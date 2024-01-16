Brick Oven Pizzeria and Pub 2457 Grand Island Blvd
Appetizers
- Sampler Platter$14.99
Two pizza logs, two mozzarella sticks, two chicken fingers and french fries
- Garlic Bread$5.99
- Breadsticks with Marinara$6.99
- Soft Pretzels$8.99
Served with honey mustard & nacho cheese
- Nachos with Cheese$6.99
- Loaded Nachos$13.99
Tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapeño peppers, green peppers, Cheddar and mozzarella cheese and topped with lettuce. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side
- Pulled Pork Loaded Nachos$16.99
Tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapeño peppers and green peppers. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side
- Seasoned Curly Fries$3.49+
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.49+
- French Fries$3.49+
- Cajun French Fries$6.99
- French Fries with Nacho Cheese$7.99
- French Fries with Beef Gravy$7.99
- Loaded Fries$9.99
Sour cream served on the side
- Onion Rings$3.49+
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
- Pizza Sticks$8.99
4 pieces
- Boom Boom Shrimp$8.99
5 pieces
- Buffalo Shrimp$8.99
5 pieces
- Quesadillas$8.99
- Side Chips$2.99
Wings & Fingers
- 10 Wings$15.99
Served with blue cheese and carrots
- 20 Wings$29.99
Served with blue cheese and carrots
- 30 Wings$39.99
Served with blue cheese and carrots
- 50 Wings$61.99
Served with blue cheese and carrots
- 4 Chicken Fingers$12.99
Served with blue cheese, carrots and choice of fries or curly Q's
- 8 Chicken Fingers$19.99
Served with blue cheese, carrots and choice of fries or curly Q's
- 12 Chicken Fingers$27.99
Served with blue cheese, carrots and choice of fries or curly Q's
Wraps
- Greek Wrap$10.99
Steak or chicken, lettuce, tomato, green peppers, onions, black olives, feta cheese and Greek dressing
- Veggie Wrap$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, black olives, green peppers and a blend of mozzarella and Cheddar cheese
- Caesar Wrap$10.99
Choice of chicken or steak, with Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
- Turkey Wrap$10.99
- Ham Wrap$10.99
- Chicken Wrap$10.99
Crispy or grilled, served hot, medium, mild, or BBQ
- Steak Wrap$10.99
- Club Wrap$11.99
Your choice of turkey, crispy or grilled chicken and bacon
- Tuna Wrap$10.99
- Stinger Wrap$11.99
Crispy chicken fingers and steak served hot, medium, mild or BBQ
- Boom Boom Wrap$11.99
Choose shrimp, steak or chicken
- Pulled Pork Wrap$11.99
- Memphis Pulled Pork Wrap$11.99
With coleslaw and french fries
Salads
- Chef Salad$5.49+
Tomato, onion, cucumber, Cheddar cheese and croutons
- Caesar Salad$5.49+
Romaine topped with a creamy Caesar dressing, shredded Parmesan cheese, and croutons
- Antipasto Salad$14.99+
Topped with tomato, onion, cucumber, ham, turkey, capicola, black olives, green olives, banana peppers, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese
- Julienne Salad$12.99
Topped with tomato, onion, cucumber, ham, mozzarella cheese, and croutons
- Tuna Salad$12.99
Tomato, onion, cucumber, Cheddar cheese, croutons and topped with a generous portion of tuna salad
- Greek Salad$11.99
Topped with black olives, feta cheese, green peppers, cucumbers, tomato and onion
- Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Tomato, onion, cucumber, Cheddar cheese, croutons and topped with tender strips of grilled chicken
- Brick Oven Chicken Finger Salad$12.99
Tomato, onion, cucumber, Cheddar cheese, croutons and chicken fingers dipped to your liking
- Caprese Salad$11.99
Ripe tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, red onion, basil, drizzled with balsamic glaze and vinaigrette
- Tenderloin Tip Salad$15.99
Tomato, onion, cucumber, Cheddar cheese, croutons and tenderloin tips cooked to your liking
- Philadelphia Salad$16.99
Tomato, onion, cucumber, french fries, marinated tenderloin tips, and choice of crumbled blue or fresh mozzarella cheese
- Taco Salad$14.99
