Food

Appetizers

Appetizer Spinach Pie

$13.00

Sautéed spinach & feta in layers of phyllo dough

Baked Clams

$14.00

Crabmeat stuffing

Boneless Buffalo Wings

$15.00

Celery & blue cheese dressing

Bowl Chili

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Fingers w/FF

$15.00

Celery & blue cheese dressing

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

Celery & blue cheese dressing

Cheese Fries

$12.00

Choice of American, Cheddar, or mozzarella cheese & gravy

Chicken Fingers w/FF

$15.00

Honey mustard

Combo Platter

$20.00

Chicken fingers, mozzarella squares, buffalo wings, & onion rings

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Marinara sauce

Fried Pickles

$11.00

Chipotle aioli

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Marinara sauce

Onion Rings

$9.00

Chipotle aioli

Pizza Fries

$12.00

Marinara sauce & melted mozzarella cheese

Pretzel Sticks

$10.00

Beer cheese

Soup Bowl

$7.00

Ultimate Fries

$12.00

French fries with melted mozzarella & Cheddar cheeses smothered with bacon bits served with sour cream

Soup Cup

$4.00

Soup Pint sm togo

$5.00

Soup Quart Lg togo

$9.00

B.Y.O.Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$14.00

B.Y.O.O

Build Your Own Omelette

$14.00

Bagel All the Way

Bagel All the Way

$19.00

With lox, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & olives

Basket

Fried Chicken Basket

$20.00

Served with French fries & tossed garden salad

Fish 'N Chips Basket

$24.00

Served with French fries

Crab Cakes over pasta

$32.00

Served over pasta

BBQ

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Topped with coleslaw & pickles and served with a side of fries

Brisket Sandwich

$18.00

Topped with coleslaw & pickles, served with a side of fries

Texas BBQ Burger

$18.00

Certified Angus beef burger topped with pulled pork & onion ring, sliced jalapeños, served with a side of fries

BBQ Chicken Dinner

$18.00

BBQ half chicken

Brisket Platter

$20.00

BBQ Ribs

$19.00

Smoked & stacked to perfection

Nice to Meat You Platter

$28.00

Smoked brisket, ribs, pulled pork, BBQ chicken, & sausage

Benedicts

Classic Benedict

$15.00

Canadian bacon, & poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce

Florentine Benedict

$16.00

Canadian bacon, sauteed spinach, & poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce

Chorizo Benedict

$17.00

Chorizo sliced avocado & poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce

Chic 'N Waffl Bened

$18.00

Breaded fried chicken, Canadian bacon, & poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce

Lox Benedict

$19.00

Crab Cake Benedict

$26.00

Breakfast Skillets

Veggie Skillet

$17.00

Broccoli, mushrooms, peppers, & tomatoes blended with skillet browns & topped with shredded Cheddar cheese

Western Skillet

$16.00

Grilled ham, onions, & peppers blended with skillet browns & topped with shredded Cheddar cheese

Southwest Skillet

$18.00

Grilled steak, onions, & peppers blended with skillet browns & topped with shredded Cheddar cheese

Sombrero Skillet

$17.00

Jalapeño peppers, chorizo, roasted red peppers, & fresh avocado blended with skillet browns & topped with shredded Cheddar cheese

Our Favorite Skillet

$16.00

Ham, bacon, sausage, onions, & peppers blended with skillet browns & topped with shredded Cheddar cheese

Burgers

BBQ Bacon Burger

$16.00

BBQ, ranch, smoked bacon, crispy onions, & Cheddar cheese

Beef Burger

$14.00

Black Jack Burger

$18.00

Cajun spices, Monterey jack cheese, & grilled onions

Bleu Burger

$18.00

Crumbled bleu cheese

Broadway Burger

$18.00

Bacon, Cheddar cheese, topped with a fried egg

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Choose from American, Swiss, Mozzarella, or Cheddar

Greek Burger

$17.00

Feta cheese & sliced black olives

Black Bean Burger

$15.00

Turkey Burger

$15.00

Mexican Burger

$17.00

Sliced avocado & Cheddar cheese served with a side of sour cream & salsa

Mushroom Burger

$16.00

Fresh grilled mushrooms & Swiss cheese

Patty Melt

$17.00

8 oz. hamburger patty topped with melted American cheese & grilled onions on grilled rye bread

Pizza Burger

$17.00

Mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce

Romano Burger

$18.00

Peppers, sautéed onions, mushrooms, & mozzarella cheese

Burger w/ 3 CHZ

$16.00

Mozzarella, Swiss, & Cheddar cheese

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Classic Sandwiches

Turkey

$14.00

Roast Beef

$14.00

Pastrami

$13.00

Corned Beef

$13.00

Meatloaf

$13.00

B.L.T.

