Breakfast

Breakfast Tacos

Egg & Cheese Taco

$3.00

Scrambled Eggs & Cheese.

Wrangler

$4.50

Smoked Brisket, Potatoes, Eggs & Cheese.

Ranch Hand

$4.50

Smoked Brisket, Grilled Onions, Eggs & Cheese.

Grand Prairie

$4.50

Beef Chorizo, Eggs & Cheese.

Breakfast Burritos

Egg & Cheese Burrito

$6.00

Scrambled Eggs & Cheese.

Wrangler Burrito

$9.00

Smoked Brisket, Potatoes, Eggs & Cheese.

Ranch Hand Burrito

$9.00

Smoked Brisket, Grilled Onions, Eggs & Cheese.

Grand Prairie Burrito

$9.00

Beef Chorizo, Eggs & Cheese.

Breakfast Quesadillas

Egg & Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Scrambled Eggs & Cheese.

Wrangler Quesadilla

$9.00

Smoked Brisket, Potatoes, Eggs & Cheese.

Ranch Hand Quesadilla

$9.00

Smoked Brisket, Grilled Onions, Eggs & Cheese.

Grand Prairie Quesadilla

$9.00

Beef Chorizo, Eggs & Cheese.

Lunch

Lunch Tacos

The Oasis

$4.50

Grand Prairie’s former Dockside Restaurant! Smoked Brisket & Pineapple Salsa with our Lakeside Crema

Brisket & Cheese Taco

$4.00
The Carrier Taco

$4.50

Smoked Brisket and Coleslaw topped with BBQ Sauce.

Johnson County

$4.50

Smoked Brisket, Grilled Onions and Pickled Red Cabbage.

Great Southwest

$4.50

Smoked Brisket,Pico de Gallo and Cilantro.

Belt Line

$4.50

Smoked Brisket, French Fried Onions and Cilantro topped with BBQ Sauce.

Lunch Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Brisket & Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00
Johnson County Quesadilla

$9.00

Smoked Brisket, Grilled Onions and Pickled Red Cabbage.

Great Southwest Quesadilla

$9.00

Smoked Brisket,Pico de Gallo and Cilantro.

Belt Line Quesadilla

$9.00

Smoked Brisket, French Fried Onions and Cilantro topped with BBQ Sauce.

Lunch Burritos

Belt Line Burrito

$9.00

Great Southwest Burrito

$9.00

The Johnson County Burrito

$9.00

Sliders

Lunch Sliders

Texas Style Slider

$4.50

Smoked Brisket, Onion and Pickle topped with BBQ Sauce.

Mack Daddy Slider

$4.50

Smoked Brisket and Smoked Mac & Cheese topped with BBQ Sauce. (*Available after 12:00)

Slawpy Style Slider

$4.50

Smoked Brisket and Coleslaw topped with BBQ Sauce.

Plant Based Items

VEGetariAN Breakfast Items

The SoCo Vegan Taco

$5.50

Vegan Chorizo, Just-Egg, Dairy-Free Cheese, Pico De Gallo

The SoCo Vegan Burrito

$11.00

Vegan Chorizo, Just-Egg, Dairy-Free Cheese, Pico De Gallo

The Grand Prairie Vegetarian Taco

$5.00

Vegan Chorizo, Scrambled Eggs, Jack Cheese Blend

The Grand Prairie Vegetarian Burrito

$10.00

Vegan Chorizo, Scrambled Eggs, Jack Cheese Blend

The ATX Burrito

$12.00

Plant-Based Maple Sausage, Just-Egg, Potatoes, Dairy-Free Cheese, Breakfast Syrup all in a Burrito!

VEGetariAN Lunch Items

The Veggie Quesa Taco

$3.50

A Cheesy Meatless Option! Jack Cheese with Grilled Onions & Pickled Red Cabbage

The Veggie Quesa-dilla

$7.00

A Cheesy Meatless Option! Jack Cheese with Grilled Onions & Pickled Red Cabbage

The Texas Tater Taco

$3.50

A filling Vegan Option! Potatoes, Pico De Gallo & Cilantro

The Texas Tater Quesadilla

$7.00

A filling Vegan Option! Potatoes, Pico De Gallo & Cilantro

Combos

Taco Lunch Box Combo

$15.00

*For Special Requests, please specify which item the request is for* Get a meal bound to fill you up! Choose 3 Tacos of your choice, 1 Side & 1 Drink

Slider Lunch Box Combo

$15.00

*For Special Requests, please specify which item the request is for* Get a meal bound to fill you up! Choose 3 Sliders of your choice, 1 Side & 1 Drink

Kids Meals

Kids Breakfast Meals

Kids Breakfast Taco Meal

$4.00

Get the kiddo a Egg & Cheese Taco + a Drink!

Kids Lunch Box Combo

$6.50+

Choose from 2 Brisket & Cheese Tacos or 1 Cheese Quesadilla + a Drink!

Kids Lunch Meals

Kids Slider Bag

$1.50

Choose up to 2 Sliders & a Drink!

Sides

Sides

Chips & Guac

$6.00

A 4oz. side of our made-fresh-daily guacamole with a side of corn tortilla chips.

Guacamole

$2.00+

Our made fresh daily Guacamole!

Pico de Gallo

$1.50+

The best Pico de Gallo in town!

Lunch Sides

Texas Twinkie

$3.00

Stuffed Jalapeno w/ Brisket, Cream Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Wrapped in Bacon, smothered with BBQ Sauce.

Smoked Mac & Cheese

$2.00+

Smoked Mac & Cheese topped with Crunchy BBQ Bread Crumbs.

Coleslaw

$2.00+

House-made Peppered Coleslaw

Drinks

Crucible Coffee

$3.00Out of stock

*Local Partner! 10oz. cup of Crucible Coffee Roasters Mountain Music Blend

Coke

$1.50

12 oz. can

Coke Zero

$1.50

12 oz. can

Sprite

$1.50

12 oz. can

Big Red

$2.50

The Texas Favorite! 12 oz. can

Bottled Water

$1.50

It's a bottle of water...

Dr. Pepper

$1.50