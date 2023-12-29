2x points now for loyalty members
Brightwaters Inn
Burgers & Sandwiches
- BLTA$15.00
crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sourdough bread
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.00
Fried Chicken,Buffalo sauce,blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, flour wrap
- CBR Sandwich$18.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar jack, lettuce, tomato, avocado ranch, sourdough bread
- Chopped Cheese$17.00
chopped beef, american cheese, saureed onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, club roll
- Chicken Cutlet Sandwich$17.00
chicken cutlet, dijon veggie slaw, swiss, pretzel hoagie
- Classic Burger$16.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, american cheese, brioche bun
- Grilled Cheese$12.00
housemade cheese blend, sourdough
- Steak Sandwich$19.00
a1 marinated steak, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, toasted garlic club roll
- Turkey Burger$16.00
lettuce, tomato, pickled jalapeños, swiss cheese, chipotle ranch, brioche bun
- Philly Cheese Steak$19.00
Main Courses
Salads
Shareables
Small Plates
- BWI Cheese Quesadilla$11.00
Cheddar jack, sour cream, pico de gallo
- BWI Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
grilled chicken, sour cream, pico ge gallo
- BWI Steak Fajita Quesadilla$17.00
steak, cheddar jack, peppers and onion, sour cream, pico de gallo
- Hot Honey Shrimp Quesadilla$17.00
Hot honey shrimp, cheddar jack, sour cream, pico de gallo
- Chicken Fingers$15.00
Breaded chicken served with hand cut fries and honey mustard
- Mac & Cheese$12.00
House cheese blend, garlic bread crumbs
- Snack Wrap (1)$6.00
crispy chicken tender, pickles, cheddar jack, romaine, avocado ranch, flour tortilla
- Snack Wrap (2)$10.00
crispy chicken tender, pickles, cheddar jack, romaine, avocado ranch, flour tortilla
- Soup Special$9.00