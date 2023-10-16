Broadway Diner 287 North Broadway
Food
Appetizers
Appetizer Spinach Pie
Sautéed spinach & feta in layers of phyllo dough
Baked Clams
Crabmeat stuffing
Boneless Buffalo Wings
Celery & blue cheese dressing
Bowl Chili
Buffalo Chicken Fingers w/FF
Celery & blue cheese dressing
Buffalo Wings
Celery & blue cheese dressing
Cheese Fries
Choice of American, Cheddar, or mozzarella cheese & gravy
Chicken Fingers w/FF
Honey mustard
Combo Platter
Chicken fingers, mozzarella squares, buffalo wings, & onion rings
French Onion Soup
Fried Calamari
Marinara sauce
Fried Pickles
Chipotle aioli
Mozzarella Sticks
Marinara sauce
Onion Rings
Chipotle aioli
Pizza Fries
Marinara sauce & melted mozzarella cheese
Pretzel Sticks
Beer cheese
Soup Bowl
Ultimate Fries
French fries with melted mozzarella & Cheddar cheeses smothered with bacon bits served with sour cream
Soup Cup
Soup Pint sm togo
Soup Quart Lg togo
B.Y.O.Burger
Basket
BBQ
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Topped with coleslaw & pickles and served with a side of fries
Brisket Sandwich
Topped with coleslaw & pickles, served with a side of fries
Texas BBQ Burger
Certified Angus beef burger topped with pulled pork & onion ring, sliced jalapeños, served with a side of fries
BBQ Chicken Dinner
BBQ half chicken
Brisket Platter
BBQ Ribs
Smoked & stacked to perfection
Nice to Meat You Platter
Smoked brisket, ribs, pulled pork, BBQ chicken, & sausage
Benedicts
Classic Benedict
Canadian bacon, & poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce
Florentine Benedict
Canadian bacon, sauteed spinach, & poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce
Chorizo Benedict
Chorizo sliced avocado & poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce
Chic 'N Waffl Bened
Breaded fried chicken, Canadian bacon, & poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce
Lox Benedict
Crab Cake Benedict
Breakfast Skillets
Veggie Skillet
Broccoli, mushrooms, peppers, & tomatoes blended with skillet browns & topped with shredded Cheddar cheese
Western Skillet
Grilled ham, onions, & peppers blended with skillet browns & topped with shredded Cheddar cheese
Southwest Skillet
Grilled steak, onions, & peppers blended with skillet browns & topped with shredded Cheddar cheese
Sombrero Skillet
Jalapeño peppers, chorizo, roasted red peppers, & fresh avocado blended with skillet browns & topped with shredded Cheddar cheese
Our Favorite Skillet
Ham, bacon, sausage, onions, & peppers blended with skillet browns & topped with shredded Cheddar cheese
Burgers
BBQ Bacon Burger
BBQ, ranch, smoked bacon, crispy onions, & Cheddar cheese
Beef Burger
Black Jack Burger
Cajun spices, Monterey jack cheese, & grilled onions
Bleu Burger
Crumbled bleu cheese
Broadway Burger
Bacon, Cheddar cheese, topped with a fried egg
Cheeseburger
Choose from American, Swiss, Mozzarella, or Cheddar
Greek Burger
Feta cheese & sliced black olives
Black Bean Burger
Turkey Burger
Mexican Burger
Sliced avocado & Cheddar cheese served with a side of sour cream & salsa
Mushroom Burger
Fresh grilled mushrooms & Swiss cheese
Patty Melt
8 oz. hamburger patty topped with melted American cheese & grilled onions on grilled rye bread
Pizza Burger
Mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce
Romano Burger
Peppers, sautéed onions, mushrooms, & mozzarella cheese
Burger w/ 3 CHZ
Mozzarella, Swiss, & Cheddar cheese
Veggie Burger
Classic Sandwiches
Cold Salad Platters
Eggs, Wraps & Sandwiches
Two Eggs
Burger & Two Eggs
8 oz. patty served with French fries & toast
C B Hash & 2 Eggs
Homemade corned beef hash & potatoes, topped with two eggs
Steak & Two Eggs
Black angus skirt steak, topped with two eggs any style
Athenian Egg Wrap
Scrambled eggs, tomato, & feta cheese
Avocado Toast
Toasted bread topped with avocado spread
BEC Croissant
Two eggs scrambled, bacon, & American cheese on a croissant served with home fries
Pancake Tacos
Scrambled eggs, bacon, & American cheese in a homemade pancake taco shell
Breakfast Quesadilla
