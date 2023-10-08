The Brick Coffee House Cafe
BREAKFAST
ENTREES
BACON & EGGS
3 piece Smoked Bacon with country potatoes and 2 eggs any style. Served with choice of toast.
BREAKFAST BAGEL
Your choice of Bacon, Ham, Sausage or Turkey with 2 eggs scrambled and topped with melted cheese on your choice of toasted bagel
BRICK BURRITO
Grilled flour tortilla with peppered bacon, cheese, country potatoes and scrambled egg. Served with Chipotle Sour Cream and House Salsa.
BRICK SKILLET
Your choice of Andouille Sausage, Peppered Bacon, or Black Forest Ham with sauteed mushroom, red onion, country potatoes, baby spinach and 3 eggs scrambled and topped with melted cheese. Served with toast or tortilla.
CASSIDY SCRAMBLE
Special plate named after one of our long time regulars. Egg white scramble with andouille sausage, red onion, mushroom, green onion, cilantro and topped with melted cheese and avocado.
DOUBLE BISCUITS & GRAVY
Two fresh baked buttermilk biscuits topped with sausage country gravy.
FRENCH TOAST
Four pieces of French baguette grilled to a golden brown. Served with syrup.
HAM & EGGS
Black Forest Ham with country potatoes and 2 eggs any style. Served with choice of toast.
HAM FRITTATA
Two egg frittata with Black Forest ham, baby spinach, mushroom, red onion, black olives, diced tomato topped with melted cheese.
LOW CARB SKILLET
Your choice of Andouille Sausage, Peppered Bacon, Black Forest Ham or Turkey Breast with sauteed mushroom, red onion, baby spinach and 4 eggs scrambled and topped with melted cheese.
OATMEAL YOUR WAY
Your choice of three toppings. Almonds, apple, banana, blueberries, brown sugar, cinnamon, cranberries, maple syrup, raisins or walnuts. Served with butter and half and half. Oatmeal with 4+ toppings $8.25
OMELETTE YOUR WAY
3 egg omelette with your choice of three toppings: bacon, cheese, chili, ham, mushroom, red onion or baby spinach. Served with choice of toast. Additional toppings +$1.00
SAUSAGE & EGGS
3 pierce Andouille Sausage with country potatoes and 2 eggs any style. Served with choice of toast.
SHORT STACK OF PANCAKES
Two large buttermilk pancakes. Served with maple syrup.
SINGLE BISCUITS & GRAVY
Fresh baked buttermilk biscuit topped with sausage country gravy
THE DEMANDA
VEGAN SKILLET
Generous portion of sauteed country potatoes, mushroom, red onion, roasted red bell pepper, and baby spinach. Topped with Avocado
VEGGIE BREAKFAST BAGEL
2 scrambled eggs with black olives, fresh tomato, red onion, mushroom and baby spinach on a toasted multigrain bagel. Does not come with cheese.
VEGGIE FRITTATA
Two egg frittata with baby spinach, mushroom, red onion, black olives, diced tomato topped with crumbled feta cheese.
BREAKFAST SPECIALS
LUNCH
SANDWICHES
BLTA
Fresh green leaf lettuce, tomato and avocado with a generous portion of crispy, peppered bacon on your choice of toasted bread.
DELI STYLE
Your choice of cheese and bread. Ham, Pastrami, Roast Beef or Turkey. Served with Mayo and Dijon mustard and green leaf, tomato and red onion.
FRENCH DIP
GRILLED CHEESE
Nutty Chicken
Shredded chicken breast with celery, red onion, almonds, tarragon and three secret spices. Topped with sliced tomato and green leaf. Can be served as a salad.
The Don
Grilled chicken breast with peppered bacon and cheddar cheese on a grilled ciabatta roll with green leaf, tomato, red onion, fresh avocado, mayo and Dijon mustard.
Veggie Delight
Avocado, mushroom, red onion, roasted red bell pepper, cucumber, green leaf, and tomato on your choice of toasted bread with house made hummus.
1/2 Nutty Chicken
1/2 Veggie Delight
1/2 Deli Style
1/2 Blta
ENTREES
Brick Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, avocado, roasted bell pepper, mushroom, green onion, and spinach. Served with House Salsa & Chipotle Sour Cream Add Grilled Chicken Breast +$1.75
Cheese-A-Dilla
Large flour tortilla filled with melted cheese Served with House Salsa & Chipotle Sour Cream Add Grilled Chicken Breast +$1.75
SALADS
Soup, Salad & Bread Combo
Bowl of Chili or Soup of the Day with a House Side Salad and a garlic bread
BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
Spring mix lettuce with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, black bean corn salsa, diced chicken in BBQ, tri-colored tortilla chips. Served with Cilantro Ranch.
CAESAR
Crisp romaine lettuce with croutons, parmesan cheese, and pine nuts tossed in house made Caesar dressing. Served with grilled baguette. Add chicken +$1.75
CALIFORNIA
Spring mix lettuce topped with feta cheese, cherry tomato, sliced cucumber, mushrooms, sliced almonds and dried cranberries with Cilantro Ranch. Served with grilled baguette. Add Chicken +$1.75 Add Avocado +$1.50
COBB SALAD
Fresh spring mix lettuce topped with bleu cheese, diced tomato, crispy peppered bacon bits, and hardboiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing. Add Chicken +$1.75 Add Avocado +$1.50
FIESTA CHICKEN SALAD
Chopped romaine lettuce with chicken, black olives, diced tomatoes, cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses, corn chips and seasoning and tossed in Cilantro Ranch Dressing.
NUTTY CHICKEN SALAD
SPINACH SALAD
Baby spinach topped with feta cheese, red onion, cherry tomato, crispy peppered bacon and walnuts. Served with Creamy Balsamic and a grilled baguette. Add chicken +$1.75