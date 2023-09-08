Popular Items

Cheese Pizza

$15.00+

Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Seasoned fried chicken topped w/ coleslaw, cheddar cheese, fried pickles & a sweet n spicy honey sauce.

Giant Pretzel

$12.99

It's huge!! Soft baked pretzel topped with sea salt, served with smoked gouda fondue and brewpub mustard.

DRINKS

Beer

$3 Beer of the Week

$3.00

Barista Mocha Frappe

$3.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Citizen Cider Unified Press

$8.00

Coors Light

$5.00Out of stock

Corona

$4.50

Devils Purse Kolsch 16oz Can

$5.50Out of stock

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken 0.0 N/A

$6.00

Kit Craft NA Here We Go 12oz Can

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Narragansett 16oz Can

$3.50

Newcastle Bottle

$5.50Out of stock

O'Douls

$4.50

PBR 16oz Can

$3.50

Samuel Smith Chocolate Stout 12oz Bottle

$6.00Out of stock

White Claw

$6.00

Samuel Smith Oatmeal Stout 12oz Bottle

$6.00Out of stock

Samuel Smith Organic Cider 12oz Bottle

$6.00

Samuel Smith Organic Pale Ale 12oz Bottle

$6.00Out of stock

Samuel Smith Taddy Porter 12oz Bottle

$6.00Out of stock

Stella - Liberte

$6.00

Brunch Cocktails

BBC Bloody Mary

$12.00

Cold Brew Irish Coffee

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Lemon Berry

$8.00

Mimosa

$10.00

NA Beverages

Bottled Root Beer

$3.50

Liquid Death Sparkling

$4.75

Liquid Death Mineral

$4.75Out of stock

Wine

Josh Paso Robles Cab

$39.00

Francis Coppola Pinot Noir

$36.00

BTL Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

BTL Scarpetta Prosecco

$41.00

BTL Spasso Pinot Grigio

$24.00

FOOD

Specials

Pumpkin Spice Bisque Cup

$8.00

Pumpkin Spice Bisque Crock

$12.00

Guinness Beef Stew Cup

$11.99

Guinness Beef Stew Crock

$14.99

Home-style Chicken Pot Pie

$22.99Out of stock

Irish Pub Meatloaf

$22.99

house meatloaf wrapped in bacon and baked to perfection; served with Yukon gold mashed potatoes, fresh vegetable and topped with crispy onions and stout gravy

Irish Pub Salad

$17.99

Day After Turkey Sandwich

$15.99

Fall Harvest Pizza

$18.00+

Shareables

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.99

Creamy buffalo dip topped with fried chicken & bleu cheese crumbles. Served with tortilla chips, carrots & celery.

Chicken Tenders

$13.99

house breaded tenders plain with a side of honey mustard try them tossed in any of our sauces with carrots celery and house blue cheese dressing for $1.99

Chicken Wings

$16.99

fresh jumbo fried chicken wings served plain or tossed in any of our sauces served with blue cheese, carrots and celery

Giant Pretzel

$12.99

It's huge!! Soft baked pretzel topped with sea salt, served with smoked gouda fondue and brewpub mustard.

Irish Curry Chips

$11.99

just like at your favorite chippery, pub fries tossed in a curry sauce

Truffle Tots

$12.99

A heaping portion of tots tossed with seasoned salt, truffle oil and parmesan cheese.

Truffle Fries

$12.99

A heaping portion of fries tossed with seasoned salt, truffle oil and parmesan cheese.

Sweet Fry App

$7.99

A heaping portion of sweet potato fries.

French Fry App

$7.99

A heaping portion of french fries.

Tater Tot App

$7.99

A heaping portion of tater tots

Onion Ring App

$7.99

A heaping portion of onion rings.

Panko Green Bean App

$7.99Out of stock

Potato Skins

$12.99

Fried potato skins baked with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and scallions served with a side of sour cream

Soups

Chili Crock

$10.99

Made in house Angus beef chili, topped with melted cheddar cheese and chopped green onions, served with a side of house cooked tortilla chips for scooping.

Chili Cup

$8.99

Made in house Angus beef chili, topped with melted cheddar cheese and chopped green onions, served with a side of house cooked tortilla chips for scooping.

Clam Chowder Crock

$9.99

Oyster crackers, our own Sympathy for the Devil hot sauce on the side.

Clam Chowder Cup

$7.99

Oyster crackers, our own Sympathy for the Devil hot sauce on the side.

Stout Onion Soup Crock

$9.99

Irish stout, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese & croutons.

Salads

Greek Salad

$14.99

crisp romaine lettuce, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, red onion, grape tomatoes and cucumbers; served with greek dressing add chicken $4.99, salmon $8.99 or steak tips $8.99

Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad

$17.99

Grilled chicken, romaine, avocado, tomato, cucumber, red onions, hard boiled egg, smoked bacon & local bleu cheese.

