Brigantine Del Mar Brigantine Del Mar - 3263 Camino Del Mar
Food
Oysters
Oyster 1/2 Shell
$3.75
2 Oyster 1/2 Shell
$7.50
3 Oyster 1/2 Shell
$11.25
4 Oyster 1/2 Shell
$15.00
5 Oyster 1/2 Shell
$18.75
6 Oyster 1/2 Shell
$22.50
7 Oyster 1/2 Shell
$26.25
8 Oyster 1/2 Shell
$30.00
9 Oyster 1/2 Shell
$33.75
10 Oyster 1/2 Shell
$37.50
11 Oyster 1/2 Shell
$41.25
12 Oyster 1/2 Shell
$45.00
Oysters Rockefeller
$24.00
Single Oyster Rockefeller
$4.00
Grilled House Oysters
$11.50
Small Plates
Soups/Salads
Side Brig Salad
$12.00
Large Brig Salad
$16.00
Side Spinach Salad
$12.00
Large Spinach Salad
$16.00
Side Caesar Salad
$12.00
Large Caesar Salad
$16.00
Side Garden Salad
$11.00
Side Wedge Salad
$12.00
Side Beet & Kale Salad
$11.00
1/2 Cobb Salad
$12.00
1/2 Cobb Crab & Shrimp Salad
$17.00
1/2 Louie Plain
$12.00
1/2 Louie Crab & Shrimp
$17.00
1/2 Chopped Chicken Salad
$12.00
Cobb Salad
$16.00
Louie Plain
$16.00
Chopped Chicken Salad
$21.00
Cobb Crab & Shrimp Salad
$27.00
Cobb Only Crab Salad
$27.00
Cobb Only Shrimp Salad
$27.00
Louie Crab & Shrimp Salad
$27.00
Louie Only Crab Salad
$27.00
Louie Only Shrimp Salad
$27.00
Cup Soup
$9.00
Bowl Soup
$11.00
Cup Chowder
$9.00
Bowl Chowder
$11.00
Sides
1/2 Side Garlic Baguette
$1.00
1/2 Side Garlic Bread
$1.00
Basket of Chips
$4.00
Basket of Fries
$5.00
Side Asparagus
$5.00
Side Avocado
$1.00
Side Baked Potato
$3.00
Side Bread
$2.50
Side Coleslaw
$2.50
Side Cottage Cheese
$2.50
Side Fries
$3.00
Side Fruit
$3.00
Side Garlic Baguette
$2.00
Side Garlic Bread
$2.00
Side Jalapeno Sauce
$4.00
Side Jasmine Rice
$3.00
Side Mashed
$3.00
Side Mushrooms
$5.00
Side Potato Salad
$2.50
Side Risotto
$3.00
Side Sliced Tomato
$2.50
Side Truffle Fries
$3.50
Side Veggies
$3.00
Dessert
Kids
Kids Mac & Cheese
$10.00
Kids Pasta
$10.00
Kids Fried Chicken
$10.00
Kids Grilled Chicken
$10.00
Kids Grilled Fish
$10.00
Kids Fried Fish
$10.00
Kids Fried Shrimp
$10.00
Kids Grilled Cheese
$10.00
Kids Corndog
$10.00
Kids Quesadilla
$10.00
Kids Burger
$10.00
Kids Fish & Chips
$10.00
Kids Ice Cream
$2.00
Kids Sundae
$2.00
Kids Soda
$2.00
Kids Milk/Juice
$2.00
OB
OB-Oysters
OB Oyster 1/2 Shell
$3.75
OB 2 Oyster 1/2 Shell
$7.50
OB 3 Oyster 1/2 Shell
$11.25
OB 4 Oyster 1/2 Shell
$15.00
OB 5 Oyster 1/2 Shell
$18.75
OB 6 Oyster 1/2 Shell
$22.50
OB 7 Oyster 1/2 Shell
$26.25
OB 8 Oyster 1/2 Shell
$30.00
OB 9 Oyster 1/2 Shell
$33.75
OB 10 Oyster 1/2 Shell
$37.50
OB 11 Oyster 1/2 Shell
$41.25
OB 12 Oyster 1/2 Shell
$45.00
OB Oyster Shooter
$4.00
OB 2 Oyster Shooters
$8.00
OB Oyster Pepper Shot
$6.00
OB 2 Oyster Pepper Shot
$10.00
OB Oysters Rockefeller
$24.00
OB Single Oyster Rockefeller
$4.00
OB-Small Plates
OB-Tacos
OB Fish Taco
$7.00
OB 2 Fish Tacos
$14.00
OB Calamari Taco
$7.50
OB 2 Calamari Tacos
$15.00
OB Swordfish Taco
$8.00
OB 2 Swordfish Tacos
$16.00
OB Carnitas Taco
$7.25
