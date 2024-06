Spicy Avocado Caprese Salad

Crunchy Romaine lettuce, topped with juicy grilled chicken breast and a sprinkle of ripe tomatoes. Thinly sliced red onions and creamy avocado, and shredded mozzarella, Dressed with our Dressed with our zesty hot ranch sauce for a little extra spice. Served with a warm, golden breadstick, it’s the perfect combination of hearty and light, ideal for any meal.