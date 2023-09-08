British Beer Company Hyannis
Popular Items
Cheese Pizza
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
Seasoned fried chicken topped w/ coleslaw, cheddar cheese, fried pickles & a sweet n spicy honey sauce.
Giant Pretzel
It's huge!! Soft baked pretzel topped with sea salt, served with smoked gouda fondue and brewpub mustard.
DRINKS
Beer
$3 Beer of the Week
Barista Mocha Frappe
Bud Light
Budweiser
Citizen Cider Unified Press
Coors Light
Corona
Devils Purse Kolsch 16oz Can
Heineken
Heineken 0.0 N/A
Kit Craft NA Here We Go 12oz Can
Michelob Ultra
Miller Light
Narragansett 16oz Can
Newcastle Bottle
O'Douls
PBR 16oz Can
Samuel Smith Chocolate Stout 12oz Bottle
White Claw
Samuel Smith Oatmeal Stout 12oz Bottle
Samuel Smith Organic Cider 12oz Bottle
Samuel Smith Organic Pale Ale 12oz Bottle
Samuel Smith Taddy Porter 12oz Bottle
Stella - Liberte
Brunch Cocktails
Wine
FOOD
Specials
Pumpkin Spice Bisque Cup
Pumpkin Spice Bisque Crock
Guinness Beef Stew Cup
Guinness Beef Stew Crock
Home-style Chicken Pot Pie
Irish Pub Meatloaf
house meatloaf wrapped in bacon and baked to perfection; served with Yukon gold mashed potatoes, fresh vegetable and topped with crispy onions and stout gravy
Irish Pub Salad
Day After Turkey Sandwich
Fall Harvest Pizza
Shareables
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Creamy buffalo dip topped with fried chicken & bleu cheese crumbles. Served with tortilla chips, carrots & celery.
Chicken Tenders
house breaded tenders plain with a side of honey mustard try them tossed in any of our sauces with carrots celery and house blue cheese dressing for $1.99
Chicken Wings
fresh jumbo fried chicken wings served plain or tossed in any of our sauces served with blue cheese, carrots and celery
Irish Curry Chips
just like at your favorite chippery, pub fries tossed in a curry sauce
Truffle Tots
A heaping portion of tots tossed with seasoned salt, truffle oil and parmesan cheese.
Truffle Fries
A heaping portion of fries tossed with seasoned salt, truffle oil and parmesan cheese.
Sweet Fry App
A heaping portion of sweet potato fries.
French Fry App
A heaping portion of french fries.
Tater Tot App
A heaping portion of tater tots
Onion Ring App
A heaping portion of onion rings.
Panko Green Bean App
Potato Skins
Fried potato skins baked with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and scallions served with a side of sour cream
Soups
Chili Crock
Made in house Angus beef chili, topped with melted cheddar cheese and chopped green onions, served with a side of house cooked tortilla chips for scooping.
Chili Cup
Made in house Angus beef chili, topped with melted cheddar cheese and chopped green onions, served with a side of house cooked tortilla chips for scooping.
Clam Chowder Crock
Oyster crackers, our own Sympathy for the Devil hot sauce on the side.
Clam Chowder Cup
Oyster crackers, our own Sympathy for the Devil hot sauce on the side.
Stout Onion Soup Crock
Irish stout, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese & croutons.
Salads
Greek Salad
crisp romaine lettuce, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, red onion, grape tomatoes and cucumbers; served with greek dressing add chicken $4.99, salmon $8.99 or steak tips $8.99
Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine, avocado, tomato, cucumber, red onions, hard boiled egg, smoked bacon & local bleu cheese.
King Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, crunchy garlic croutons, creamy Caesar dressing.
Queen Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, crunchy garlic croutons, creamy Caesar dressing.
King Tavern Salad
Fresh greens topped with carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions and crunchy garlic croutons.
Queen Tavern Salad
Fresh greens topped with carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions and crunchy garlic croutons.
Wensleydale Salad
A small town in England famous for their cranberry stilton cheese. Grilled chicken over fresh greens tossed with Wensleydale cheese, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, dried cranberries and candied walnuts with sliced pears and red apples.
Burgers & Sandwiches
House Burger
British Beer Burger
Angus steak burger topped with bacon jam, brewpub mustard, cheddar, lettuce & tomato. Served on a brioche roll.
Classic Rueben
Corned beef grilled on seeded rye with sauerkraut, house burger sauce & melted Swiss cheese.
Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich
Build your own chicken sandwich! Choose grilled or fried. Comes with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of side.
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
Seasoned fried chicken topped w/ coleslaw, cheddar cheese, fried pickles & a sweet n spicy honey sauce.
BBC Fish Tacos
beer battered cod on grilled soft corn tortillas with pickled veggies, cheddar cheese and zesty sauce
Fish Sandwich & Chowdah
fresh fried beer battered cod, lettuce, tomato and zesty sauce on a grilled brioche bun; served with a hot cup of New England clam chowder
Veggie Burger
house made veggie patty, fresh guacamole, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, on a brioche bun; try it in a wrap
Mains
Bangers & Mash
Guinness infused beer brats over mashed potatoes with baked beans, gravy and fried onions
Bourbon Teriyaki Steak Tips
hand cut marinated beef tips grilled to your liking, tossed in bourbon teriyaki; served with mashed potatoes and fried green beans. *This item is no longer gluten friendly!*
Chicken Finger Entree
Our chicken tenders served with a side of fries.
Fish & Chips
A large order of our fresh beer battered cod served with pub fries, tartar sauce & coleslaw. Garnished w/ onion rings.
Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta tossed with our own Monterey Jack cheese sauce and topped with bread crumbs.
New England Pasty
Thanksgiving dinner baked & wrapped in a flaky pie crust! Stuffed with turkey breast & cornbread stuffing. Served w/ fresh vegetables, garlic mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce & turkey gravy.
Shepherds Pie
Made with beef, aka "cottage pie" layered w/ peas, corn, & carrots. Topped w/ garlic mashed potatoes & English stout gravy. Served w/ toasted multigrain bread.
Sweet Thai Chili Salmon
Grilled North Atlantic Salmon glazed with a sweet Thai chili sauce. Served with fresh seasonal vegetables and jasmine rice.
Red Curry Shrimp
a spicy coconut curry with fresh vegetables served over jasmine rice
Pizza
Bianca Pizza
white pizza with garlic, spinach, tomato and feta cheese
Fenway Pizza
Sausage, peppers, and onions.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
fried chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, red onions, blue cheese crumble
Margherita Pizza
Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, and cracked black pepper.
Sides
ADD Side Caesar Salad
ADD Side Tavern Salad
Cole Slaw
Guacamole
Jasmine Rice
Onion Rings
Panko Green Beans
Pub Fries
Side Mac & Cheese
Sweet Potato Fries
Tater Tots
Truffle Fries Side
Truffle Tots Side
Yukon Gold Mashed
Waffle Fries
Kids Menu
Fish Sticks and Chips
Kid Cheese Burger
Kid Fingers
Kid Grilled Cheese
Kid Hot Dog
Nathan's beef hot dog served with pub fries.
Kid Mac & Cheese
Kid Milk
Kid Pasta
Served with your choice of butter, marinara sauce, scampi sauce or plain.