Tomato, onion, green pepper, black olives, Cheddar cheese, and topped with tortilla chips and seasoned taco meat with salsa and sour cream served on the side
- Cobb Salad$13.99
Topped with your choice of turkey or chicken, tomato, onion, cucumber, egg, crumbled blue cheese & bacon
- Cajun Chicken Caesar$13.99
Romaine, creamy Caesar dressing, shredded Parmesan cheese, croutons and grilled chicken breast with cajun seasoning
- Stinger Salad$14.99
Tomato, onion, cucumber, croutons, topped with chicken fingers dipped to your liking, chopped steak, and crumbled blue cheese
Sandwiches
- Grilled Cheese Sand$8.99
- B.L.T. Sand$12.99
- Grilled Chicken Sand$12.99
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion & cheese. Served on a brioche bun
- Ranchero Sand$13.99
Grilled chicken, Cheddar, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion. Served on a brioche bun
- Nashville Sand$12.99
Crispy or grilled, topped with pickles, tomato, onion & Nashville sauce. Served on a brioche bun
- Boom Boom Chx Sand$11.99
Crispy or grilled, served with boom boom sauce & pickles. Served on a brioche bun
- Cajun Chicken Sand$12.99
Grilled chicken with cajun seasoning, lettuce, tomato, onion and cheese. Served on a brioche bun
- Tuna Melt Sand$12.99
- Turkey Club Sand$13.99
- Grilled Ham and Cheese Sand$11.99
- Viking Sand$15.99
Tenderloin tips, caramelized onions, balsamic glaze, melted mozzarella and garlic. Served on a brioche bun
- Cuban Sand$14.99
Pulled pork, ham, American-Swiss cheese blend, pickle & mustard
- Memphis Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.99
Pulled pork topped with coleslaw and french fries. Served on a brioche bun
- Pulled Pork Sand$12.99
Served on a brioche bun
Burgers
- PO Old Fashioned Pizza$9.29
Our hand tossed pizza dough covered with our own special pizza sauce, then topped with extra virgin oil, Romano, and Parmesan cheese
- MED Old Fashioned Pizza$14.99
Our hand tossed pizza dough covered with our own special pizza sauce, then topped with extra virgin oil, Romano, and Parmesan cheese
- GF Old Fashioned Pizza$15.99
Our hand tossed pizza dough covered with our own special pizza sauce, then topped with extra virgin oil, Romano, and Parmesan cheese **GLUTEN FREE**
- CAULI Old Fashioned Pizza$15.99
Our hand tossed pizza dough covered with our own special pizza sauce, then topped with extra virgin oil, Romano, and Parmesan cheese **CAULIFLOWER CRUST**
- LRG Old Fashioned Pizza$19.99
Our hand tossed pizza dough covered with our own special pizza sauce, then topped with extra virgin oil, Romano, and Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 Tray Old Fashioned Pizza$19.99
Our hand tossed pizza dough covered with our own special pizza sauce, then topped with extra virgin oil, Romano, and Parmesan cheese
- PT Old Fashioned Pizza$34.99
Our hand tossed pizza dough covered with our own special pizza sauce, then topped with extra virgin oil, Romano, and Parmesan cheese
- PO Margherita$10.49
Our own special pizza sauce with fresh mozzarella and basil
- PO White$10.49
Garlic sauce base, mozzarella, Parmesan, tomato, onions, and olive oil
- PO Philly Cheesesteak$10.49
Garlic sauce base, mozzarella, Cheddar, mushrooms, and banana peppers, piled high with steak
- PO Spinach and Feta Cheese$10.49
Garlic sauce base, olive oil, a generous portion of feta and mozzarella cheeses, and topped with spinach
- PO Brick Oven's Chicken Finger$10.49
Creamy blue cheese base, mozzarella, and our chicken fingers dipped to your liking
- PO Chicken Broccoli$10.49
Garlic sauce base, topped with chicken, broccoli, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
- PO Brick Oven's White Supreme$10.49
Garlic sauce base, ricotta cheese, tomato, onions, green peppers, and top it all off with grilled chicken breast, and mozzarella cheese
- PO Meat Lovers$10.49
Our own special pizza sauce with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- PO Veggie$10.49
Our own special pizza sauce with tomato, onion, green peppers, broccoli, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
- PO Stinger$10.49
Creamy blue cheese base, topped with mozzarella and Cheddar cheese, banana peppers, onion, steak, and chicken fingers
