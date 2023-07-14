Starters

Big Mac Empanadas

$12.99

Beef, cheese, onion, pickles, special sauce

Fried Mac 'N Cheese

$12.99

Mac 'n cheese balls, panko bread crumbs, scallions, Brickhouse sriracha

Fried Penne Vodka Balls

$12.99

Vodka sauce, melted cheese, penne pasta, panko bread crumbs

Cheeseburger Wontons

$13.99Out of stock

Ketchup, mustard, and side pickles

Midnight Mac N' Cheese

$13.99

Chopped bacon, sweet sausage, fresh jalapeño, fried pickles on the side for the win

Money Bags

$12.99

House recipe buffalo chicken dip in a crispy wonton skin, side of bleu cheese for dipping

Southwest Eggrolls

$13.99

Chicken, roasted corn, black beans, jalapeños, Monterey jack cheese, sriracha sour cream

Brickhouse Sampler

$21.99

Boneless wings, mac 'n cheese balls, loaded potato skins, money bags

Bang Bang Cauliflower

$13.50

Tempura fried cauliflower, bang bang sauce, toasted sesame seed, green onion

Bang Bang Shrimp

$14.99

Battered fried shrimp, bang bang sauce, fresh avocado, green onion

Chicken Fingers

$10.99

Classic Nachos

$13.99

Corn tortilla chips, shredded cheddar and Monterey jack, chili, jalapeños, diced tomatoes, scallions, side of sour cream, and salsa

Crispy Pork Belly

$13.99

Honey sriracha garlic, pickled red onions, diced scallion

French Fry Flight

$12.99

Salt & vinegar curly fries-sweet potato with chipotle sauce, hand-cut garlic parmesan fries

Fried Pickles

$12.99

Crispy dill pickle spears served with of trio of dipping sauces. They're kind of a big dill

Grilled Lemon Pepper Wings

$13.99

8 pieces. Seasoned with our own lemon pepper blend and served with a side of buttermilk ranch

Jalapeño Poppers

$12.99

Chili flaked cheese filling, sriracha ranch sauce

Loaded Potato Skins

$12.99

Melted cheese, chopped bacon, scallions, and sour cream

Mini Miyagi's

$13.99

3 fluffy steam buns, teriyaki marinated chopped sirloin, green onion, sriracha sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.99

NY Pretzel

$13.99

Philly Cheese Eggrolls

$13.99

Side housemade cheese sauce and ketchup

Pretzel Bites

$12.99

Served with melted five-cheese blend for dipping

Quesadillas

$13.99

Three cheese blends, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños. Choice of cheese, chicken, or buffalo chicken

Sliders

$12.99

Three mini burgers, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, Brooklyn pickles, and special sauce. *Consuming raw or undercooked meat, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.99

Melted mozzarella, a side of tortilla chips

Street Corn Dip

$12.99

Melted Monterey jack, avocado, pickled red onion

Zuccini Fries

$13.99

Loaded Fries

Irish Nachos

$13.50

Waffle-cut fries, chili, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, scallions, jalapeños, ranch

Kitchen Sink Fries

$13.50

Seasoned hand-cut fries, boneless fried chicken bites, chopped bacon, melted cheese, ranch dressing, and fresh chives

San Diego Fries

$13.50

Curly steak fries, house-made chili, melted five-cheese blend, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Tater "Tot-Chos"

$13.50

Tater tots, chili, melted cheddar, diced tomatoes, scallions, jalapeños, sour cream

Pizza

Plain Pizza

$11.99

Margherita

$11.99

Mozzarella, tomato, and basil

Okey Dokey Artichokie

$12.99

House-made spinach artichoke dip and melted cheese blend

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.99

Bleu cheese dipping sauce

Mrs. Ds Favorite

$13.99

Locally made burrata, thin sliced prosciutto, and fresh basil

Wings

Quick Snack Wings

$8.00

5 wings with your choice of sauce

8 Pieces Regular Wings

$12.99

16 Pieces Regular Wings

$25.00

8 Pieces Boneless Wings

$12.00

16 Pieces Boneless Wings

$17.00

Salads

Asian Salad

$15.99

Mandarin oranges, tomato, cucumber, carrots, slivered almonds, sesame seeds, crispy noodles, cilantro, red onion, and Asian ginger dressing

Beets and Brussels Salad

$15.99

Arugula, beets, smoked gorgonzola cheese, heirloom tomatoes, red onion, crispy brussels sprouts and balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Romaine hearts, Caesar dressing, and Parmesan cheese

Chopped Salad

$15.99

Carrots, roasted red peppers, candied walnuts, apples, red onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, dried cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette

California Salad

$15.99

Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, red onion, and fresh mozzarella

Cobb Salad

$15.99

Cherry tomatoes, avocado, candied walnuts, hard-boiled eggs, applewood smoked bacon, and bleu cheese dressing

