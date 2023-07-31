Food

APPETIZERS

(12) TRADITIONAL CHICKEN WINGS

$16.00

12 WINGS

(6) TRADITIONAL CHICKEN WINGS

$10.00

6 WINGS

1 lb. BONELESS WINGS

$16.00

1#

1/2 lb. BONELESS WINGS

$9.00

1/2 LB

BAVARIAN PRETZEL STICKS

$9.00

3 sticks with cheese sauce & honey mustard

BBQ PORK SLIDERS

$10.00

BEER NUGGETS

$8.00

lightly fried and served with marinara sauce

BOWL OF HOMEMADE CHILI

$8.00

BOWL OF HOMEMADE SOUP

$6.00

BRICK'S CHICKEN NACHOS

$12.00

BRICK'S CLASSIC NACHOS

$11.00

served with chili & cheese sauce, topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, jalapeno's, and sour cream

CHEESE CURDS

$10.00

served with homemade Ranch

CHEESE QUESADILLAS

$11.00

served with lettuce, salsa & sour cream

CHICKEN QUESADILLAS

$13.00

served with lettuce, salsa & sour cream

CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.00

served with your choice of dipping sauce

CUP OF HOMEMADE CHILI

$6.00

CUP OF HOMEMADE SOUP

$4.00

FIRECRACKER SHRIMP

$13.00

A little kick to it!! Served with chipotle sauce

ONION RINGS

$9.00

served fwith homemade Ranch

PICKLE FRIES

$10.00

served with homemade Ranch

SEARED AHI TUNA

$13.00

served with spring mix, Japanese dressing, and wasabi sauce

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN EGG ROLLS

$12.00

served with chipotle sauce

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

$12.00

served with pita bread

EXTRA PITA BREAD (8)
$2.00

$2.00

TATER BARREL'S

$10.00

Tots filled with cheddar, bacon, & chives; served with sour cream

TAVERN BURGERS

$9.00

3 burgers with grilled onions and cheese

STREET TACO'S

$9.00

CHEESE FLATBREAD

$12.00

PEPPERONI FLATBREAD

$14.00

SAUSAGE FLATBREAD

$14.00

PEPPERONI & SAUSAGE FLATBREAD

$16.00

SALADS

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$13.00

CAESAR SALAD

$11.00

CHEF SALAD

$14.00

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

CHOPPED SALAD

$12.00

FIRECRACKER SHRIMP SALAD

$16.00

WRAPS

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$14.00

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN WRAP

$14.00

FIRECRACKER SHRIMP WRAP

$16.00

HONEY CHICKEN WRAP

$14.00

TURKEY BACON WRAP

$13.00

BURGERS

4 BAGGER BURGER

$19.00

Four 1/4# patties cooked your way!

TRIPLE BURGER

$17.00

Three 1/4# patties cooked your way!

RYNO BURGER

$14.00

CHICKEN

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.00

CAJUN GRILLE

$14.00

CHICKEN FINGER PLATTER

$14.00

CHICKEN MELT

$15.00

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$15.00

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

GRILLED CHICKEN

$13.00

SOUTHWEST BBQ CHICKEN

$15.00

SANDWICHES

BBQ PULLED PORK

$13.00

BEEF & CHEDDAR

$13.00

BLT

$11.00

CHIPOTLE CHEESE STEAK

$14.00

ITALIAN BEEF W/CHEESE

$13.00

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$15.00

REUBEN

$13.00

TURKEY CLUB

$13.00

PASTA

CLASSIC MAC & CHEESE

$11.00

VEGGIE MAC & CHEESE

$13.00

BBQ PULLED PORK MAC & CHEESE

$14.00

GRILLED CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE

$14.00

BACON MAC & CHEESE

$14.00

SAUTEED SHRIMP MAC & CHEESE

$16.00

KID'S

KID'S 10" PIZZA

$7.00

KID'S CHEESEBURGER

$7.00

KID'S CHIX FINGERS

$7.00

KID'S GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

KID'S MAC & CHEESE

$7.00

DESSERT

BROWNIE A LA MODE

$9.00

ICE CREAM SUNDAE

$5.00

SCOOP OF ICE CREAM

$2.50

XANGO'S

$7.00

SIDES

CHICKEN BREAST

$4.00

EXTRA PIECE OF FISH

$3.00

GARLIC BREAD STICK

$2.00

PITA BREAD (8)