- PO 3 Cheesesteak$10.49
Garlic sauce base, mozzarella, American-Swiss, Cheddar, and piled with steak
- PO Hawaiian$10.49
Our special pizza sauce with pineapple, bacon and ham, smothered with mozzarella cheese
- PO Taco$10.49
Salsa base, seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, black olives, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese
- PO BBQ Chicken$10.49
BBQ sauce base, mozzarella, Cheddar, bacon, and grilled chicken
- PO Greek$10.49
Garlic sauce base, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, feta, and mozzarella cheese
- PO Supreme$10.49
Our own special pizza sauce with tomato, green peppers, onion, pepperoni, and Italian sausage
- PO 5 Cheese Pizza$10.49
Garlic sauce base, covered with mozzarella, Cheddar, feta, American-Swiss, and Parmesan cheese
- PO Sicilian$10.49
Old fashioned sauce with pepperoni, onion, green peppers & banana peppers & jalapeños
- PO Ranchero$10.49
Ranch base, mozzarella, Cheddar with bacon & grilled chicken
- MED Margherita$21.95
Our own special pizza sauce with fresh mozzarella and basil
- MED White$21.95
Garlic sauce base, mozzarella, Parmesan, tomato, onions, and olive oil
- MED Philly Cheesesteak$21.95
Garlic sauce base, mozzarella, Cheddar, mushrooms, and banana peppers, piled high with steak
- MED Spinach and Feta Cheese$21.95
Garlic sauce base, olive oil, a generous portion of feta and mozzarella cheeses, and topped with spinach
- MED Brick Oven's Chicken Finger$21.95
Creamy blue cheese base, mozzarella, and our chicken fingers dipped to your liking
- MED Chicken Broccoli$21.95
Garlic sauce base, topped with chicken, broccoli, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
- MED Brick Oven's White Supreme$21.95
Garlic sauce base, ricotta cheese, tomato, onions, green peppers, and top it all off with grilled chicken breast, and mozzarella cheese
- MED Meat Lovers$21.95
Our own special pizza sauce with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- MED Veggie$21.95
Our own special pizza sauce with tomato, onion, green peppers, broccoli, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
- MED Stinger$21.95
Creamy blue cheese base, topped with mozzarella and Cheddar cheese, banana peppers, onion, steak, and chicken fingers
- MED 3 Cheesesteak$21.95
Garlic sauce base, mozzarella, American-Swiss, Cheddar, and piled with steak
- MED Hawaiian$21.95
Our special pizza sauce with pineapple, bacon and ham, smothered with mozzarella cheese
- MED Taco$21.95
Salsa base, seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, black olives, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese
- MED BBQ Chicken$21.95
BBQ sauce base, mozzarella, Cheddar, bacon, and grilled chicken
- MED Greek$21.95
Garlic sauce base, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, feta, and mozzarella cheese
- MED Supreme$21.95
Our own special pizza sauce with tomato, green peppers, onion, pepperoni, and Italian sausage
- MED 5 Cheese Pizza$21.95
Garlic sauce base, covered with mozzarella, Cheddar, feta, American-Swiss, and Parmesan cheese
- MED Sicilian$21.95
Old fashioned sauce with pepperoni, onion, green peppers & banana peppers & jalapeños
- MED Ranchero$21.95
Ranch base, mozzarella, Cheddar with bacon & grilled chicken
- Med Philly Steak$21.95
- LG Margherita$28.99
Our own special pizza sauce with fresh mozzarella and basil
- LG White$28.99
Garlic sauce base, mozzarella, Parmesan, tomato, onions, and olive oil
- LG Spinach and Feta Cheese$28.99
Garlic sauce base, olive oil, a generous portion of feta and mozzarella cheeses, and topped with spinach
- LG Brick Oven's Chicken Finger$28.99
Creamy blue cheese base, mozzarella, and our chicken fingers dipped to your liking
- LG Chicken Broccoli$28.99
Garlic sauce base, topped with chicken, broccoli, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
- LG Brick Oven's White Supreme$28.99
Garlic sauce base, ricotta cheese, tomato, onions, green peppers, and top it all off with grilled chicken breast, and mozzarella cheese
- LG Meat Lovers$28.99