Scrambled eggs, smoked bacon, & American cheese
Broadway Egg Wrap
Scrambled eggs, American cheese, smoked bacon
Egg Sandwich
2 eggs any style
Powerhouse Egg Wrap
Scrambled egg whites, smoked turkey bacon, tomatoes, baby spinach
Western Egg Sandwich
Ham, peppers, onions, choice of toast
French Toast
French Toast
Original thick-cut challah French toast (2)
Old Fash French Toast
Cookie Monster FT
OREO crusted French toast, vanilla cool whip topping, fried OREO, & OREO crumbs
Cinna Bun FT
Cinnamon sugar & homemade cream cheese icing
Nut Strw FT
Nutella covered French toast topped with fresh strawberries
Apple Pie FT
Homemade apple pie filling, cinnamon sugar, caramel sauce, & graham cracker crumbs
Monte Cristo
Sliced turkey, ham, & melted swiss cheese on original thick-cut challah French toast
From the Broiler
Greek Specialties
Moussaka
Athenian style with layers of eggplant, sautéed chopped beef, & sliced fried potatoes topped with a cream sauce, served with a small Greek salad
Spinach Pie Dinner
Feta cheese & chopped spinach wrapped in strudel leaves served with a small Greek salad
Comb0 Greek Platter
Moussaka & spinach pie served with a small Greek salad
Souvlaki Platter
Your choice of chicken or pork with tomato, peppers, onions, & tzatziki sauce on pita bread served with French fries or a small Greek salad
Greek Pizza
Feta cheese, spinach, marinara sauce, & mozzarella cheese on authentic Greek pita bread, served with French fries
Gyro Sand
Gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, French fries inside, & tzatziki sauce
Chicken Souvl Sand
Chicken chunks, lettuce, tomato, onion, French fries inside, & tzatziki sauce
Italian Specialties
Omelettes
Cheese Omelette
Choice of American, Swiss, mozzarella, or Cheddar cheese
Chefs Omelette
Broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, peppers, swiss cheese
Scrappy's Omelette
Turkey bacon, fresh mushrooms, onions, American cheese
Greek Omelette
Baby spinach, tomatoes, feta cheese
Farmer's Omelette
Ham, smoked bacon, sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions
Healthy Turkey Omelette
Turkey breast, spinach, egg whites
Country Omelette
Bacon, ham, mushrooms, American cheese
Leo Omelette
Lox & onions
Western Omelette
Spanish Omelette
Pancakes
Short Stack
Original stack of pancakes (2)
Stack Pancakes
Triple stack of original pancakes (3)
$ Dollar Stack
(10) mini original pancakes
Stack Deluxe
Original stack of pancakes (2) with two bacon, one ham, & one sausage
Lumberjack
Two eggs any style, bacon, ham, & sausage with your choice of pancakes, French toast, or waffle
S'mores Stack
Chocolate chip triple stack, chocolate chips, marshmallow fluff, chocolate sauce, graham crackers
Choc Chip Stack
Classic chocolate chip pancake stack
Cinna Bun Stack
Cinnamon sugar & homemade cream cheese icing
BanWalnut Stack
Bananas & walnuts inside and on top
Cheesecake Stack
Strawberry preserves, NY cheesecake, fresh strawberries, whipped cream, & graham cracker crust
Nut& Straw Stack
Nutella-covered pancakes topped with fresh strawberries
Quesadillas
Salads
Grilled Salmon Salad
Grilled salmon over mixed greens, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh capers, & mushrooms in a garlic lemon vinaigrette
Chef Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce, sliced breast of turkey, roast beef, boiled ham, Swiss cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs, black olives, & your choice of dressing
Wedge Salad with Chicken
Iceberg lettuce wedge topped with tomatoes, bacon bits, & bleu cheese crumbles served with chicken breast & blue cheese dressing
New Orleans Salad w Chk
Blackened chicken breast over mixed greens topped with tomatoes, red onions, mushrooms, hard-boiled egg, olives, & shredded Cheddar cheese served with your choice of dressing
Grill Chickn Santa Fe Salad
Grilled chicken breast over romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, avocados, & shredded Cheddar cheese served with garlic vinaigrette in a tortilla shell
