Broadway Brewery Resturant & Brewery
Apps
Buffalo Wings
One Pound All Natural APA Citrus Brined Chicken Wings tossed in House-Made Rosemary Buffalo Sauce served with Carrots & Celery.
Cheese Curds
hand-breaded Hemme Brothers cheese curds suerved with marinara sauce
Hummus
roasted garlic hummus topped with roasted red peppers & feta served with fresh veggies & toasted pita bread
Trout Hushpuppies
deep fried hushpuppies filled with corn kernels, green onion, & smoked trout served with spicy remoulade
Peasant Platter
selection of Terrell Creek local cheeses, artisan cured meats, house pickled vegetables, sesonal fruit, Companion Baguette
Porter Dip
mix of blended cheese, spices, and Thresher Porter, served with warm pretzels
Sriracha Wings
all-natural chicken wings tossed in house-made Brick River sriracha sauce served with carrots & celery
Soup & Salad
Brewhouse Salad
mixed greens, local vegetables, pickled onions, Terrell Creek chevre & croutons with your choice of white cheddar dressing or white balsamic vinaigrette
Caprese Salad
local heirloom tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, local basil, olive oil balsamic vinegar reduction
Butter Leaf Wedge
butterleaf lettuce, house bacon lardons, cucumbers, local tomatoes, blue cheese, white cheddar dressing
Chicken Salad Stuffed Tomato
house-made chicken salad stuffed in a local heirloom tomato, served over couscous salad
Pizza
BLT Pizza
house cured bacon lardons, Milton white cheddar, arugula, tomato aioli
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Fried chicken cutlet, pickled red onion, white cheddar dressing, house buffalo sauce
Mushroom Pizza
roasted garlic & mushrooms, Milton cheddar, arugula & truffle oil
Meat Lovers Pizza
Volpi pepperoni, house Italian sausage, and bacon lardons on a blend of cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheeses
Four Cheese Pizza
Sandwiches
BLT
heirloom tomatoes, house cured thick cut bacon, arugula, chipotle aioli, on Uprise sourdough
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
fried Buttonwood farms popcorn chicken, house rosemary buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar dressing
Deluxe Veggie Sandwhich
sautéed veggies, local tomatoes, hummus, goat cheese, basil pesto, on Uprise sourdough
GC Pulled Pork
Patchwork pulled pork, muenster cheese, house barbecue sauce, house pickles, on Uprise sourdough
Veggie Burger
vegetable patty with chipotle aioli, arugula, tomato, pickled red onion. Served with your choice of cheese on a Companion bun
Wagyu Burger
Nuener Farm Wagyu beef with lettuce, tomato, served with your choice of cheese on an Companion bun
Italian Beef Sandwich
heirloom tomatoes, house cured thick cut bacon, arugula, chipotle aioli, on Uprise sourdough
Eggplant Parm
heirloom tomatoes, house cured thick cut bacon, arugula, chipotle aioli, on Uprise sourdough
Entrees
BBQ Platter
ribs, pulled pork, and burnt ends, served with your choice of two sides
Burnt Ends Entree
7 oz of burnt ends served with two sides and your choice of sauce
Fried Chicken
hand-breaded chicken breast with cream gravy, garlic mashed potatoes & green beans
Fried Walleye
Southern fried walleye, cheese grits, creamed greens, served with spicy remoulade
Pork Chop
Patchwork Family Farms pork chop, cider pan sauce, sautéed apple & kale, wild rice
Pulled Pork Entree
7 oz of Patchwork pulled prok served with two sides
Ribs Entree
half rack of Patchwork baby back ribs served with two sides
Roasted Vegetable Paella
Crispy rice, roasted vegetables, meatless chorizo, charred tomatillo sauce, vegan spicy remoulade.
Summer Pasta
bucatini pasta, local tomatoes, summer veggies, in a white wine sauce, topped with lemon ricotta
Vegetarian Chicken and Waffles
deep fried lions mane mushroom heart, crispy cheddar cheese waffle, creamed greens, topped with lemon ricotta. Served with sage & rosemary agave syrup
Sirloin
Neuner Farms American Wagyu sirloin served with garlic mashers and grilled aspargus