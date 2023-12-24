BROADWAY GRILLE PUB 24 Broadway
Lunch/Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Soup of the Day$6.00+
- Underground Wings$15.00
6 jumbo wings with bleu cheese and celery; tossed in your choice of sauce: house buffalo, bourbon BBQ, garlic parmesan, and sweet chili.
- Parmesan Truffle Fries$14.00
Crispy French fries topped with grated parmesan cheese, Italian parsley and truffle oil; served with a creamy roasted garlic dip
- Brie and Fig Dip$15.00
Fig preserves and creamy brie dip, in a cast iron skillet served with crispy bread
- Nacho Plate$15.00
Seasoned corn tortillas, pulled pork, queso, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- Jalapeno Stuffed Mushrooms$12.00
Three sliders of our house made chicken salad consisting of fresh chicken, celery, red onion, bacon, and mayonnaise.
- Crab Stuffed Shrimp$16.00
Shrimp stuffed with house made crab meat mix, baked to perfection and topped with butter. Served with citrus old bay aioli
- Bruschetta$15.00
Three marinated and grilled lamb lollipops in a balsamic glaze
- Chicken Tender Platter$14.00
- Beer Battered Green Beans$11.00
- Cajun Tacos$10.00
- Guinness Chili$7.00+
- Lamb Lollipops$16.00
- Pretzels$12.00
- Burrata Bread$18.00
Salads
- Classic Caesar$8.00+
Chopped romaine hearts, grated parmesan cheese, and herb croutons drizzled with our house caesar dressing
- Garden Salad$7.00+
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, and onion. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Greek Salad$8.00+
Classic Greek salad with kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta and a red wine vinaigrette.
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.00
Salad greens with tomato, onion, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles with crispy fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce. Sub grilled chicken add $3
- Entrée Salad
- Apple Pear Salad$9.00+
- Cranberry Goat Cheese Salad$8.00+
Handhelds
- Underground Steak Burger$17.00
House blend burger grilled to order with aged cheddar, lettuce, and tomato.
- Chili Burger$18.00
- Burger Flight$28.00
- Crab Cake Sandwich$20.00
House made crab cake on a fresh bun with citrus old bay aioli, lettuce, and tomato
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$17.00
- Short Rib GRILLED CHEESE$16.00
Slow braised short rib with cheddar and provolone, on thick sourdough bread with your choice of dipping sauce: House buffalo, bourbon BBQ, sweet chili, ranch, and honey mustard
- French Dip$16.00
- Bean Burger$16.00
House made black bean veggie burger topped with avocado spread, tomato, and lettuce
- Broadway Burger$20.00
Pulled pork topped with crispy onion straws and a side of Carolina style BBQ
- Bruschetta Chicken$15.00
Grilled chicken with bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado. Served with house fries.
- Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Pulled pork topped with crispy onion straws and a side of Carolina style BBQ
- Double Cheese Burger$26.00
Entrees
- Fish N Chips$18.00
- Chicken Pot Pie$23.00
- Ribeye$33.00+
House cut strip loin cooked to your liking served with onions, mushrooms, mashed potatoes and vegetable du jour. Topped with garlic butter.
- Crab Cakes$31.00
Twin broiled crab cakes, wild rice, and vegetable du jour served with citrus old bay aioli
- Scampi$32.00
Sautéed shrimp or chicken in a savory butter lemon wine sauce, over linguine. Served with bread. Add both shrimp and chicken for $5.00.
- Lamb Rack$36.00
- Vegetable Piccata$22.00
- Arctic Char$30.00
- Lemon Garlic Salmon$27.00
- LATE NIGHT fish and chips$14.00