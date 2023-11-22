Brickhouse Bar and Grill 714
FOOD
Appetizers
- Cheesy Fries$14.50
Sidewinders, cheese, bacon & green onions
- Fried Green Beans$9.25
Fried Green Beans
- Fried Pickle Spears$9.25
Fried Pickle Spears
- Full Fries$9.00
Full order hand cut fries
- Full order sweet potatoes$9.00
Full order sweet potato fries
- Full order tots$9.00
Full order tater tots
- Garlic Fries$13.50
Sidewinders, garlic & parm cheese mix
- Naked Nachoes$13.50
Tortilla chips, cheese blend, salsa & sour cream
- Plain Twisted Fries$13.50
Sidewinders plain
- Poutine Fries$15.50
Sidewinders, brown gravy & pepper jack cheese
- Pretzel$8.00
Pretzel
- Pulled Pork Twisted$16.50
Sidewinders, pepper jack cheese, BBQ sauce, smoked pork & pickled red onions
- Wings$16.25
Bone- in wings 8 piece
- Beer Cheese$2.50
Entree
- Chicken strips w/ fries$15.50
3 breaded chicken strips with hand cut fries
- Mac & Cheese$16.00
Homemade Mac topped with bacon crumble
- Loaded Nachoes$16.00
Tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, tomato, black olives, onion, jalapeno, choice of meat with salsa & sour on the side
- Steak Special$17.75
8 oz strip loin steak with choice of blue cheese or garlic butter, served with hand cut fries, tots or seasonal vegetables
- Fish & Chips$18.50
Hand breaded cod, 3 piece served with hand cut fries, coleslaw & tarter sauce
Kids
- Kids Chicken Strips$10.00
2 breaded chicken strips with choice of fries, chips or apple sauce
- Kids Grilled Cheese$10.00
Grilled cheese sandwich with choice of fries, chips or apple sauce
- Kids Basic Burger$10.00
Beef patty, plain burger no mayo with choice of fries, chips or apple sauce
- Kids PB&J$10.00
Peanut Butter & Jelly sandwich with choice of fries, chips or apple sauce
Pizzas
- Veggie Flatebread$14.50
Olives, peppers, onions, mushrooms and tomatoes marinara base
- Meaty Flatebread$16.50
Canadian Bacon, pepperoni, sausage, bacon crumble, marinara base
- BBQ Chicken FB$16.50
BBQ sauce base, grilled chicken, red onion & bacon crumble
- Blended Cheese FB$14.00
Blended cheese & marinara sauce
- Pepperoni & Cheese Flatebread$14.50
Cheese, pepperoni & marinara sauce
Sandwich/Burgers
- BLTA$16.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & avocado on Sourdough
- Bay Street Philly$18.50
Shaved prime, grilled onions, green & red peppers, american cheese, siracha mayo, french roll w/ Au Jus
- Ruben Sandwich$17.25
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 island on Rye
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$17.25
House smoked pulled pork, BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese on a ciabatta roll
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$17.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing in a spinach wrap
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$17.00
Breaded chicken, romaine, buffalo sauce, onion, tomato and blue cheese dressing
- Classic Burger$15.50
1/3 pound beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & mayo
- The Double Brick$21.00
Two 1/3 pound beef patties, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & mayo
- Cowboy Burger$18.00
1/3 pound beef patty, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar & BBQ sauce
- Naked Burger$15.00
1/3 pound beef patty, tomato, onion, wrapped in lettuce leaves, NO BUN, NO MAYO
Soups & Salads
- House Salad$6.00+
Fresh greens, tomato, olive, cheddar & croutons
- Caesar Salad$8.00+
Fresh romaine, parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing
- Wedge Salad$8.00+
Romaine wedge, bacon, tomato, blue cheese dressing & crumble
- Soup de Jour$8.00+Out of stock
House made soup of the day
- Ivars Clam Chowder
Ivar's Clam Chowder
- Chili
Meat & bean based chili
Specials Menu
N/A DRINKS
- Root Beer$3.75
- Canned Soda$2.00
- Clamato$2.25
- Coffee$3.00
- Energy Drink$3.75
- Ice Cream Scoop$3.00
- Fountain Drink$3.75
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Grapefruit Juice$2.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Milk$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Orange Soda$3.75
- Red Bull Spritz$4.25
- Starwberry Lemonade$3.75
- Tomato Juice$2.00
- Virgin Cocktail$4.58
PARTY ROOM MENU
- BYO Fajitas$160.00
- Ceaser Salad$70.00
- Chicken Skewers$120.00
- Cold Cut Tray$120.00
- Cole Slaw$70.00
- Dbl Pretzel w/Beer cheese$20.50
- House Salad$70.00
- Dbl Cheesy Fries$26.00
- Dbl Chili fries$30.00
- Dbl Garlic Fries$24.00
- Dbl Green Bean$18.50
- Dbl Fries$17.00
- Dbl Loaded Nacho$28.00
- Dbl Mini Corn dogs$18.00
- Lg Naked Nacho$16.00
- Dbl Poutine$28.00
- Dbl Pulled Pork fries$30.00
- Dbl Sweets$17.00
- Mac & Cheese$120.00
- Pulled Pork Build$120.00
- Veggie Platter$30.00
- Wings$120.00
- Broccoli$80.00
EXTRAS
- 2 Strips Bacon$2.50
- Avacado$2.00
- Boiled Egg$1.50
- Cole Slaw$3.00
- Side Broccoli$2.50
- Side Brown Gravy$2.50
- Side Cucumber$1.00
- Side of Pico$0.75
- Sour Cream$0.75
- Salsa$0.75
- Side Buffalo$0.30
- Side Ranch$0.30
- Side Honey Mustard$0.30
- Side Mayo$0.30
- Side Italian$0.30
- Side Thousand$0.30
- Side Tartar$0.30
- Side Bleu Cheese$0.30
- Side BBQ$0.30
- Side Sweet Chilli$0.30
- TOGO Bag$0.12
- TOGO Box$0.30