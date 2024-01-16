Thank you for ordering
Bricco Coal Fired Pizza
Appetizers
Salads & Soups
- Small Caesar$9.00
- Small Caesar Chicken$14.00
- Small Cibo$9.00
- Large Chopped$13.00
- Large Chopped Chicken$18.00
- Small Kale$10.00
- Small Harvest Chicken$15.00
- Large Cibo$13.00
- Large Harvest Chicken$19.00
- Large Cibo Chicken$18.00
- Small Harvest$10.00
- Small Chopped Chicken$14.00
- Large Harvest$15.00
- Large Kale$15.00
- Large Caesar Chicken$18.00
- Small Chopped$9.00
- Small Kale Chicken$15.00
- Large Caesar$13.00
- Mushroom Soup$7.00Out of stock
- Tomato Soup$5.00
- Small Chopped Italian Meats$14.00
- Small Cibo Chicken$14.00
- Large Chopped Italian Meats$17.00
- Large Kale Chicken$19.00
- Beet Burrata$14.00
- Pear Gorganzola$13.00
Pizza
- Large Ava Bella$29.00
- Large Bianco(white pizza)$17.00
- Large Bricco(regular pie)$17.00
- Large Bricconcello$29.00
- Large Carni$27.00
- Large Fioruccio$26.00
- Large Margherita$24.00
- Large Marinara(no cheese)$17.00
- Large Rego$27.00
- Large Sailor$27.00
- Large Short Rib$29.00
- Large Stinger$29.00
- Large Funghi$29.00
- Large Carbonara$27.00
- Large Spicy Chicken$28.00
- Large Miele$29.00
- Large Vodka$28.00
- Large The Miami$29.00
- Large Rustica$30.00
- Large The Pesto$29.00
- Small Ava Bella$23.00
- Small Bianco(white pizza)$14.00
- Small Bricco(regular pizza)$14.00
- Small Bricconcello$22.00
- Small Carni$20.00
- Small Fioruccio$20.00
- Small Funghi$22.00
- Small Margherita$19.00
- Small Marinara(no cheese)$13.00
- Small Miele$22.00
- Small Rego$18.00
- Small Sailor$20.00
- Small Short Rib$23.00
- Small Stinger$24.00
- Small Carbonara$20.00
- Small Spicy Chicken$21.00
- Small Vodka$22.00
- Small The Miami$23.00
- Small Rustica$24.00
- Small The Pesto$23.00
Panini ( comes with fries or salad)
Choose either fries or salad with your order !!!!!! :)
Drinks
Mezza Mezza
Bricco Coal Fired Pizza Location and Ordering Hours
(856) 477-2233
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11:15AM