OB 2 Carnitas Tacos
$14.50
OB Mahi Taco
$8.00
OB 2 Mahi Tacos
$16.00
OB Skirt Steak Taco
$8.00
OB 2 Skirt Steak Tacos
$16.00
OB Shrimp Taco
$8.00
OB 2 Shrimp Tacos
$16.00
OB Avocado Taco
$4.50
OB 2 Avocado Tacos
$9.00
OB Chicken Taco
$7.00
OB 2 Chicken Tacos
$14.00
OB Spicy Chicken Taco
$7.00
OB 2 Spicy Chicken Tacos
$14.00
OB Surf & Turf Taco
$8.00
OB 2 Surf & Turf Tacos
$16.00
OB Plate
OB -Taco Plates
OB Fish Taco Plate
$18.50
OB Swordfish Taco Plate
$20.50
OB Mahi Taco Plate
$20.50
OB Shrimp Taco Plate
$20.50
OB Calamari Taco Plate
$19.50
OB Surf & Turf Taco Plate
$20.50
OB Skirt Steak Taco Plate
$20.50
OB Spicy Chicken Taco Plate
$18.50
OB Chicken Taco Plate
$18.50
OB Carnitas Taco Plate
$19.00
OB Avocado Taco Plate
$13.50
OB Salmon Taco Plate
$19.00
OB-Sandwiches
OB-Favs
OB-Sides
OB Basket of Chips
$4.00
OB Basket of Fries
$5.00
OB Chips & Salsa
$6.00
OB Potato Chips
$4.00
OB Side 1/2 Garlic Baugette
$1.00
OB Side 1/2 Garlic Bread
$1.00
OB Side Avocado
$1.00
OB Side Bread
OB Side Coleslaw
$3.00
OB Side Cottage Cheese
$2.50
OB Side Salsa Fresca
$4.00
OB Side Fries
$3.00
OB Side Fruit
$3.00
OB Side Garlic Baugette
$2.00
OB Side Garlic Bread
$2.00
OB Side Jalapeno Sauce
$4.00
OB Side Potato Salad
$2.50
OB Side Tomatos
$2.50
OB Side Truffle Fries
$3.50
OB Side Tortilla Chips
$4.00
OB-Soup/Salad
OB-Kids
OB Kids Mac & Cheese
$10.00
OB Kids Pasta
$10.00
OB Kids Fried Chicken
$10.00
OB Kids Grilled Chicken
$10.00
OB Kids Fish
$10.00
OB Kids Fried Shrimp
$10.00
OB Kids Grilled Cheese
$10.00
OB Kids Corndog
$10.00Out of stock
OB Kids Quesadilla
$10.00
OB Kids Burger
$10.00
OB Kids Fish & Chips
$10.00
OB Kids Ice Cream
$2.00
OB Kids Sundae
$2.00
OB Kids Soda
$2.00
OB Kids Milk/Juice
$2.00
Kids Soda
$2.00
Kids Milk/Juice
$2.00
Brunch
B-Favs
B-Sides
Side Potato
$2.50
Side One Egg
$2.50
Side Two Egg
$4.00
Side Canadian Bacon
$3.25
Side Toast
$1.50
Side Bacon
$4.00
Side Sausage
$4.00
Side Fruit
$3.00
Side Tortillas
$1.50
Side Spanish Rice
$2.50
Side Beans
$2.50
Side Rice Pilaf
$3.00
Side Avocado
$1.00
Side Bagel
$1.50
Side Coleslaw
$2.50
Side Garlic Bread
$2.00
Side 1/2 Garlic Bread
$1.00
Side English Muffin
$1.50
Kids
Kids Mac & Cheese
$10.00
Kids Pasta
$10.00
Kids Fried Chicken
$10.00
Kids Grilled Chicken
$10.00
Kids Grilled Fish
$10.00
Kids Fried Shrimp
$10.00
Kids Grilled Cheese
$10.00
Kids Corndog
$10.00
Kids Quesadilla
$10.00
Kids Burger
$10.00
Kids Fish & Chips
$10.00
Kids Ice Cream
$2.00
Kids Sundae
$2.00
Kids Soda
$2.00
Kids Milk/Juice
$2.00
Lunch
L-Large Plates
L-Classics
L-Specials
Dinner
D-Large Plates
D-Classics
D-Specials
Bar
Liquor
Well Vodka
$8.00
3 Olives Rose
$9.00
Absolut
$10.00
Absolut Citron
$10.00
Belvedere
$12.00
Chopin
$12.00
Grey Goose
$12.00
Ketel One
$12.00
Pau Maui
$10.00
Stoli
$10.50
Svedka Raspberry
$9.00
Titos
$11.50
**Well Vodka
$13.00
**3 Olives Rose
$14.00