Our own special pizza sauce with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- LG Veggie$28.99
Our own special pizza sauce with tomato, onion, green peppers, broccoli, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
- LG Stinger*$28.99
Creamy blue cheese base, topped with mozzarella and Cheddar cheese, banana peppers, onion, steak, and chicken fingers
- LG 3 Cheesesteak$28.99
Garlic sauce base, mozzarella, American-Swiss, Cheddar, and piled with steak
- LG Hawaiian$28.99
Our special pizza sauce with pineapple, bacon and ham, smothered with mozzarella cheese
- LG Taco$28.99
Salsa base, seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, black olives, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese
- LG BBQ Chicken$28.99
BBQ sauce base, mozzarella, Cheddar, bacon, and grilled chicken
- LG Greek$28.99
Garlic sauce base, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, feta, and mozzarella cheese
- LG Supreme$28.99
Our own special pizza sauce with tomato, green peppers, onion, pepperoni, and Italian sausage
- LG 5 Cheese Pizza$28.99
Garlic sauce base, covered with mozzarella, Cheddar, feta, American-Swiss, and Parmesan cheese
- LG Sicilian$28.99
Old fashioned sauce with pepperoni, onion, green peppers & banana peppers & jalapeños
- LG Ranchero$28.99
Ranch base, mozzarella, Cheddar with bacon & grilled chicken
- LG Philly Steak$28.99
- 1/2 Tray Margherita$28.99
Our own special pizza sauce with fresh mozzarella and basil
- 1/2 Tray White$28.99
Garlic sauce base, mozzarella, Parmesan, tomato, onions, and olive oil
- 1/2 Tray Philly Cheesesteak$28.99
Garlic sauce base, mozzarella, Cheddar, mushrooms, and banana peppers, piled high with steak
- 1/2 Tray Spinach and Feta Cheese$28.99
Garlic sauce base, olive oil, a generous portion of feta and mozzarella cheeses, and topped with spinach
- 1/2 Tray Brick Oven's Chicken Finger$28.99
Creamy blue cheese base, mozzarella, and our chicken fingers dipped to your liking
- 1/2 Tray Chicken Broccoli$28.99
Garlic sauce base, topped with chicken, broccoli, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
- 1/2 Tray Brick Oven's White Supreme$28.99
Garlic sauce base, ricotta cheese, tomato, onions, green peppers, and top it all off with grilled chicken breast, and mozzarella cheese
- 1/2 Tray Meat Lovers$28.99
Our own special pizza sauce with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- 1/2 Tray Veggie$28.99
Our own special pizza sauce with tomato, onion, green peppers, broccoli, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
- 1/2 Tray Stinger$28.99
Creamy blue cheese base, topped with mozzarella and Cheddar cheese, banana peppers, onion, steak, and chicken fingers
- 1/2 Tray 3 Cheesesteak$28.99
Garlic sauce base, mozzarella, American-Swiss, Cheddar, and piled with steak
- 1/2 Tray Hawaiian$28.99
Our special pizza sauce with pineapple, bacon and ham, smothered with mozzarella cheese
- 1/2 Tray Taco$28.99
Salsa base, seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, black olives, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese
- 1/2 Tray BBQ Chicken$28.99
BBQ sauce base, mozzarella, Cheddar, bacon, and grilled chicken
- 1/2 Tray Greek$28.99
Garlic sauce base, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, feta, and mozzarella cheese
- 1/2 Tray Supreme$28.99
Our own special pizza sauce with tomato, green peppers, onion, pepperoni, and Italian sausage
- 1/2 Tray 5 Cheese Pizza$28.99
Garlic sauce base, covered with mozzarella, Cheddar, feta, American-Swiss, and Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 Tray Sicilian$28.99
Old fashioned sauce with pepperoni, onion, green peppers & banana peppers & jalapeños
- 1/2 Tray Ranchero$28.99
Ranch base, mozzarella, Cheddar with bacon & grilled chicken
- PT Margherita$49.99
Our own special pizza sauce with fresh mozzarella and basil
- PT Tray White$49.99
Garlic sauce base, mozzarella, Parmesan, tomato, onions, and olive oil
- PT Philly Cheesesteak$28.99
Garlic sauce base, mozzarella, Cheddar, mushrooms, and banana peppers, piled high with steak