$10.00

Tuna Salad

$13.00

Chicken Salad

$13.00

Cold Salad Platters

Tuna Salad Platter

$17.00

Chicken Salad Platter

$15.00

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.00

Creamy New York Cheesecake

$7.00

Apple Pie

$7.00

Pumpkin Pie

$7.00

Eggs, Wraps & Sandwiches

Two Eggs

$10.00

Burger & Two Eggs

$16.00

8 oz. patty served with French fries & toast

C B Hash & 2 Eggs

$16.00

Homemade corned beef hash & potatoes, topped with two eggs

Steak & Two Eggs

$28.00

Black angus skirt steak, topped with two eggs any style

Athenian Egg Wrap

$14.00

Scrambled eggs, tomato, & feta cheese

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Toasted bread topped with avocado spread

BEC Croissant

$13.00

Two eggs scrambled, bacon, & American cheese on a croissant served with home fries

Pancake Tacos

$13.00

Scrambled eggs, bacon, & American cheese in a homemade pancake taco shell

Breakfast Quesadilla

$14.00

Scrambled eggs, smoked bacon, & American cheese

Broadway Egg Wrap

$13.00

Scrambled eggs, American cheese, smoked bacon

Egg Sandwich

$10.00

2 eggs any style

Powerhouse Egg Wrap

$15.00

Scrambled egg whites, smoked turkey bacon, tomatoes, baby spinach

Western Egg Sandwich

$10.00

Ham, peppers, onions, choice of toast

French Toast

French Toast

$10.00

Original thick-cut challah French toast (2)

Old Fash French Toast

$10.00

Cookie Monster FT

$14.00

OREO crusted French toast, vanilla cool whip topping, fried OREO, & OREO crumbs

Cinna Bun FT

$14.00

Cinnamon sugar & homemade cream cheese icing

Nut Strw FT

$14.00

Nutella covered French toast topped with fresh strawberries

Apple Pie FT

$14.00

Homemade apple pie filling, cinnamon sugar, caramel sauce, & graham cracker crumbs

Monte Cristo

$17.00

Sliced turkey, ham, & melted swiss cheese on original thick-cut challah French toast

From the Broiler

Broiled Chopped Steak

$28.00

With sautéed onions

Boneless Rib-Eye Steak

$39.00

Served with onion rings

Broiled Pork Chops

$33.00

Served with applesauce

Skirt Steak

$38.00

Certified Angus beef served with onion rings

Roast Turkey Dinner

$30.00

All white meat turkey served with apple stuffing

Greek Specialties

Moussaka

$22.00

Athenian style with layers of eggplant, sautéed chopped beef, & sliced fried potatoes topped with a cream sauce, served with a small Greek salad

Spinach Pie Dinner

$21.00

Feta cheese & chopped spinach wrapped in strudel leaves served with a small Greek salad

Comb0 Greek Platter

$22.00

Moussaka & spinach pie served with a small Greek salad

Souvlaki Platter

$20.00

Your choice of chicken or pork with tomato, peppers, onions, & tzatziki sauce on pita bread served with French fries or a small Greek salad

Greek Pizza

$17.00

Feta cheese, spinach, marinara sauce, & mozzarella cheese on authentic Greek pita bread, served with French fries

Gyro Sand

$15.00

Gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, French fries inside, & tzatziki sauce

Chicken Souvl Sand

$16.00

Chicken chunks, lettuce, tomato, onion, French fries inside, & tzatziki sauce

Italian Specialties

Spaghetti

$20.00

Shrimp Parmigiana

$34.00

Served with spaghetti

Chicken Parmigiana

$29.00

Served with spaghetti

Parmigiana Combo

$33.00

Shrimp & chicken served with spaghetti

Penne Ala Vodka

$29.00

Served with chicken

Omelettes

Cheese Omelette

$13.00

Choice of American, Swiss, mozzarella, or Cheddar cheese

Chefs Omelette

$14.00

Broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, peppers, swiss cheese

Scrappy's Omelette

$15.00

Turkey bacon, fresh mushrooms, onions, American cheese

Greek Omelette

$14.00

Baby spinach, tomatoes, feta cheese

Farmer's Omelette

$15.00

Ham, smoked bacon, sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions

Healthy Turkey Omelette

$15.00

Turkey breast, spinach, egg whites

Country Omelette

$15.00

Bacon, ham, mushrooms, American cheese

Leo Omelette

$18.00

Lox & onions

Western Omelette

$14.00

Spanish Omelette

$14.00

Pancakes

Short Stack

$9.00

Original stack of pancakes (2)