$2.00

SIDE OF APPLESAUCE

$2.00

SIDE OF COLE SLAW

$2.50

SIDE OF CURVEBALL FRIES

$4.25

SIDE OF FRIES

$3.00

SIDE OF MASHED POTATOES

$3.00

SIDE OF NACHO CHEESE

$1.00

SIDE OF SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

SIDE OF TATER TOTS

$4.25

SIDE OF VEGETABLE MEDLEY

$3.25

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

SIDE SAUCE

$0.50

PIZZA

10" GLUTEN FREE CRUST

$12.00

12" PIZZA

14" PIZZA

16" PIZZA

CALZONE

$12.00

DAILY SPECIALS

FRIED CHICKEN DINNER

$18.00

Beverage

Beer

Angry Orchard

$4.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Coor's Edge

$3.75

Coor's Light

$3.75

Corona

$4.75

Corona Light

$3.00

Corona Premier

$4.75

Heineken

$4.75

Heineken 0

$4.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Mike's Hard Strawberry

$4.75

Miller 64

$3.75

Miller High Life

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Modelo

$4.75

Old Style

$3.75

Twisted Tea

$4.75

Black Cherry Carbliss

$5.75

Cranberry Carblliss

$5.75

Club 400 Lager

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.75

High Noon Lime

$5.75

High Noon Passion Fruit

$5.75

High Noon Peach

$5.75

High Noon Watermelon

$5.75

Modelo Oro

$4.75

PBR Tall Boy

$3.00

White Claw - Black Cherry

$4.75

White Claw - Raspberry

$4.75

16oz Anti-Hero

$4.75

16oz Bear-ie White

$4.75

16oz Blue Moon

$4.75

16oz Coor's Light

$3.75

16oz Crystal Lake Fox Rocker

$4.75

16oz Hofbrau

$4.75

16oz Leine Summer Shandy

$4.75

16oz Loosey Juicy IPA

$4.75

16oz Miller Lite

$3.75

16oz Sam Adams Summer Ale

$4.75

16oz Tighthead Irie IPA

$4.75

22oz Anti-Hero

$6.75

22oz Bear-ie White

$6.75

22oz Blue Moon

$6.75

22oz Coor's Light

$5.50

22oz Crystal Lake Fox Rocker

$6.75

22oz Hofbrau

$6.75

22oz Leine Summer Shandy

$6.75

22oz Loosey Juicy IPA

$6.75

22oz Miller Lite

$5.50

22oz Sam Adams Summer Ale

$6.75

22oz Tighthead Irie IPA

$6.75

Anti-Hero (Pitcher)

$16.00

Bear-ie White (Pitcher)

$16.00

Blue Moon (Pitcher)

$16.00

Coor's Light (Pitcher)

$12.00

Crystal Lake Fox Rocker (Pitcher)

$16.00

Hofbrau (Pitcher)

$16.00

Leine Summer Shandy (Pitcher)

$16.00

Loosey Juicy IPA (Pitcher)

$16.00

Miller Lite (Pitcher)

$12.00

Sam Adams Summer Ale (Pitcher)

$16.00

Tighthead Irie IPA (Pitcher)

