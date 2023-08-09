Apps

Buffalo Wings

$13.00

One Pound All Natural APA Citrus Brined Chicken Wings tossed in House-Made Rosemary Buffalo Sauce served with Carrots & Celery.

Cheese Curds

$10.00

hand-breaded Hemme Brothers cheese curds suerved with marinara sauce

Hummus

$10.00

roasted garlic hummus topped with roasted red peppers & feta served with fresh veggies & toasted pita bread

Trout Hushpuppies

$11.00

deep fried hushpuppies filled with corn kernels, green onion, & smoked trout served with spicy remoulade

Peasant Platter

$15.00

selection of Terrell Creek local cheeses, artisan cured meats, house pickled vegetables, sesonal fruit, Companion Baguette

Porter Dip

$10.00

mix of blended cheese, spices, and Thresher Porter, served with warm pretzels

Sriracha Wings

$13.00

all-natural chicken wings tossed in house-made Brick River sriracha sauce served with carrots & celery

Soup & Salad

Brewhouse Salad

$11.00

mixed greens, local vegetables, pickled onions, Terrell Creek chevre & croutons with your choice of white cheddar dressing or white balsamic vinaigrette

Caprese Salad

$11.00

local heirloom tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, local basil, olive oil balsamic vinegar reduction

Butter Leaf Wedge

$11.00

butterleaf lettuce, house bacon lardons, cucumbers, local tomatoes, blue cheese, white cheddar dressing

Chicken Salad Stuffed Tomato

$14.00

house-made chicken salad stuffed in a local heirloom tomato, served over couscous salad

Pizza

BLT Pizza

$17.00

house cured bacon lardons, Milton white cheddar, arugula, tomato aioli

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Fried chicken cutlet, pickled red onion, white cheddar dressing, house buffalo sauce

Mushroom Pizza

$17.00

roasted garlic & mushrooms, Milton cheddar, arugula & truffle oil

Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.00

Volpi pepperoni, house Italian sausage, and bacon lardons on a blend of cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheeses

Four Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$13.00

heirloom tomatoes, house cured thick cut bacon, arugula, chipotle aioli, on Uprise sourdough

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

fried Buttonwood farms popcorn chicken, house rosemary buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar dressing

Deluxe Veggie Sandwhich

$14.00

sautéed veggies, local tomatoes, hummus, goat cheese, basil pesto, on Uprise sourdough

GC Pulled Pork

$14.00

Patchwork pulled pork, muenster cheese, house barbecue sauce, house pickles, on Uprise sourdough

Veggie Burger

$13.00

vegetable patty with chipotle aioli, arugula, tomato, pickled red onion. Served with your choice of cheese on a Companion bun

Wagyu Burger

$14.00

Nuener Farm Wagyu beef with lettuce, tomato, served with your choice of cheese on an Companion bun

Italian Beef Sandwich

$15.00

heirloom tomatoes, house cured thick cut bacon, arugula, chipotle aioli, on Uprise sourdough

Eggplant Parm

$14.00Out of stock

heirloom tomatoes, house cured thick cut bacon, arugula, chipotle aioli, on Uprise sourdough

Entrees

BBQ Platter

$26.00

ribs, pulled pork, and burnt ends, served with your choice of two sides

Burnt Ends Entree

$20.00

7 oz of burnt ends served with two sides and your choice of sauce

Fried Chicken

$21.00

hand-breaded chicken breast with cream gravy, garlic mashed potatoes & green beans

Fried Walleye

$24.00

Southern fried walleye, cheese grits, creamed greens, served with spicy remoulade

Pork Chop

$23.00

Patchwork Family Farms pork chop, cider pan sauce, sautéed apple & kale, wild rice

Pulled Pork Entree

$18.00

7 oz of Patchwork pulled prok served with two sides

Ribs Entree

$20.00

half rack of Patchwork baby back ribs served with two sides

Roasted Vegetable Paella

$21.00

Crispy rice, roasted vegetables, meatless chorizo, charred tomatillo sauce, vegan spicy remoulade.

Summer Pasta

$20.00

bucatini pasta, local tomatoes, summer veggies, in a white wine sauce, topped with lemon ricotta

Vegetarian Chicken and Waffles

$20.00

deep fried lions mane mushroom heart, crispy cheddar cheese waffle, creamed greens, topped with lemon ricotta. Served with sage & rosemary agave syrup

Sirloin

$32.00

Neuner Farms American Wagyu sirloin served with garlic mashers and grilled aspargus

Shrimp Etouffee

$24.00