The Greek Goddess Salad

$15.99

Crumbled feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, vine-ripened tomato, green peppers, and roasted garlic vinaigrette

Southwest Taco Salad

$15.99

With chopped tomato, scallions, black beans, roasted corn, shredded Cheddar, and sour cream

Flatbreads

The Caprese Flatbreads

$13.50

Heirloom tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic olive oil, topped with balsamic glaze

Chipotle Chicken Flatbreads

$13.99

Arugula, grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, cherry tomatoes, topped with house-made chipotle sauce

Steak & Gorgonzola Flatbreads

$16.99

Filet mignon tips, cherry tomatoes, arugula, cherry peppers, gorgonzola crumble

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.50

Lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese dressing

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$13.50

Onions, peppers, mushrooms, and Cheddar cheese

The Brick Wrap

$13.50

Chicken cutlet, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and honey mustard

California Wrap

$13.50

Chicken cutlet, avocado, bacon, mozzarella, and roasted red pepper mayo

Cobb Wrap

$13.50

Grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, and bleu cheese dressing

Crispy Fish Wrap

$13.50

Battered fried cod, fresh jalapeños, avocado, red onions, lettuce, and tartar sauce

Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.50

Grilled chicken, lettuce, and tomato

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$13.50

Chicken cutlet, smoked chipotle mayo, Monterey jack, lettuce, tomatoes, and red onion

Eat Your Veggies Wrap

$13.50

Crispy cauliflower, roasted corn, black beans, jalapeños, avocado, and ranch dressing

Original Chicken Caesar

$13.50

Grilled chicken, lettuce, and tomato

Sandwiches

#1 Pick Sandwich

$16.99

8hr short rib, caramelized onions, melted provolone, and housemade au jus

Bang Bang Cutlet

$13.50

California BLT

$13.50

Boar's head maple glazed turkey, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, roasted red pepper mayo, and white toast

Cajun Chicken Sandy

$13.50

Melted Monterey, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, arugula, and sriracha mayo on a brioche bun

El Pollo Loco Sandwich

$13.50

Crispy southern fried chicken, melted five cheese sauce, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, and pico de gallo

French Dip

$13.50

Boar's head roast beef, melted white Cheddar, au jus, and toasted garlic wedge

Little Italy Sandwich

$13.50

Panko breaded chicken cutlet, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, and balsamic glaze

The Mother Clucker Sandwich

$13.50

Crispy fried chicken, fresh burrata, heirloom tomato, green leaf lettuce, pesto mayo on a toasted brioche

The Po Boy

$13.50

Beer-battered fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, vine-ripe tomato, bread, butter pickles, and chipotle sauce on a toasted wedge

Shaved Rib-eye Sandwich

$15.50

Steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, melted provolone, black pepper demi-glaze

Teriyaki Filet Mignon Sandwich

$15.50

Glazed filet mignon tips, melted mozzarella, and toasted garlic wedge

The Wiz Sandwich

$13.50

Onions, peppers, mushrooms, house-made cheese sauce, choice steak or chicken

Burgers

The Classic Burger

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, choice of cheese. *Consuming raw or undercooked meat, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Cheeseburger Club Burger

$13.50

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and white toast. *Consuming raw or undercooked meat, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

California Burger

$13.50

Avocado, applewood smoked bacon, fresh mozzarella, and roasted red pepper mayo. *Consuming raw or undercooked meat, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Lomo Saltado Cheeseburger

$14.99

Topped with fries, sautèed peppers, tomatoes, melted Cheddar, and housemade aji sauce

Peppercorn Bacon Mushroom Burger

$13.50

Peppercorn rubbed burger, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and steak house mayo. *Consuming raw or undercooked meat, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

You're Bacon Me Hungry Burger

$14.99

Thick-cut crispy bacon, aged jalapeño Cheddar cheese, lettuce. Tomato, and chipotle mayo. *Consuming raw or undercooked meat, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Big Plate

Brickhouse Burrito

$14.00

White rice, black beans, roasted corn, melted cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, grilled flour tortilla. Chicken or steak

Grilled Chicken Teriyaki

$13.00

Served over white rice with a side of sautéed broccoli

Chicken and Broccoli

$16.00

Sautéed chicken breast, garlic, broccoli, Parmesan cheese, and rigatoni pasta

Fish and Chips

$16.00

Beer-battered cod, hand-cut fries, and tartar sauce

Rigatoni and Vodka Sauce

$14.00

Served with garlic bread. Plain or chicken

Sizzling Fajitas

$15.00

Sautéed onions and peppers, shredded cheddar and Monterey jack, pico de gallo, sour cream. Chicken or steak

Desserts

Apple Crisp

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Lava Cake

$10.00

Peanut Butter Cup

$10.00Out of stock

Sides

Fries

$6.00

Onions Rings

$6.00

Rice

$6.00

Steak Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Spicy Fries

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Side Veggies

$6.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Extra Sauce