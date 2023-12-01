Skip to Main content
Appetizers
Burgers
Phillies & Sandwiches
Meat Only
Platters
Wings
Sides
Kids Menu
Desserts
Drinks
Appetizers
Brisket Loaded Fries
$11.99
Out of stock
Chicken Loaded Fries
$9.99
Out of stock
Burgers
BriskFire Burger
$12.99
Meat Lovers
$15.99
Wagyu Burger
$13.99
Brisket Sandwich
$12.99
Classic Cheeseburger
$11.99
Phillies & Sandwiches
Brisket Philly
$13.99
Chicken Philly
$9.99
Out of stock
Briskfire Chicken Sandwich
$8.99
Out of stock
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
$10.99
Out of stock
Meat Only
Brisket (1/2LB)
$12.99
Ribs (1 LB)
$23.99
Pulled Chicken (1/2LB)
$7.99
Out of stock
Platters
Brisket (1/2LB)
$21.99
Beef Short Ribs (1LB)
$29.99
Wings
6 Piece Wings
$7.99
Out of stock
10 Piece Wings
$11.99
Out of stock
15 Piece Wings
$16.99
Out of stock
20 Piece Wings
$21.99
Out of stock
Sides
Mac N Cheese
$3.29
Onion Rings
$3.29
Corn Bread
$3.29
Out of stock
Cream Corn
$3.29
Out of stock
Fries
$3.29
Coleslaw
$3.29
BBQ Beans
$3.29
Out of stock
Kids Menu
Hamburger
$7.99
Chicken Tender
$6.99
Desserts
Peach Cobbler
$3.29
Banana Pudding
$3.29
Out of stock
Drinks
Soda Can 12oz.
$1.49
Soda Bottle 20oz.
$2.49
Water Bottle 20oz.
$1.49
Brisk Fire BBQ Location and Ordering Hours
(470) 282-3192
900 Indian Trail Lilburn RD NW, Ste 11, Lilburn, GA 30047
Open now
• Closes at 1AM
All hours
Order online