$16.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$6.75

Amaretto Stone Sour

$6.75

Apple Cider Minosa

$6.75

Apple Punch

$6.75

Apple Tini

$8.75

Baby Guinness

$7.75

Bahama Mama

$6.75

Bailey's & Coffee

$6.75

Bay Breeze

$5.75

Black & Blue

$5.00

Black Russian

$7.25

Blackberry Brandy

$4.75

Bloody Mary

$6.75

Bloody w/Chaser

$7.00

Blue Hawaiian Fish Bowl

$7.50

Boiler Maker

$5.25

Brandy Alexander

$5.75

Brandy Manhattan

$6.25

Brandy-Christian Brothers

$6.25

Brandy-Korbel

$4.75

Caramel Apple Mule

$7.75

Cherry Bomb

$6.75

Chocolate Martini

$9.25

Christmas Margarita

$6.25

Christnas Punch

$7.75

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.75

Cookies & Cream

$6.00

Cosmo

$6.75

Cranberry Bourbon

$7.75

Cranberry Mimosa

$5.75

Dreamsicle

$6.00

Drunk Witch

$7.75

English Mule

$6.00

Fire Cracker

$6.00

French Martini

$7.50

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Gin Gimlet

$7.25

Gin Martini

$7.25

Gin Martini

$7.25

Gin Mary

$6.75

Godfather

$7.75

Green Tea Shot

$5.75

Half & Half

$5.75

Harvey Walbanger

$6.75

Hawaiian Punch

$5.75

Irish Car Bomb

$7.75

Irish Coffee

$6.75

Irish Maria

$5.25

Irish Mint Mojito

$6.75

Irish Mule

$6.75

Jager Bomb

$7.25

Kahlua & Cream

$6.75

Kamikazee

$5.75

Lemon Drop Martini

$7.25

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.75

Luck of the Irish

$6.75

Mai Tai

$7.75

Manhattan

$6.75

Margarita

$5.75

Mimosa

$6.75

Mint Mojito

$6.75

Molotov Cocktail

$6.75

Moscow Mule

$6.75

Mud Slide

$7.75

New Orlean's Manhattan

$7.25

Old Fashion-Basil Hayden's

$11.75

Old Fashion-Bourbon

$7.25

Old Fashion-Brandy

$7.25

Old Fashion-Bulleit

$8.75

Old Fashion-Christian Brothers

$7.25

Old Fashion-J Bavet

$7.25

Old Fashion-Maker's Mark

$9.25

Old Fashion-Scotch

$7.25

Old Fashion-Southern Comfort

$8.25

Old Fashion-Whiskey

$7.25

Passion Fruit Cosmo

$7.25

Passion Fruit Margarita

$6.50

Passion Fruit Margarita

$6.50

Peppermint Pattie

$5.75

Pineapple Jalapeno Margarita

$6.75

Pink Squirrel

$5.75

Presbyterian

$5.75

Pumpkin Russian

$7.75

Red Eye

$5.75

Red Russian

$7.25

Rob Roy

$7.25

Rootbeer Float

$6.75

Royal Peach Punch

$6.75

Rum Runner

$6.75

Rusty Nail

$5.75

Salty Balls

$6.75

Salty Dog

$5.75

Sangra

$6.75

Santa's Punch

$5.75

Screaming Orgasam

$5.75

Screw Driver

$5.75

Sea Breeze

$5.75

Sex on the Beach

$5.75

Sicilian Kiss

$5.50

Slippery Nipple

$5.75

Snake Bite

$5.25

Stone Sour

$5.75

Strawberry Martini

$7.25

Tequila Sunrise

$6.75

Tom Collins

$5.75

Tootsie Roll

$5.75

Ugly Duckling

$5.25

Uptown

$5.25

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Vodka Gimlet

$7.25

Vodka Gimlet

$7.25

Vodka Martini

$7.25

Vodka Martini

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.75

White Russian

$6.50

Zombie

$5.75

Liquor

Amaretto

$5.75

Bailey's

$5.75

Blue Curascao

$5.75

Butterscotch Schnapps

$5.75

Dr. Cherry

$5.75

Dr. McGuilicudy Menthol

$5.75

Goldschlager

$5.75

Jagermeister

$5.75

Kahlua

$5.75

Peach Schnapps

$5.75

Pepperment Schnapps

$5.75

Rumchata

$5.75

Rumple Minze

$5.75

Bombay Saphire

$5.75+

Hendrick's

$6.50+

Nolet's Silver

$4.75+

Tanqueray

$6.50+

Well Gin

$4.75+

Bacardi

$5.75+

Bacardi Lime

$5.75+

Bacardi Limon

$5.75+

Captain Morgan

$5.75+

Malibu

$5.75+

Meyers

$5.75+

Sailor Jerry's

$5.75+

Well Rum

$4.75+

Chivas Regal

$6.75+

Dewars

$5.75+

Glenlivet

$7.75+

Johnnie Walker Black

$7.75+

Johnnie Walker Red

$6.75+

Macallan

$10.75+

Well Scotch

$4.75+

Cabo Wabo

$5.75+

Casamigos

$8.75+

Don Julio Anejo

$6.75+

Jose Cuervo

$5.75+

Patron Café

$6.75+

Patron Silver

$6.75+

Well Tequila

$4.75+

Absolut

$5.75+

Grey Goose

$7.75+

Ketel One

$5.75+

Ketel One Citroen

$5.75+

Ketel One Cucumber

$5.75+

Ketel One Grapefruit

$5.75+

Ketel One Peach & Orange

$5.75+

Pink Whitney

$5.75+

Smirnoff

$5.75+

Smirnoff Apple

$5.75+

Smirnoff Citrus

$5.75+

Smirnoff Raspberry

$5.75+

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.75+

Three Olives Loopy

$5.75+

Tito's

$5.75+

Well Vodka

$4.75+

Basil Hayden

$7.75+

Bulliet

$6.75+

Bulliet Rye

$6.75+

Canadian Club

$6.75+

Crown Apple

$6.75+

Crown Peach

$6.75+

Crown Royal

$6.75+

Early Times

$6.75+

Jack Apple

$5.75+

Jack Daniel's

$5.75+

Jack Fire

$5.75+

Jack Honey

$5.75+

Jameson

$6.75+

Jim Beam

$5.75+

Knob Creek

$6.75+

Maker's Mark

$6.75+

Rush Creek Whiskey

$6.75+

Seagram's 7

$6.75+

Skrewball

$6.75+

Southern Comfort

$6.75+

Tullamore Dew

$6.75+

Well Whiskey

$4.75+

Woodford Reserve

$6.75+

House Brandy

$4.75

Christian Brothers

$5.75

J Bavet

$5.75

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Barq's Rootbeer

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$2.75

Coke

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Diet Coke

$3.25

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.75

Iced Tea

$3.25

Kid's Soda

$2.50

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.25

Large Chocolate Milk

$6.00

Large Milk

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.25

Milk

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.25

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Pitcher of Pop

$10.00

Point Rootbeer

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sprite

$3.25

Sprite 0

$3.25

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

To Go Pop

$4.00

Tonic

$3.25

Water

Wine

GL Chardonnay

$6.50

GL Crane Lake Riesling

$6.50

GL Monkey Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$8.50

GL Moscato

$6.50

GL Pinot Grigio

$6.50

Glass of Champagne

$6.50

Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.50

Merlot

$6.50

Pinot Noir

$6.50

White Zinfandel

$6.50

