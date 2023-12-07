Bricks Woodfired Pizza Co. Center Street 146 S. Center St
Pizza
- The Brick$14.00
Our signature pizza will not leave you disappointed. This is the pizza that started our journey and comes with our homemade sauce, pepperoni, salami, prosciutto, chunks of mozzarella, and fresh basil.
- Triple B$14.00
The Bougie Basic Brick is a fancier spin on the Basic Brick. This pizza will come with our homemade sauce, chunks of mozzarella, matchstick pepperoni, bacon, pesto, jalapeños, and then topped with balsamic glaze and basil.
- The Basic Brick$13.00
It’s okay to be basic. We encourage it. This simple pizza includes our homemade sauce, pepperoni, chunks of mozzarella, and fresh basil.
- Quattro Formaggi$12.50
So…you like fancy cheese? Us too. This four-cheese blend includes pecorino romano, fontina, parmesan, and mozzarella all layered on top of our homemade sauce.
- Hold The Meat (HTM)$12.50
This one is for the veggie lovers! HTM comes with our traditional pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, drops of pesto, and then drizzled with a balsamic glaze and fresh basil. This pizza can easily become vegan, as well. Request no cheese or basil for the vegan option.
- Prosciutto Bestemmia$13.00
A slight variation on the classic “Hawaiian” pizza. Chunks of mozzarella, prosciutto and pineapple will deliver the balance of sweet and salty you are craving.
- Classic Pepperoni$11.00
In the mood for a simple and classic pizza? This pizza includes traditional rounds of pepperoni with shredded mozzarella and our homemade pizza sauce.
- Margherita$11.00
The yardstick by which all Neapolitan pizzas are measured. Our fresh made sauce, Mozzarella, a splash of olive oil and fresh basil combines for an old-world flavor that will transport you to Naples.
- Classic Cheese$10.00
Does a pile of shredded mozzarella cheese and homemade pizza sauce sound like a dream to you? This classic cheese pizza is the one for you!
- Cup of sauce$0.50
- Cup of pesto$0.50
- Cup of ranch$0.50
- Sweet and Salty Stinger$14.00
Salami, Prosciutto, Pesto snuggled in Shredded Mozzarella finished with Mike's Hot Honey drizzled over the top and a ring around the crust.
- Boss Brick$15.00
- Feinally Enough Pepperoni$14.00
Literally 50 slices of pepperoni to curb your obsession.
- P.S. I Love You$13.00
- Breakfast Pizza$12.00
- Buffalo chicken bacon ranch$14.00
Here is the one you really want. Pre-cooked Chicken and Bacon tossed in buffalo sauce with shredded cheese and topped with ranch dressing.
- Chicken pesto$14.00
Chicken, Pesto, and Shredded Mozzarella with our house made sauce topped with Balsamic Glaze and fresh Basil.
- Dough ball$3.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$13.00
If buffalo sauce is not your jam here is all the same ingredients as the Buff Chick without the sauce. Made with our house made sauce, chicken and bacon smothered in mozzarella cheese and a swirl of ranch. This pizza is a home run.
Appetizer
- Focaccia Sticks$4.00Out of stock
Our scratch-made Focaccia bread cut into strips perfect for eating by themselves or dip them in our signature pizza or pesto sauce!
- Cheesy Focaccia Sticks$5.00Out of stock
Just like our dipping sticks but loaded with mozzarella cheese and slid into the oven for a cheesy delight.
- Bread sticks$6.00
Our fresh made dough brushed in olive oil, baked and cut into strips. Comes with the dipping sauce of your choice.
- Cheese sticks$7.00
Our fresh made dough brushed in olive oil, covered in shredded mozzarella, baked and cut into strips. Comes with the dipping sauce of your choice.
Dessert
- Britt's Tiramisu$5.00Out of stock
This is an Italian delight created from scratch-made lady fingers, mascarpone cheese, espresso and topped with mocha powder.
- Cookie$2.25Out of stock
6 inch giant chocolate chunk cookie made fresh daily!
- Strawberries & Cream Cake$5.00Out of stock
- Cookies & Cream cake$5.00Out of stock
- Italian Ice Popsicle$1.00Out of stock