- PT Spinach and Feta Cheese$49.99
Garlic sauce base, olive oil, a generous portion of feta and mozzarella cheeses, and topped with spinach
- PT Brick Oven's Chicken Finger$49.99
Creamy blue cheese base, mozzarella, and our chicken fingers dipped to your liking
- PT Chicken Broccoli$49.99
Garlic sauce base, topped with chicken, broccoli, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
- PT Brick Oven's White Supreme$49.99
Garlic sauce base, ricotta cheese, tomato, onions, green peppers, and top it all off with grilled chicken breast, and mozzarella cheese
- PT Meat Lovers$49.99
Our own special pizza sauce with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- PT Veggie$49.99
Our own special pizza sauce with tomato, onion, green peppers, broccoli, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
- PT Stinger$49.99
Creamy blue cheese base, topped with mozzarella and Cheddar cheese, banana peppers, onion, steak, and chicken fingers
- PT 3 Cheesesteak$49.99
Garlic sauce base, mozzarella, American-Swiss, Cheddar, and piled with steak
- PT Hawaiian$49.99
Our special pizza sauce with pineapple, bacon and ham, smothered with mozzarella cheese
- PT Taco$49.99
Salsa base, seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, black olives, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese
- PT BBQ Chicken$49.99
BBQ sauce base, mozzarella, Cheddar, bacon, and grilled chicken
- PT Greek$49.99
Garlic sauce base, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, feta, and mozzarella cheese
- PT Supreme$49.99
Our own special pizza sauce with tomato, green peppers, onion, pepperoni, and Italian sausage
- PT 5 Cheese Pizza$49.99
Garlic sauce base, covered with mozzarella, Cheddar, feta, American-Swiss, and Parmesan cheese
- PT Sicilian$49.99
Old fashioned sauce with pepperoni, onion, green peppers & banana peppers & jalapeños
- PT Ranchero$49.99
Ranch base, mozzarella, Cheddar with bacon & grilled chicken
- PT Philly Cheesesteak$49.99
Garlic sauce base, mozzarella, Cheddar, mushrooms, and banana peppers, piled high with steak
- GF Margherita$22.95
Our own special pizza sauce with fresh mozzarella and basil
- GF White$22.95
Garlic sauce base, mozzarella, Parmesan, tomato, onions, and olive oil
- GF Philly Cheesesteak$22.95
Garlic sauce base, mozzarella, Cheddar, mushrooms, and banana peppers, piled high with steak
- GF Spinach and Feta Cheese$22.95
Garlic sauce base, olive oil, a generous portion of feta and mozzarella cheeses, and topped with spinach
- GF Brick Oven's Chicken Finger$22.95
Creamy blue cheese base, mozzarella, and our chicken fingers dipped to your liking
- GF Chicken Broccoli$22.95
Garlic sauce base, topped with chicken, broccoli, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
- GF Brick Oven's White Supreme$22.95
Garlic sauce base, ricotta cheese, tomato, onions, green peppers, and top it all off with grilled chicken breast, and mozzarella cheese
- GF Meat Lovers$22.95
Our own special pizza sauce with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- GF Veggie$22.95
Our own special pizza sauce with tomato, onion, green peppers, broccoli, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
- GF Stinger$22.95
Creamy blue cheese base, topped with mozzarella and Cheddar cheese, banana peppers, onion, steak, and chicken fingers
- GF 3 Cheesesteak$22.95
Garlic sauce base, mozzarella, American-Swiss, Cheddar, and piled with steak
- GF Hawaiian$22.95
Our special pizza sauce with pineapple, bacon and ham, smothered with mozzarella cheese
- GF Taco$22.95
Salsa base, seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, black olives, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese
- GF BBQ Chicken$22.95
BBQ sauce base, mozzarella, Cheddar, bacon, and grilled chicken
- GF Greek$22.95
Garlic sauce base, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, feta, and mozzarella cheese
- GF Supreme$22.95
Our own special pizza sauce with tomato, green peppers, onion, pepperoni, and Italian sausage
- GF 5 Cheese Pizza$22.95
Garlic sauce base, covered with mozzarella, Cheddar, feta, American-Swiss, and Parmesan cheese