**Absolut
$15.00
**Absolut Citron
$15.00
**Belvedere
$17.00
**Chopin
$17.00
**Grey Goose
$17.00
**Ketel One
$17.00
**Pau Maui
$15.00
**Stoli
$15.50
**Svedka Raspberry
$14.00
**Titos
$16.50
Bacardi Silver
$10.00
Captain Morgan
$10.00
Cruzan Coconut
$9.00
Cruzan Raspberry
$9.00
Mt Gay Eclipse
$10.00
Myers
$10.00
Trader Vics
$9.00
Well Rum
$8.00
**Bacardi Silver
$15.00
**Captain Morgan
$15.00
**Cruzan Coconut
$14.00
**Cruzan Raspberry
$14.00
**Mt Gay Eclipse
$15.00
**Myers
$15.00
**Trader Vics
$14.00
**Well Rum
$13.00
Beefeater
$9.50
Bombay Sapphire
$11.00
Botanist
$12.00
Hendricks
$12.00
Miles
$8.00
Tanqueray
$10.00
Well Gin
$8.00
**Beefeater
$14.50
**Bombay Sapphire
$16.00
**Botanist
$17.00
**Hendricks
$17.00
**Miles
$13.00
**Tanqueray
$15.00
**Well Gin
$13.00
Well Whiskey
$8.00
Basil Haydens
$14.00
Blantons Single
$16.00
Bulleit Rye
$12.00
Bulliet
$12.00
Crown Royal
$11.00
Jack Daniels
$11.00
Jameson
$11.00
Makers Mark
$12.00
Old Forester
$9.50
Tullamore Dew
$11.00
Woodford Reserve
$12.00
**Well Whiskey
$13.00
**Basil Haydens
$19.00
**Blantons Single
$21.00
**Bulleit Rye
$17.00
**Bulliet
$17.00
**Crown Royal
$16.00
**Jack Daneils
$16.00
**Jameson
$16.00
**Makers Mark
$17.00
**Old Forester
$14.50
**Tullamore Dew
$16.00
**Woodford Reserve
$17.00
Chivas Regal 18Yr
$12.50
Glenfiddich
$13.00
Glenlivet
$13.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$13.00
Macallan 12yr
$17.00
Macallan 18yr
$70.00
Old Overholt
$9.00
Well Scotch
$8.00
Angels Envy
$15.00
**Chivas Regal 18Yr
$17.50
**Glenfiddich
$18.00
**Glenlivet
$18.00
**Johnnie Walker Black
$18.00
**Macallan 12yr
$22.00
**Macallan 18yr
$75.00
**Well Scotch
$13.00
**Old Overholt
$14.00
**Angels Envy
$20.00
Casamigos Blanco
$15.50
Casamigos Reposado
$16.50
Clase Azule Reposado
$27.00
Cuervo Reserva de la Familia
$31.00
Cuervo Tradicional Silver
$9.00
Don Julio 1942
$31.00
Don Julio Anejo
$15.00
Don Julio Blanco
$14.00
El Jimador Reposado
$9.50
El Jimador Silver
$9.50
Herradura Silver
$10.00
Hornitos Cristalino
$11.00
Los Vecinos
$11.00
Patron Anejo
$15.00
Patron Silver
$13.00
Well Tequila
$8.00
**Casamigos Blanco
$20.50
**Casamigos Reposado
$21.50
**Clase Azule Reposado
$32.00
**Cuervo Reserva de la Familia
$36.00
**Cuervo Tradicional Silver
$14.00
**Don Julio 1942
$36.00
**Don Julio Anejo
$20.00
**Don Julio Blanco
$19.00
**El Jimador Reposado
$14.50
**El Jimador Silver
$14.50
**Herradura Silver
$15.00
**Hornitos Cristalino
$16.00
**Los Vecinos
$16.00
**Patron Anejo
$20.00
**Patron Silver
$18.00
**Well Tequila
$13.00
Amaretto Di Saronno
$13.50
Baileys
$13.75
Benedictine
$13.50
Campari
$13.75
Cointreau
$13.00
Creme de Coco
$6.00
Cuarenta y Tres
$13.00
Dry Vermouth
$7.00
Frangelico
$15.00
Grand Marnier
$18.00
Jager
$13.00
Kahlua
$12.00
Sambuca
$13.75
St. Germain
$13.00
Sweet Vermouth
$7.00
Tia Maria
$13.75
Tuaca