Stack Pancakes

$11.00

Triple stack of original pancakes (3)

$ Dollar Stack

$11.00

(10) mini original pancakes

Stack Deluxe

$15.00

Original stack of pancakes (2) with two bacon, one ham, & one sausage

Lumberjack

$17.00

Two eggs any style, bacon, ham, & sausage with your choice of pancakes, French toast, or waffle

S'mores Stack

$14.00

Chocolate chip triple stack, chocolate chips, marshmallow fluff, chocolate sauce, graham crackers

Choc Chip Stack

$12.00

Classic chocolate chip pancake stack

Cinna Bun Stack

$13.00

Cinnamon sugar & homemade cream cheese icing

BanWalnut Stack

$14.00

Bananas & walnuts inside and on top

Cheesecake Stack

$14.00

Strawberry preserves, NY cheesecake, fresh strawberries, whipped cream, & graham cracker crust

Nut& Straw Stack

$14.00

Nutella-covered pancakes topped with fresh strawberries

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$14.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

Steak Quesadilla

$17.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$17.00

Quesadilla Chicken & Steak

$18.00

Quesadilla Steak & Shrimp

$19.00

Vegetable Quesadilla

$14.00

Salads

Grilled Salmon Salad

$24.00

Grilled salmon over mixed greens, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh capers, & mushrooms in a garlic lemon vinaigrette

Chef Salad

$18.00

Crisp iceberg lettuce, sliced breast of turkey, roast beef, boiled ham, Swiss cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs, black olives, & your choice of dressing

Wedge Salad with Chicken

$18.00

Iceberg lettuce wedge topped with tomatoes, bacon bits, & bleu cheese crumbles served with chicken breast & blue cheese dressing

New Orleans Salad w Chk

$18.00

Blackened chicken breast over mixed greens topped with tomatoes, red onions, mushrooms, hard-boiled egg, olives, & shredded Cheddar cheese served with your choice of dressing

Grill Chickn Santa Fe Salad

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast over romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, avocados, & shredded Cheddar cheese served with garlic vinaigrette in a tortilla shell

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$20.00

Breaded chicken tenders tossed in a medium buffalo sauce over romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, Cheddar cheese, & crumbled bleu cheese served with bleu cheese dressing

BBQ Chicken Salad

$20.00

Grilled chicken breast with crisp romaine lettuce, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, & kernel corn served with BBQ ranch dressing

Honey Crispy Chicken Salad

$20.00

Breaded crispy chicken breast over lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Cheddar cheese, & served with honey mustard dressing

Mandarin Salad Chicken

$20.00

Grilled chicken breast over romaine lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, Chinese crispy noodles, & mandarin segments served with sesame-mandarin dressing

Greek Salad

$14.00

Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with crumbled feta cheese, stuffed grape leaves, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, red onions, cucumber, & tomatoes, served with Greek dressing

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Crisp romaine hearts tossed with croutons & our creamy Caesar dressing

Spinach Salad (Copy)

$14.00

Spinach topped with fresh mushrooms, bacon, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, & roasted peppers served with homemade balsamic vinaigrette

Cobb Salad (Copy)

$15.00

Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted peppers, hard-boiled egg, red onions, smoked bacon, & Cheddar cheese, served with homemade balsamic vinaigrette

Large Tossed Salad

$11.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Choice of cheese

B.L.T. Deluxe

$13.00

Smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce, & sliced tomato on choice of toast

Bway Chicken Sand

$16.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, & mayo. Fried or grilled

French Dip

$17.00

Thinly sliced roast beef & Swiss cheese on a garlic hero served with a cup of a jus

Philly Cheese Steak

$18.00

Grilled roast beef, onions, peppers, & Cheddar cheese sauce

Chicken Parm Hero

$17.00

Fried chicken breast smothered in tomato sauce & melted mozzarella cheese

Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Beer battered cod, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & lemon wedges

Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Marinated sliced steak with lettuce & tomato on a toasted garlic roll

Reuben

$17.00

Sliced corned beef or pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, & thousand Island dressing on grilled rye

