There's no place like foam.
Brick Road Coffee 4415 S Rural Rd #10
Featured Items
Beverage
Favorites
- Cinnamon Roll Latte$5.70
Espresso, steamed milk, vanilla, cinnamon and a hint of white chocolate topped with whipped cream and a dash of cinnamon.
- Flying Monkey$6.50
Irish Cream & Breve. Large = 6 espresso shots; Medium = 4 espresso shots. This will have you flying!
- French Revolution$5.70
French Vanilla Latte topped with hazelnut cold foam (Cold Foam Iced Only)
- Honey Lavender Latte$5.70
Espresso, steamed milk, with a blend of honey, vanilla, & Lavender syrup.
- Honey Vanilla Latte$5.70
Espresso, steamed milk, with a blend of honey and vanilla syrup.
- Iced Spiced Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso$5.70
Espresso, Spiced Brown Sugar, Cinnamon, and Ice shaken together and topped with oat milk.
- Blackberry Latte$5.70
Blackberry + Lavender + Honey + Vanilla
Specials
- Foggy Night Tea Latte$5.70
English breakfast tea, spiced brown sugar, cinnamon, oat milk
- Frosted Berry$5.70
Blue Lotus, blackberry, white peach, lime
- Spiced Cookie Latte$5.70
Cookie Butter, Spiced Brown Sugar, Vanilla, Cinnamon Powder
- The Big O$5.70
Raspberry, Desert Pear, White Peach energy drink with Vanilla Cold foam and Sprinkles! A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona (beginning 1/10/2024)
- The Morning After$5.70
Honey Vanilla Latte with Strawberry Cold foam and Sprinkles! (Cold foam is on Iced drinks only) A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona (beginning 1/10/2024)