AUTHENTIC PHILLY FOODS FROM A PHILLY NATIVE! More
Brewzone
Pat's Way Philly Cheese Steak
Like Pat did in the 1930's. Fresh Ribeye grilled and served on an Amoroso Roll "Wit or Wit Out" Onions. Add Brewzone homemade Cheddar cheese or Provolone.
- American Hoagie$12.50
provolone, genoa salami, ham layered on an Amoroso Roll with olive oil and oregano drizzle. lettuce, tomatoes, onion and pepperoncini's. with or without Mayo
- Brats$12.50
- Italian Hoagie$12.50
Amoroso roll sprinkled with red wine vinegar then layered with Sharp provolone, Prosciutto, Hot sopressata, genoa salami, capicola, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion topped with red pepper spread and Italian drizzle.
- Philly Cheese Steak$12.50
Fresh ribeye served on Amoroso roll
- Pork Broccoli Rabe$12.50
Roasted Pork with garlic roasted peppers, Broccoli Rabe, Pepperoncini's, sharp provolone on an Amoroso Roll
- Smash Burger$13.50
- Sweet Italian Sausage$12.50
- Andouille Spicy Sausage$12.50
- Smash Burger (Copy)$12.50
Station 38 Wings
Crispy, whole wings served plain with choice of sauce on the side.
SIDES / STARTERS
DOGS
Brewzone Location and Ordering Hours
(619) 329-9596
Closed • Opens Friday at 12PM