
- Orange JuiceTall$2.25
- Pepsi$2.95
- Pineapple Pint$2.95
- Pineapple Short$2.00
- PineappleTall$2.25
- Pitcher Water
- Red Bull Can$4.50
- Root Beer$2.95
- Rootbeer Float$3.50
- Roy Rogers$2.95
- Shirley Temple$2.95
- Sierra Mist$2.95
- Squirt$2.95
- Tea$2.95
- Tea Raspberry$3.25
- Tea Strawberry$3.25
- Tomato Pint$2.95
- Tomato Short$2.00
- Tomato Tall$2.25
- Tonic$2.95