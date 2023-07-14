Brickhouse
Starters
Big Mac Empanadas
Beef, cheese, onion, pickles, special sauce
Fried Mac 'N Cheese
Mac 'n cheese balls, panko bread crumbs, scallions, Brickhouse sriracha
Fried Penne Vodka Balls
Vodka sauce, melted cheese, penne pasta, panko bread crumbs
Cheeseburger Wontons
Ketchup, mustard, and side pickles
Midnight Mac N' Cheese
Chopped bacon, sweet sausage, fresh jalapeño, fried pickles on the side for the win
Money Bags
House recipe buffalo chicken dip in a crispy wonton skin, side of bleu cheese for dipping
Southwest Eggrolls
Chicken, roasted corn, black beans, jalapeños, Monterey jack cheese, sriracha sour cream
Brickhouse Sampler
Boneless wings, mac 'n cheese balls, loaded potato skins, money bags
Bang Bang Cauliflower
Tempura fried cauliflower, bang bang sauce, toasted sesame seed, green onion
Bang Bang Shrimp
Battered fried shrimp, bang bang sauce, fresh avocado, green onion
Chicken Fingers
Classic Nachos
Corn tortilla chips, shredded cheddar and Monterey jack, chili, jalapeños, diced tomatoes, scallions, side of sour cream, and salsa
Crispy Pork Belly
Honey sriracha garlic, pickled red onions, diced scallion
French Fry Flight
Salt & vinegar curly fries-sweet potato with chipotle sauce, hand-cut garlic parmesan fries
Fried Pickles
Crispy dill pickle spears served with of trio of dipping sauces. They're kind of a big dill
Grilled Lemon Pepper Wings
8 pieces. Seasoned with our own lemon pepper blend and served with a side of buttermilk ranch
Jalapeño Poppers
Chili flaked cheese filling, sriracha ranch sauce
Loaded Potato Skins
Melted cheese, chopped bacon, scallions, and sour cream
Mini Miyagi's
3 fluffy steam buns, teriyaki marinated chopped sirloin, green onion, sriracha sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
NY Pretzel
Philly Cheese Eggrolls
Side housemade cheese sauce and ketchup
Pretzel Bites
Served with melted five-cheese blend for dipping
Quesadillas
Three cheese blends, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños. Choice of cheese, chicken, or buffalo chicken
Sliders
Three mini burgers, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, Brooklyn pickles, and special sauce. *Consuming raw or undercooked meat, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Melted mozzarella, a side of tortilla chips
Street Corn Dip
Melted Monterey jack, avocado, pickled red onion
Zuccini Fries
Loaded Fries
Irish Nachos
Waffle-cut fries, chili, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, scallions, jalapeños, ranch
Kitchen Sink Fries
Seasoned hand-cut fries, boneless fried chicken bites, chopped bacon, melted cheese, ranch dressing, and fresh chives
San Diego Fries
Curly steak fries, house-made chili, melted five-cheese blend, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Tater "Tot-Chos"
Tater tots, chili, melted cheddar, diced tomatoes, scallions, jalapeños, sour cream
Pizza
Wings
Salads
Asian Salad
Mandarin oranges, tomato, cucumber, carrots, slivered almonds, sesame seeds, crispy noodles, cilantro, red onion, and Asian ginger dressing
Beets and Brussels Salad
Arugula, beets, smoked gorgonzola cheese, heirloom tomatoes, red onion, crispy brussels sprouts and balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, Caesar dressing, and Parmesan cheese
Chopped Salad
Carrots, roasted red peppers, candied walnuts, apples, red onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, dried cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette
California Salad
Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, red onion, and fresh mozzarella
Cobb Salad
Cherry tomatoes, avocado, candied walnuts, hard-boiled eggs, applewood smoked bacon, and bleu cheese dressing
The Greek Goddess Salad
Crumbled feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, vine-ripened tomato, green peppers, and roasted garlic vinaigrette
Southwest Taco Salad
With chopped tomato, scallions, black beans, roasted corn, shredded Cheddar, and sour cream
Flatbreads
The Caprese Flatbreads
Heirloom tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic olive oil, topped with balsamic glaze
Chipotle Chicken Flatbreads
