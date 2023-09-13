Brisket Taco Company 101 State St
Breakfast
Breakfast Tacos
Breakfast Burritos
Breakfast Quesadillas
Lunch
Lunch Tacos
The Oasis
Grand Prairie’s former Dockside Restaurant! Smoked Brisket & Pineapple Salsa with our Lakeside Crema
Brisket & Cheese Taco
The Carrier Taco
Smoked Brisket and Coleslaw topped with BBQ Sauce.
Johnson County
Smoked Brisket, Grilled Onions and Pickled Red Cabbage.
Great Southwest
Smoked Brisket,Pico de Gallo and Cilantro.
Belt Line
Smoked Brisket, French Fried Onions and Cilantro topped with BBQ Sauce.
Lunch Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Brisket & Cheese Quesadilla
Johnson County Quesadilla
Smoked Brisket, Grilled Onions and Pickled Red Cabbage.
Great Southwest Quesadilla
Smoked Brisket,Pico de Gallo and Cilantro.
Belt Line Quesadilla
Smoked Brisket, French Fried Onions and Cilantro topped with BBQ Sauce.
Plant Based Items
VEGetariAN Breakfast Items
The SoCo Vegan Taco
Vegan Chorizo, Just-Egg, Dairy-Free Cheese, Pico De Gallo
The SoCo Vegan Burrito
Vegan Chorizo, Just-Egg, Dairy-Free Cheese, Pico De Gallo
The Grand Prairie Vegetarian Taco
Vegan Chorizo, Scrambled Eggs, Jack Cheese Blend
The Grand Prairie Vegetarian Burrito
Vegan Chorizo, Scrambled Eggs, Jack Cheese Blend
The ATX Burrito
Plant-Based Maple Sausage, Just-Egg, Potatoes, Dairy-Free Cheese, Breakfast Syrup all in a Burrito!
VEGetariAN Lunch Items
The Veggie Quesa Taco
A Cheesy Meatless Option! Jack Cheese with Grilled Onions & Pickled Red Cabbage
The Veggie Quesa-dilla
A Cheesy Meatless Option! Jack Cheese with Grilled Onions & Pickled Red Cabbage
The Texas Tater Taco
A filling Vegan Option! Potatoes, Pico De Gallo & Cilantro
The Texas Tater Quesadilla
A filling Vegan Option! Potatoes, Pico De Gallo & Cilantro