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Breaded chicken tenders tossed in a medium buffalo sauce over romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, Cheddar cheese, & crumbled bleu cheese served with bleu cheese dressing
BBQ Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast with crisp romaine lettuce, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, & kernel corn served with BBQ ranch dressing
Honey Crispy Chicken Salad
Breaded crispy chicken breast over lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Cheddar cheese, & served with honey mustard dressing
Mandarin Salad Chicken
Grilled chicken breast over romaine lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, Chinese crispy noodles, & mandarin segments served with sesame-mandarin dressing
Greek Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with crumbled feta cheese, stuffed grape leaves, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, red onions, cucumber, & tomatoes, served with Greek dressing
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine hearts tossed with croutons & our creamy Caesar dressing
Spinach Salad (Copy)
Spinach topped with fresh mushrooms, bacon, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, & roasted peppers served with homemade balsamic vinaigrette
Cobb Salad (Copy)
Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted peppers, hard-boiled egg, red onions, smoked bacon, & Cheddar cheese, served with homemade balsamic vinaigrette
Large Tossed Salad
Sandwiches
Grilled Cheese
Choice of cheese
B.L.T. Deluxe
Smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce, & sliced tomato on choice of toast
Bway Chicken Sand
Lettuce, tomato, onion, & mayo. Fried or grilled
French Dip
Thinly sliced roast beef & Swiss cheese on a garlic hero served with a cup of a jus
Philly Cheese Steak
Grilled roast beef, onions, peppers, & Cheddar cheese sauce
Chicken Parm Hero
Fried chicken breast smothered in tomato sauce & melted mozzarella cheese
Fish Sandwich
Beer battered cod, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & lemon wedges
Steak Sandwich
Marinated sliced steak with lettuce & tomato on a toasted garlic roll
Reuben
Sliced corned beef or pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, & thousand Island dressing on grilled rye
Tuna Melt
American cheese on grilled rye
Turkey Bac Club
Triple decker house roasted turkey, smoked bacon, lettuce, & tomato
RBeef & Ch Club
Chick Sal Bac Club
Tuna Bacon Club
Fr Chick Bac Club
Seafood
4 Broiled Stuffed Jumbo Shrimp
With crabmeat stuffing
Stuffed Salmon
With spinach & crabmeat
6 Jumbo Shrimp Broiled
Served with lemon butter sauce
6 Jumbo Shrimp Scampi
Served with garlic butter sauce
Fillet of Salmon
Served with lemon butter sauce
12 Oz Ahi Tuna Steak
Served with rice, asparagus, & a soy ginger glaze
6 Jumbo Shrimp Fried
Served with lemon butter sauce
Side Sauces
Sides
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
American Cheese Fries
Cheddar Cheese Fries
Mozzarella Cheese Fries
Side Bacon
Side Turkey Bacon
Side Sausage
Side Ham
Side Canadian Bacon
Side Corn Beef Hash
Side Chorizo
Side of Home Fries
Side Avacado
SIDE COLESLAW
Side Grape Leave
Side of Gravy
Side Lettuce & Tomato
Side of PIckles
Side Vegetable
Side Salad
Side Greek Salad
side grilled chicken
South of the Border
Specials
Two Eggs, Any Style (Copy)
Broadway Egg Wrap (Copy)
Scrambled eggs, American cheese, smoked bacon
Western Omelette (Copy)
Greek Omelette (Copy)
Baby spinach, tomatoes, feta cheese
Stack of Pancakes (Copy)
Triple stack of original pancakes (3)
French Toast (Copy)
Original thick-cut challah French toast (2)
Broadway Waffle (Copy)
Original homemade waffle
Sombrero Skillet (Copy)
Jalapeño peppers, chorizo, roasted red peppers, & fresh avocado blended with skillet browns & topped with shredded Cheddar cheese
Corned Beef Hash & 2 Eggs (Copy)
Homemade corned beef hash & potatoes, topped with two eggs
Classic Benedict (Copy)
Canadian bacon, & poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce
Avocado BLT
Chef Salad (Copy)
Crisp iceberg lettuce, sliced breast of turkey, roast beef, boiled ham, Swiss cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs, black olives, & your choice of dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Fish & Chips Lunch