$13.75
Cocktails (Master)
Aperol Spritz
$16.00
Blackberry Spritzer
$12.50
Brigantine Cosmo
$12.00
Brigantine Marg
$13.50
Brigantine Lemon Drop
$12.00
Brigantine Mojito
$12.00
Coconut Mojito
$10.00
Cucumber Jalapeno Marg
$14.50
Grapefruit Fresca
$12.50
Moscow Mule
$12.50
Pacific Breeze Cooler
$11.00
Perfect Marg
$15.50
Pina Colada
$13.00
Pomegranate Sangria
$12.00
Raspberry Mojito
$12.50
Rye Old Fashioned
$15.50
Skinny Marg
$14.50
Spa Day
$12.50
Strawberry Marg
$12.00
Strawberry Rose Lemonade
$12.50
Trader Morts Mai Tai
$13.50
Appletini
$11.00
Black Russian
$10.00
Chipshot
$14.00
Chocolate Martini
$13.00
Cosmopolitan
$13.00
Irish Car Bomb
$11.00
Kamikazi
$9.00
Lemon Drop
$12.00
Long Beach Tea
$12.00
Long Island Tea
$12.00
Sex on the Beach
$9.00
Tequilla Sunrise
$9.00
Washington Apple
$12.00
White Russian
$10.00
Beer
16oz Brig Blonde
$8.25
16oz Ketch IPA
$8.50
16oz Coors Light
$7.00
16oz Alesmith .394
$8.75
16oz Societe Pupil
$9.75
16oz Pizza Port Chronic Amber
$8.00
16oz Harland Hazy
$8.50
16oz Pacifico
$8.00
16oz Stella
$8.75
16oz Burgeon Kiwi
$7.75
BTL Blue Moon
$6.75
BTL Corona
$7.25
BTL Modelo Especial
$7.25
BTL Negra Modelo
$7.00
BTL Bud Light
$5.75
BTL Heineken 0.0
$6.75
BTL Pacifico
$6.50
BTL Coors Light
$5.50
Can Pizza Port Chronic
$8.50
Can Ketch Seltzer
$8.00
Can Biovouac
$9.00
Can Firestone 805
$10.00
Can June Shine
$9.75
Can Ketch IPA
$9.00
Can Ketch Alta Mar
$8.50
Can Boochcraft
$8.00Out of stock
Can Whiteclaw
$6.50
Can Ashland Seltzer
$7.25
Can High Noon
$8.00
Can Guinness
$8.75
Wine
Corkage Fee
$20.00
6oz Brigantine Pinot GL
$11.00
6oz Catena GL
$11.50
6oz Daou Cab GL
$15.00
6oz Hess cab GL
$12.00
6oz Joel Gott Cab GL
$12.00
6oz Ponzi GL
$20.00
6oz Red Wine GL
$8.00
6oz Rutherford Ranch GL
$20.00
6oz Ryder GL
$9.50
6oz The Pessimist GL
$13.50
6oz The Prisoner GL
$25.00
6oz Tobin James GL
$14.50
6oz Trinitas GL
$20.00
9oz Brigantine Pinot GL
$16.50
9oz Catena GL
$17.25
9oz Daou Cab GL
$22.50
9oz Hess Cab GL
$18.00
9oz Joel Gott Cab GL
$18.00
9oz Ponzi GL
$30.00
9oz Rutherford Ranch GL
$30.00
9oz Ryder GL
$14.25
9oz The Pessimist GL
$20.25
9oz The Prisoner GL
$37.50
9oz Tobin James GL
$21.75
9oz Trinitas GL
$30.00
BTL Brigantine PN
$41.00
BTL Catena Malbec
$43.00
BTL Crossbarn PN
$95.00
BTL Daou Cab
$57.00
BTL Daou Soul of the Lion
$250.00
BTL Duckhorn Merlot
$116.00
BTL Far Niente Cab
$235.00
BTL Goldeneye PN
$120.00
BTL Hess Allomi Cab
$90.00
BTL Hess Mav Cab
$45.00
BTL Joel Gott Cab
$45.00
BTL Kenwood PN
$54.00
BTL Markham Merlot
$64.00Out of stock
BTL Orin Swift Machete Blend
$110.00
BTL Ponzi PN
$77.00
BTL Rutherford Ranch Cab
$77.00
BTL Ryder Merlot
$35.00
BTL Silver Oak Cab
$160.00
BTL Stag's Leap Blend
$79.00
BTL Stag's Leap Sirah
$95.00
BTL The Pessimist Blend
$51.00
BTL The Prisoner
$97.00
BTL Tobin James Zin
$55.00
BTL Trinitas Blend
$77.00