Arugula, grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, cherry tomatoes, topped with house-made chipotle sauce
Steak & Gorgonzola Flatbreads
Filet mignon tips, cherry tomatoes, arugula, cherry peppers, gorgonzola crumble
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese dressing
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Onions, peppers, mushrooms, and Cheddar cheese
The Brick Wrap
Chicken cutlet, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and honey mustard
California Wrap
Chicken cutlet, avocado, bacon, mozzarella, and roasted red pepper mayo
Cobb Wrap
Grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, and bleu cheese dressing
Crispy Fish Wrap
Battered fried cod, fresh jalapeños, avocado, red onions, lettuce, and tartar sauce
Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, and tomato
Chipotle Chicken Wrap
Chicken cutlet, smoked chipotle mayo, Monterey jack, lettuce, tomatoes, and red onion
Eat Your Veggies Wrap
Crispy cauliflower, roasted corn, black beans, jalapeños, avocado, and ranch dressing
Original Chicken Caesar
Grilled chicken, lettuce, and tomato
Sandwiches
#1 Pick Sandwich
8hr short rib, caramelized onions, melted provolone, and housemade au jus
Bang Bang Cutlet
California BLT
Boar's head maple glazed turkey, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, roasted red pepper mayo, and white toast
Cajun Chicken Sandy
Melted Monterey, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, arugula, and sriracha mayo on a brioche bun
El Pollo Loco Sandwich
Crispy southern fried chicken, melted five cheese sauce, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, and pico de gallo
French Dip
Boar's head roast beef, melted white Cheddar, au jus, and toasted garlic wedge
Little Italy Sandwich
Panko breaded chicken cutlet, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, and balsamic glaze
The Mother Clucker Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken, fresh burrata, heirloom tomato, green leaf lettuce, pesto mayo on a toasted brioche
The Po Boy
Beer-battered fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, vine-ripe tomato, bread, butter pickles, and chipotle sauce on a toasted wedge
Shaved Rib-eye Sandwich
Steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, melted provolone, black pepper demi-glaze
Teriyaki Filet Mignon Sandwich
Glazed filet mignon tips, melted mozzarella, and toasted garlic wedge
The Wiz Sandwich
Onions, peppers, mushrooms, house-made cheese sauce, choice steak or chicken
Burgers
The Classic Burger
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, choice of cheese. *Consuming raw or undercooked meat, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Cheeseburger Club Burger
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and white toast. *Consuming raw or undercooked meat, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
California Burger
Avocado, applewood smoked bacon, fresh mozzarella, and roasted red pepper mayo. *Consuming raw or undercooked meat, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Lomo Saltado Cheeseburger
Topped with fries, sautèed peppers, tomatoes, melted Cheddar, and housemade aji sauce
Peppercorn Bacon Mushroom Burger
Peppercorn rubbed burger, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and steak house mayo. *Consuming raw or undercooked meat, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
You're Bacon Me Hungry Burger
Thick-cut crispy bacon, aged jalapeño Cheddar cheese, lettuce. Tomato, and chipotle mayo. *Consuming raw or undercooked meat, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Big Plate
Brickhouse Burrito
White rice, black beans, roasted corn, melted cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, grilled flour tortilla. Chicken or steak
Grilled Chicken Teriyaki
Served over white rice with a side of sautéed broccoli
Chicken and Broccoli
Sautéed chicken breast, garlic, broccoli, Parmesan cheese, and rigatoni pasta
Fish and Chips
Beer-battered cod, hand-cut fries, and tartar sauce
Rigatoni and Vodka Sauce
Served with garlic bread. Plain or chicken
Sizzling Fajitas
Sautéed onions and peppers, shredded cheddar and Monterey jack, pico de gallo, sour cream. Chicken or steak