French Dip Au Jus (Copy)
Thinly sliced roast beef & Swiss cheese on a garlic hero served with a cup of a jus
Greek Salad with Grilled Chicken
Grilled Salmon
Italian Panini
Lunch Spinach Pie
Patty Melt Lunch
Veggie Quesadilla
Shrimp Scampi
Chicken Scampi
Hot Open Roast Beef
Hot Open Turkey
Chopped Steak
Turkey Chopped Steak
Broiled Salmon
Chicken Parmesan
Grilled Skirt Steak
Meatloaf
BBQ Ribs
BBQ Half Chicken
Avocado Toast (Copy)
Toasted bread topped with avocado spread
C B Hash & 2 Eggs (Copy)
Homemade corned beef hash & potatoes, topped with two eggs
Pancake Tacos (Copy)
Scrambled eggs, bacon, & American cheese in a homemade pancake taco shell
Powerhouse Egg Wrap (Copy)
Scrambled egg whites, smoked turkey bacon, tomatoes, baby spinach
Chorizo Benedict (Copy)
Chorizo sliced avocado & poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce
Breakfast Quesadilla (Copy)
Scrambled eggs, smoked bacon, & American cheese
Southwest Skillet (Copy)
Grilled steak, onions, & peppers blended with skillet browns & topped with shredded Cheddar cheese
Country Omelette (Copy)
Bacon, ham, mushrooms, American cheese
Nut Strw FT (Copy)
Nutella covered French toast topped with fresh strawberries
Cinna Bun Pancakes (Copy)
Cinnamon sugar & homemade cream cheese icing
Chicken 'N Waffles (Copy)
Original homemade waffle topped with breaded fried chicken
Pumpkin Stack
Chicken 'N Waffles (Copy)
Original homemade waffle topped with breaded fried chicken
Western Skillet (Copy)
Grilled ham, onions, & peppers blended with skillet browns & topped with shredded Cheddar cheese
Buffalo Chicken Salad (Copy)
Breaded chicken tenders tossed in a medium buffalo sauce over romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, Cheddar cheese, & crumbled bleu cheese served with bleu cheese dressing
Greek Salad with Grilled Chicken (Copy)
Italian Panini (Copy)
Avocado B.L.T (Copy)
Fish & Chips Lunch (Copy)
Pulled Pork Sandwich (Copy)
Topped with coleslaw & pickles and served with a side of fries
Smoked Brisket Sandwich (Copy)
Topped with coleslaw & pickles, served with a side of fries
Texas BBQ Burger (Copy)
Certified Angus beef burger topped with pulled pork & onion ring, sliced jalapeños, served with a side of fries
Gus' Wrap (Copy)
Grilled steak tips & chicken teriyaki combo with rice
Lunch Spinach Pie (Copy)
Grilled Salmon (Copy)
Philly Cheese Steak (Copy)
Grilled roast beef, onions, peppers, & Cheddar cheese sauce
Toast & Muffins
Waffles
Waffle
Original homemade waffle
Bana Fostr Waffle
Homemade banana waffle, bananas foster, & vanilla ice cream
Lem Blue Waffle
Homemade blueberry waffle, whipped mascarpone cheese, & lemon zest
Chicken 'N Waffles
Original homemade waffle topped with breaded fried chicken
Nut Straw Ban Waffle
Nutella-covered waffle topped with fresh strawberries & bananas
Wraps
Turkey BLT Wrap
Roast fresh turkey, smoked bacon, lettuce, & tomato
Steak Wrap
Steak tips, melted Swiss, smoked bacon, & red onions
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine hearts, shaved Parmesan cheese, & croutons
Gus' Wrap
Grilled steak tips & chicken teriyaki combo with rice
Greek Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, & feta cheese
Grill Chickn Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, & choice of dressing
BLT. Wrap
Bacon, lettuce, & tomato
Chickn Teryki Wrap
Grilled chicken, grilled vegetables, & rice
Veggie Wrap
Grilled zucchini, onions, broccoli, carrots, & sun-dried tomatoes
Popeye Wrap
Grilled chicken, spinach salad, tomatoes, bacon, red onions, & honey mustard
NY Wrap
Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, swiss cheese, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, & onions
Mama Mia Wrap
Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, bruschetta, tomatoes, scallions, red onions, fresh garlic, & olive oil
Dimitri's Wrap
Grilled chicken, mixed cheeses, bacon, lettuce, & tomato
Vivis Wrap
Grilled chicken, roasted peppers, mozzarella cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, & tomato