6oz Bieler Pere & Flis Rose GL
$11.00Out of stock
6oz Brigantine Chard. GL
$11.00
6oz Cakebread Chard GL
$27.50
6oz Craggy Range SB GL
$15.00
6oz Daou Chard GL
$13.00
6oz Daou SB GL
$12.50
6oz Decoy Chard GL
$12.00
6oz Echo Bay SB GL
$11.00
6oz Garzon GL
$11.00
6oz Hess Chard GL
$12.00
6oz Mezzacorona PG GL
$10.00
6oz Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio
$17.50
6oz Seaglass Riesling GL
$9.50
6oz Sonoma-Cutrer Chard. GL
$15.00
6oz Textbook SB GL
$13.50
6oz Trimbach PB GL
$13.50
6oz Decoy Chrd
$12.00
6oz ZD Chard GL
$20.00
9oz Bieler Rose GL
$16.50Out of stock
9oz Brigantine Chard. GL
$16.50
9oz Cakebread Chard GL
$41.25
9oz Craggy Range SB GL
$22.50
9oz Daou Chard GL
$19.50
9oz Daou SB GL
$18.75
9oz Decoy Chard GL
$18.00
9oz Echo Bay SB GL
$16.50
9oz Garzon GL
$16.50
9oz Decoy Chard
$18.00
9oz Mezzacorona PG GL
$15.00
9oz Santam Margherita Pinot Grigio
$26.25
9oz Seaglass Riesling GL
$14.25
9oz Sonoma-Cutrer Chard. GL
$22.50
9oz Textbook SB GL
$20.25
9oz Trimbach PB GL
$20.25
9oz ZD Chard GL
$30.00
BTL Bieler Rose
$41.00Out of stock
BTL Brigantine Chard
$41.00
BTL Cakebread Chard
$110.00
BTL Craggy Range
$57.00
BTL Daou Chard
$49.00
BTL Daou Sauv Blanc
$47.00
BTL Decoy Chard
$45.00
BTL Echo Bay Sauv Blanc
$41.00
BTL Ferrari Carano Fume Blanc
$47.00
BTL Garzon
$43.00
BTL Decoy Chard
$45.00
BTL Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio
$37.00
BTL Rodney Strong Chard
$52.00
BTL Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio
$67.00
BTL Seaglass Riesling
$35.00
BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chard
$57.00
BTL Textbook Sauv Blanc
$51.00
BTL Trimbach Pinot Blanc
$51.00
BTL ZD Chard
$77.00
6oz Avissi Prosecco GL
$10.50
6oz Bouvet GL
$10.00
6oz Mimosa
$7.25
9oz Avissi Prosecco GL
$15.75
9oz Bouvet GL
$15.00
Split Chandon Brut
$14.00
BTL Avissi Prosecco
$39.00
BTL Kenwood Brut
$40.00
BTL Santa Margherita Prosecco
$70.00
BTL Veuve Clicquot
$150.00
BTL Bouvet
$37.00
NA Beverages
Apple Juice
$4.00
Arnold Palmer
$4.00
Carmen Miranda
$6.00
Coffee
$3.25
Cranberry Juice
$4.00
Diet Pepsi
$4.00
Diet Red Bull
$5.00
Dr. Pepper
$4.00
Evian 750
$7.00
Ginger Ale
$4.00
Ginger Beer
$4.00
Grapefruit Juice
$4.00
Hot Chocolate
$4.00
Kids Milk/Juice
$2.00
Kids Soda
$2.00
Lemonade
$4.00
Milk
$4.00
Orange Juice
$4.00
Pellegrino
$7.00
Pepsi
$4.00
Pineapple Juice
$4.00
Raspberry Tea
$4.00
Red Bull
$6.00
Root Beer
$4.00
Roy Rogers
$4.00
Shirley Temple
$4.00
Sierra Mista
$4.00
Soda Refill
Soda Water
$4.00
Tea
$4.00
Tomato Juice
$4.00
Tonic
$4.00
Virgin Daiquiri
$6.00
Virgin Marg
$6.00
Virgin Mary
$6.00
Virgin Mojito
$6.00
Virgin Stawberry Daiquiri
$6.00
Virgin Strawberry Marg
$6.00
Virgina Pina Colada
$6.00
Dessert Bev
Banquets
Lunch
Dinner
Brigantine Del Mar Brigantine Del Mar - 3263 Camino Del Mar Location and Ordering Hours
(858) 481-1166
Closed