Tuna Melt

$15.00

American cheese on grilled rye

Turkey Bac Club

$17.00

Triple decker house roasted turkey, smoked bacon, lettuce, & tomato

RBeef & Ch Club

$17.00

Chick Sal Bac Club

$16.00

Tuna Bacon Club

$16.00

Fr Chick Bac Club

$17.00

Seafood

4 Broiled Stuffed Jumbo Shrimp

$38.00

With crabmeat stuffing

Stuffed Salmon

$38.00

With spinach & crabmeat

6 Jumbo Shrimp Broiled

$34.00

Served with lemon butter sauce

6 Jumbo Shrimp Scampi

$34.00

Served with garlic butter sauce

Fillet of Salmon

$35.00

Served with lemon butter sauce

12 Oz Ahi Tuna Steak

$33.00

Served with rice, asparagus, & a soy ginger glaze

6 Jumbo Shrimp Fried

$34.00

Served with lemon butter sauce

Side Sauces

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Sides

French Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

American Cheese Fries

$12.00

Cheddar Cheese Fries

$12.00

Mozzarella Cheese Fries

$12.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Turkey Bacon

$5.00

Side Sausage

$5.00

Side Ham

$5.00

Side Canadian Bacon

$6.00

Side Corn Beef Hash

$8.00

Side Chorizo

$6.00

Side of Home Fries

$5.00

Side Avacado

$4.00

SIDE COLESLAW

$4.00

Side Grape Leave

$5.00

Side of Gravy

$2.00

Side Lettuce & Tomato

$2.00

Side of PIckles

$3.00

Side Vegetable

$5.00

Side Salad

$6.50

Side Greek Salad

$8.00

side grilled chicken

$6.00

South of the Border

Chicken Fajita

$21.00

Marinated chicken in teriyaki sauce

Steak Fajita

$27.00

Marinated steak in teriyaki sauce

Shrimp Fajita

$23.00

Marinated shrimp in teriyaki sauce

Fajita Trio

$28.00

Marinated chicken, steak, & shrimp in teriyaki sauce

Taco

$12.00

Burrito

$12.00

Specials

Toast & Muffins

Toast

$3.00

English Muffin

$4.00

Pita Bread

$4.00

Roll

$4.00

Toasted Bagel

$4.00

Blueberry Muffin

$4.50

Corn Muffin

$4.50

Fruit Salad

$6.00

Waffles

Waffle

$10.00

Original homemade waffle

Bana Fostr Waffle

$14.00

Homemade banana waffle, bananas foster, & vanilla ice cream

Lem Blue Waffle

$14.00

Homemade blueberry waffle, whipped mascarpone cheese, & lemon zest

Chicken 'N Waffles

$17.00

Original homemade waffle topped with breaded fried chicken

Nut Straw Ban Waffle

$14.00

Nutella-covered waffle topped with fresh strawberries & bananas

Wraps

Turkey BLT Wrap

$16.00

Roast fresh turkey, smoked bacon, lettuce, & tomato

Steak Wrap

$19.00

Steak tips, melted Swiss, smoked bacon, & red onions

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Grilled chicken, romaine hearts, shaved Parmesan cheese, & croutons

Gus' Wrap

$17.00

Grilled steak tips & chicken teriyaki combo with rice

Greek Wrap

$16.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, & feta cheese

Grill Chickn Wrap

$15.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, & choice of dressing

BLT. Wrap

$15.00

Bacon, lettuce, & tomato

Chickn Teryki Wrap

$16.00

Grilled chicken, grilled vegetables, & rice

Veggie Wrap

$15.00

Grilled zucchini, onions, broccoli, carrots, & sun-dried tomatoes

Popeye Wrap

$17.00

Grilled chicken, spinach salad, tomatoes, bacon, red onions, & honey mustard

NY Wrap

$16.00

Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, swiss cheese, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, & onions

Mama Mia Wrap

$16.00

Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, bruschetta, tomatoes, scallions, red onions, fresh garlic, & olive oil

Dimitri's Wrap

$16.00

Grilled chicken, mixed cheeses, bacon, lettuce, & tomato

Vivis Wrap

$15.00

Grilled chicken, roasted peppers, mozzarella cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, & tomato

N/A Bev

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Soda

$4.00

Juice

$6.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot tea

$3.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Chocolate milk

$4.00

Egg cream

$5.00

Hot chocolate

$4.00

Ice coffee

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Milk

$3.00

Milk Shake

$6.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Sherley temple

$4.00

Espresso single

$4.00

Espresso double

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Meals

kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

kids Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$13.00

kids hamburger

$12.00

kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Mac Cheese

$9.00