- GF Sicilian$22.95
Old fashioned sauce with pepperoni, onion, green peppers & banana peppers & jalapeños
- GF Ranchero$22.95
Ranch base, mozzarella, Cheddar with bacon & grilled chicken
- CAULI Margherita$22.95
Our own special pizza sauce with fresh mozzarella and basil
- CAULI White$22.95
Garlic sauce base, mozzarella, Parmesan, tomato, onions, and olive oil
- CAULI Philly Cheesesteak$22.95
Garlic sauce base, mozzarella, Cheddar, mushrooms, and banana peppers, piled high with steak
- CAULI Spinach and Feta Cheese$22.95
Garlic sauce base, olive oil, a generous portion of feta and mozzarella cheeses, and topped with spinach
- CAULI Brick Oven's Chicken Finger$22.95
Creamy blue cheese base, mozzarella, and our chicken fingers dipped to your liking
- CAULI Chicken Broccoli$22.95
Garlic sauce base, topped with chicken, broccoli, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
- CAULI Brick Oven's White Supreme$22.95
Garlic sauce base, ricotta cheese, tomato, onions, green peppers, and top it all off with grilled chicken breast, and mozzarella cheese
- CAULI Meat Lovers$22.95
Our own special pizza sauce with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- CAULI Veggie$22.95
Our own special pizza sauce with tomato, onion, green peppers, broccoli, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
- CAULI Stinger$22.95
Creamy blue cheese base, topped with mozzarella and Cheddar cheese, banana peppers, onion, steak, and chicken fingers
- CAULI 3 Cheesesteak$22.95
Garlic sauce base, mozzarella, American-Swiss, Cheddar, and piled with steak
- CAULI Hawaiian$22.95
Our special pizza sauce with pineapple, bacon and ham, smothered with mozzarella cheese
- CAULI Taco$22.95
Salsa base, seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, black olives, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese
- CAULI BBQ Chicken$22.95
BBQ sauce base, mozzarella, Cheddar, bacon, and grilled chicken
- CAULI Greek$22.95
Garlic sauce base, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, feta, and mozzarella cheese
- CAULI Supreme$22.95
Our own special pizza sauce with tomato, green peppers, onion, pepperoni, and Italian sausage
- CAULI 5 Cheese Pizza$22.95
Garlic sauce base, covered with mozzarella, Cheddar, feta, American-Swiss, and Parmesan cheese
- CAULI Sicilian$22.95
Old fashioned sauce with pepperoni, onion, green peppers & banana peppers & jalapeños
- CAULI Ranchero$22.95
Ranch base, mozzarella, Cheddar with bacon & grilled chicken
- Cheese Calzone$11.99
- Margherita Calzone$15.99
- White Calzone$15.99
- Philly Cheesesteak Calzone$15.99
- Spinach & Feta Calzone$15.99
- Chicken Finger Calzone$15.99
- Chicken Broccoli Calzone$15.99
- White Supreme Calzone$15.99
- Meat Lovers Calzone$15.99
- Veggie Calzone$15.99
- Stinger Calzone$15.99
- 3 Cheesesteak Calzone$15.99
- Hawaiian Calzone$15.99
- Taco Calzone$15.99
- BBQ Chicken Calzone$15.99
- Greek Calzone$15.99
- Supreme Calzone$15.99
- 5 Cheese Calzone$15.99
- Sicilian Calzone$15.99
- Ranchero Calzone$15.99
- Brick Oven Sub$10.49+
Steak or chicken served on garlic bread with mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
- Bomber Sub$10.49+
Steak and sausage with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
- Stinger Sub$10.49+
Steak, chicken fingers, cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
- Royal Sub$10.49+
Italian sausage, fried capicola, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cheese
- In the Grass Sub$10.49+
Steak or chicken and spinach served on garlic bread with mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
- Turkey Club Sub$10.49+
A generous portion of turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cheese
- B.L.T Sub$9.99+
We start with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and a generous portion of bacon
- Chicken Club Sub$10.49+
Choose crispy or grilled chicken, topped with bacon, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and cheese
- Cheeseburger Sub$10.49+
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cheese