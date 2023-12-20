Bridge Street Social Downtown DeWitt, MI
Food
Social Plates
- Fett'unta$6.00
- Fried Brussels Sprouts$10.00
cilantro, tahini, pomegranate, pepitas
- Broccolini$10.00
sundried tomato, caper, calabrian chile, greek yogurt, pecorino romano, pine nut
- Polpette di Ricotta$12.00
ricotta "meatballs", red sauce
- Salad of the Season$12.00
roasted beet, gala apple, granny smith, honey crisp, pecorino romano, pistachio, caper vinaigrette
- BBQ Duck$16.00
cranberry butter, johnny cakes
- Burrata$16.00
semi-dried tomato, peperoni crushi, fett'unta
- Tuna Tartare$16.00
piquillo, tomato, anchovy, egg yolk, crispy rice
- Calamari Fritti$16.00
smokey blood orange vinaigrette, basil pesto, peppadew
- Butcher's Board - Regular (Feeds 2)$20.00
Charcuterie, artisanal cheeses, traditional accompaniments
- Butcher's Board - Large (Feeds 4)$38.00
Charcuterie, artisanal cheeses, traditional accompaniments
Entrée
- Seasonal Pasta$16.00
eggplant, taggiasca, pomodor, herbed ricotta, paccheri
- Risotto Rosa$18.00
red wine, charred radicchio, gorgonzola dolce crema, crispy pancetta
- Cannelloni Al Forno$18.00
artichoke, spinach, ricotta, fontina val d'aosta fonduta, black truffle
- Wagyu Double Cheeseburger$18.00
american cheese, sweet onion, iceberg, special sauce, fries
- Smoked Meatloaf$20.00
brisket & bacon, bbq gravy, smashed yukons, garlic toast
- Milk Braised Pork Ragu$22.00
brandied button + pearls, spinach, warm spices, butternut squash polenta
- Grilled Pork Chop$24.00
castelluccio lentil, bacon, cider braised pear, whole grain mustard jus
- Faroe Island Salmon$28.00
preserved lemon, tonnato, broccolini
- Filet Mignon$52.00
porcini rub, balsamic cipolline, pave, fig balsamic
Dessert
Drinks
Wine
- Holiday Special: Riporta Primitivo$20.00
- Holiday Special: Cantina Colli Euganei Prosecco Rose$20.00
- Takeout Special: Montoya Cabernet Sauvignon$25.00
- Retail - Poulet et Fils Clairette de Die$25.00
- San Silvestro Chiaretto$20.00Out of stock
- Abbazia di Novacella Pinot Grigio btl$48.00
- Ameztoi Txakoli btl$48.00
- Arona Sauvignon Blanc btl$44.00
- Birgit Eichinger Gruner Veltliner btl$48.00
- Black Star Farms Arcturos Dry Riesling btl$46.00
- Borgo Maragliano Moscato btl$42.00
- Tour Leognan btl$58.00
- Close Pegase Napa Chardonnay btl$68.00
- Granbazan Etiqueta Ambar Albariño btl$60.00
- Fess Parker Chardonnay btl$48.00
- Font du Loup CDR Blanc btl$46.00
- Frey Sohler Gewurstraminer btl$54.00
- Grover Zampa Chenin Blanc btl$42.00
- Hoopla Chardonnay btl$46.00
- Lenotti Colle di Tigli btl$42.00
- Lionel Osmin Sauvignon Blanc btl$42.00
- Matthiasson Linda Vista Chardonnay btl$76.00
- Max Ferd Richter Estate Riesling btl$48.00
- Pewsey Vale Riesling btl$44.00
- Pierpalo Pecorari Pinot Grigio btl$46.00
- Poulet & Fils Tradition btl$48.00
- Cherrier Sancerre Blanc btl$66.00
- Santo Assyrtiko btl$62.00
- Schlumberger Riesling btl$54.00
- Serge Daguenau Poilly Fume btl$58.00
- Séguinot Bordet Bourgogne Chardonnay btl$52.00
- Honig Sauvignon Blanc btl$54.00
- Vincent Mothe Chablis btl$64.00
- Lubanzi Rainboat btl$50.00
- Stolpman Love Ya Bunches Orange Wine btl$50.00
- Musar Jeune btl$58.00
- Baumard Le Caleche btl$50.00
- Ostatu Rioja Blanc btl$44.00
- Coto de Gomariz Blanc btl$56.00
- Alma de Cattleya PN Rosé 2020$50.00
- Ameztoi Rubentis btl$58.00
- Dom. Daulny Sancerre Rose$64.00
- Famega btl$42.00
- Henri Gaillard btl$42.00
- Vajra Rosabella btl$42.00
- Bisol Jeio Prosecco btl$42.00
- Marc Hebrart Cuvee de Reserve btl$110.00
- Jean Michel 2016 BdM$100.00
- Krasno Ribolla Gialla btl$40.00
- Pol Roger Reserve Champagne btl$120.00
- Baron Fuenté Grand Reserve Brut btl$75.00
- Pierre Sparr Crémant D'Alsace btl$48.00
- Dom Serol Turbulent btl$54.00
- Gougenheim Malbec Extra Brut Rosé btl$42.00
- Schramsberg BdB 375ml btl$50.00
- Veuve Ambal Brut btl$40.00
- Ameztoi Hijo de Rubentis$90.00
- Nicholas Fueillate Brut btl$90.00
- Legras & Hass Grand Cru btl$120.00
- Drappier Carte d'Or btl$94.00
- Raventos I Blanc btl$55.00
- Avinyoa Reserva btl$54.00
- Kiryianni Akakies btl$54.00
- Henri Goutorbe '08 Special Club btl$160.00
- Dumenil Special Club 2018$130.00
- Billecart-Salmon Brut Rsv$122.00
Beer
To-Go Cocktails
To-Go Cocktails (Doubles)
- Classic Manhattan$24.00
- La Rosita$32.00
- Champs Elysees$34.00
- Caipirinha$28.00
- Welcome to the Spring Factory$32.00
- Ol' Razzle Dazzle$26.00
- Lost Goat$30.00
- The Ploughman$34.00
- Double Old Fashioned$28.00
- Lefty$28.00
- Sazerac$30.00
- Negroni$20.00
- The Last Word$26.00
- Aviation$26.00
- Classic Daiquiri$20.00
- Moscow Mule$20.00
- Kentucky Mule$20.00
- Corpse Reviver no. 1$22.00
- Paper Plane$20.00
- Vieux Carre$36.00