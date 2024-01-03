Brick Pizza Co.
- CLASSIC ITALIAN SUB$16.00
salumi, mortadella, capicola, aged provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, calabrian chiles, oil, vinegar, oregano, torpedo roll
PIZZA
- CLASSIC CHEESE PIZZA$14.00
red sauce, mozzarella
- MARGHERITA PIZZA$16.00
parmesan, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil
- PEPPERONI PIZZA$17.00
red sauce, mozzarella, Rosa Grande pepperoni, fresh oregano
- MEATBALL + SAUSAGE PIZZA$18.00
red sauce, mozzarella, house made meatballs, sausage, red onion, ricotta, basil
- SHROOM PIZZA$19.00
local ricotta cheese, roasted hillside farm mushrooms, mozzarella, roasted garlic, California olive oil
- BRISTOL PIZZA$18.00
sauce fra diavolo, mozzarella, chourico, linguica, cherry peppers, fresh parsley
- VEG PIZZA$17.00
garlic oil, mozzarella, roasted butternut squash, red onion, parmesan, tomato, baby arugula, sage brown butter, newport sea salt
- BUFFALO PIZZA$17.00
housemade buffalo sauce, buffalo spiced dasilva Farm chicken, mozzarella, buttermilk-blue cheese sauce, scallions
- CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA$18.00
bbq sauce, dill crema, cubed bacon, dasilva farm chicken, mozzarella, spring onions
- CRAB RANGOON PIZZA$18.00
garlic oil, mozzarella, scallions, house crab rangoon filling, fried wonton strips, house duck sauce, parsley
- PIZZA OF THE DAY$20.00
- KIDS PEPPERONI$7.00
- KIDS CHEESE$7.00
SALAD + SOUP
- CAESAR$12.00
romaine lettuces, reggiano parmesan, homemade croutons, Brick Pizza Co caesar dressing
- GREENS SALAD$14.00
baby green lettuces, roasted fall squash, local goat cheese, spiced walnuts, pomegranate-white balsamic vinaigrette
- ITALIAN SAUSAGE + KALE SOUP$10.00
italian sausage, farro, mirepoix, tuscan kale, roasted butternut squash, fall herbs
APPETIZERS
- BRICK OVEN WINGS$14.00
SPICY DRY RUBBED served with piri piri sauce,buttermilk whipped blue cheese·BBQ DRY RUBBED served with dill-scallion crema
- AUTUMN BRUSCHETTA$14.00
roasted apples and butternut squash, proscuitto, whipped ricotta, saba, sage
- BRICK MEATBALLS$14.00
three house made meatballs, herbed and whipped local ricotta cheese, crispy parmesan
- FRIED PT. JUDITH CALAMARI$16.00
cornmeal fried, chourico, calabrian chile-roasted garlic aioli, lemon
- FRIED MOZZARELLA$11.00
house breaded mozzarella, pomodoro sauce, pecorino romano, basil
- GARLIC KNOTS$8.00+
garlic oil and parmesan basted, served with house made marinara sauce : six $8/ twelve $12
- Wing of the Day$14.00
PASTA
- RIGATONI BOLOGNESE$23.00
pork, veal, beef, tomato, parmesan, rigatoni pasta, california olive oil, ricotta, micro basil
- SHRIMP SCAMPI LINGUINE$25.00
pan seared shrimp, garlic, aleppo chile, shallots, california olive oil, pecorino romano, baby spinach, linguine pasta
- FALL VEGETABLE ORECCHIETTE$20.00
hillside farm roasted mushrooms, caramelized brussels sprouts and cauliflower, parmesan, cream, orecchiette pasta, fried parsnips
- BRICK PIZZA CO. LASAGNA$20.00
italian sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, pomodoro sauce, bechamel, parsley, arugula
- BUCATINI AND MUSSELS$21.00
narragansett bay mussels, sauce fra diavolo, braised fall greens, parsley, bucatini pasta
- PASTA OF THE DAY$24.00
ENTREES
- GRILLED ATLANTIC SALMON$25.00
parsnip puree, bacon-brussels sprout hash, cider-chile gastrique
- BRAISED PORK OSSO BUCCO$28.00
parmesan polenta, charred broccolini, gremolata, natural jus
- CHICKEN PICATTA$24.00
pan seared chicken cutlet, roasted fingerling potatoes, caper-lemon-butter pan sauce, wilted greens, parsley $