King Caesar Salad

$11.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, crunchy garlic croutons, creamy Caesar dressing.

Queen Caesar Salad

$9.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, crunchy garlic croutons, creamy Caesar dressing.

King Tavern Salad

$12.99

Fresh greens topped with carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions and crunchy garlic croutons.

Queen Tavern Salad

$9.99

Fresh greens topped with carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions and crunchy garlic croutons.

Wensleydale Salad

$17.99

A small town in England famous for their cranberry stilton cheese. Grilled chicken over fresh greens tossed with Wensleydale cheese, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, dried cranberries and candied walnuts with sliced pears and red apples.

Burgers & Sandwiches

All burgers & sandwiches are served with your choice of side: Pub Fries, Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Fries, Panko Fried Green Beans, Tater Tots, Coleslaw, Vegetable, Mashed Potato, Jasmine Rice, Side Salad $1.99, Soup $1.99, Mac & Cheese $1.99, Truffle Fries $3.99, Truffle Tots $3.99

House Burger

$15.99
British Beer Burger

$16.99

Angus steak burger topped with bacon jam, brewpub mustard, cheddar, lettuce & tomato. Served on a brioche roll.

Classic Rueben

$16.99

Corned beef grilled on seeded rye with sauerkraut, house burger sauce & melted Swiss cheese.

Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Build your own chicken sandwich! Choose grilled or fried. Comes with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of side.

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Seasoned fried chicken topped w/ coleslaw, cheddar cheese, fried pickles & a sweet n spicy honey sauce.

BBC Fish Tacos

$15.99Out of stock

beer battered cod on grilled soft corn tortillas with pickled veggies, cheddar cheese and zesty sauce

Fish Sandwich & Chowdah

$14.99

fresh fried beer battered cod, lettuce, tomato and zesty sauce on a grilled brioche bun; served with a hot cup of New England clam chowder

Veggie Burger

$14.99

house made veggie patty, fresh guacamole, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, on a brioche bun; try it in a wrap

Mains

Bangers & Mash

$16.99

Guinness infused beer brats over mashed potatoes with baked beans, gravy and fried onions

Bourbon Teriyaki Steak Tips

$27.99

hand cut marinated beef tips grilled to your liking, tossed in bourbon teriyaki; served with mashed potatoes and fried green beans. *This item is no longer gluten friendly!*

Chicken Finger Entree

$15.99

Our chicken tenders served with a side of fries.

Fish & Chips

$22.99

A large order of our fresh beer battered cod served with pub fries, tartar sauce & coleslaw. Garnished w/ onion rings.

Mac & Cheese

$16.99

Cavatappi pasta tossed with our own Monterey Jack cheese sauce and topped with bread crumbs.

New England Pasty

$18.99

Thanksgiving dinner baked & wrapped in a flaky pie crust! Stuffed with turkey breast & cornbread stuffing. Served w/ fresh vegetables, garlic mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce & turkey gravy.

Shepherds Pie

$18.99

Made with beef, aka "cottage pie" layered w/ peas, corn, & carrots. Topped w/ garlic mashed potatoes & English stout gravy. Served w/ toasted multigrain bread.

Sweet Thai Chili Salmon

$24.99

Grilled North Atlantic Salmon glazed with a sweet Thai chili sauce. Served with fresh seasonal vegetables and jasmine rice.

Red Curry Shrimp

$21.99

a spicy coconut curry with fresh vegetables served over jasmine rice

Pizza

$15.00+

Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Bianca Pizza

$17.00+

white pizza with garlic, spinach, tomato and feta cheese

Fenway Pizza

$18.00+

Sausage, peppers, and onions.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00+

fried chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, red onions, blue cheese crumble

Margherita Pizza

$18.00+

Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, and cracked black pepper.

Sides

ADD Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

ADD Side Tavern Salad

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$3.99

Guacamole

$2.99

Jasmine Rice

$3.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Panko Green Beans

$2.99

Pub Fries

$3.99

Side Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Tater Tots

$3.99

Truffle Fries Side

$5.99

Truffle Tots Side

$5.99

Yukon Gold Mashed

$3.99

Waffle Fries

$3.99Out of stock

Kids Menu

Fish Sticks and Chips

$9.99

Kid Cheese Burger

$9.99

Kid Fingers

$9.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kid Hot Dog

$8.99

Nathan's beef hot dog served with pub fries.

Kid Mac & Cheese

$8.99

Kid Milk

$2.60

Kid Pasta

$6.99

Served with your choice of butter, marinara sauce, scampi sauce or plain.

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Kid Steak Tips

$14.99

Kid Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99Out of stock

2 Mozzarella Sticks

$3.99

Apple Slices

$2.99