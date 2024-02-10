Broadway Pizza (Eagles Nest Lounge) 4106 Lakeland Ave N
Pizza
Large
- Large BBQ Special$24.49
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon and onion. Topped with mozzarella and Cheddar cheese
- Large Broadway Special$24.49
Sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, and shrimp
- Large Buffalo Chicken$24.49
Our buffalo sauce seasoned chicken, onions, and our pepper jack cheese blend
- Large Classic$24.49
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, and green pepper
- Large Eddie's Extra$24.49
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, and shrimp
- Large Eddie's Inferno$24.49
Our Eddie's buffalo inferno sauce, sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, and jalapeños with our ghost pepper cheese blend
- Large Hawaiian Special$24.49
Canadian bacon, seasoned chicken, pineapple
- Large Meat Special$24.49
Sausage, hamburger, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon
- Large Veggie Special$24.49
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, green olive, and black olives
- Large White Special$24.49
Alfredo sauce, chicken, onion, and tomato
Medium
- Medium BBQ Special$20.49
- Medium Broadway Special$20.49
- Medium Buffalo Chicken$20.49
- Medium Classic$20.49
- Medium Eddie's Extra$20.49
- Medium Eddie's Inferno$20.49
- Medium Hawaiian Special$20.49
- Medium Meat Special$20.49
- Medium Veggie Special$20.49
- Medium White Special$20.49
Small
- Small BBQ Special$17.49
- Small Broadway Special$17.49
- Small Buffalo Chicken$17.49
- Small Classic$17.49
- Small Eddie's Extra$17.49
- Small Eddie's Inferno$17.49
- Small Hawaiian Special$17.49
- Small Meat Special$17.49
- Small Veggie Special$17.49
- Small White Special$17.49
Speciality Half and Half Pizza
BYO Pizza
Menu
Appetizers
- Garlic Toast$8.79
Freshly baked bread topped with garlic butter and toasted. Served with our famous meat pasta sauce for dippin'
- Cheese Curds$9.99
Wisconsin cheese curds served with our famous meat pasta sauce
- Basket of Fries$7.99
Add Eddie's dry rub or cajun seasoning for +$1.00 extra | add melted Cheddar cheese and bacon for +$2.50 extra
- Chicken Strips app$9.99
Crispy and tender chicken strips. Your choice of honey mustard, BBQ sauce, or ranch
- Cheesy Toast$10.79
- 1/2 Garlic Toast$4.39
- Cheese Bread$10.79
- 1\2 cheese Bread$5.40
Eddie's Wings
- Single Order Eddie's Wings$14.49
Our original, fresh seasoned wings or our breaded boneless wings tossed in your favorite handcrafted sauces and served with celery and our homemade blue cheese dressing
- Double Wing Order Eddie's Wings$21.49
Our original, fresh seasoned wings or our breaded boneless wings tossed in your favorite handcrafted sauces and served with celery and our homemade blue cheese dressing
- Split Double Order Eddie's Wings$21.49
Our original, fresh seasoned wings or our breaded boneless wings tossed in your favorite handcrafted sauces and served with celery and our homemade blue cheese dressing
- Double Wing Platter$25.49
- Double Split Wing Platter$25.49
- Wing Platter$18.49
Salads
- Bird Town Salad$14.79
You will love this salad. Lettuce, cauliflower, bacon, and Parmesan cheese. Mixed in a sweet creamy dressing
- Broadway Salad$14.79
Crisp lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, black olive, pepperoni, cucumber, croutons, and Parmesan cheese. Served with garlic toast
- Caesar Salad$14.79
Romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons
- Side Salad$5.99
House salad - crisp lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, and croutons | Caesar salad - romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons
Pasta
- Baked Lasagna$15.99
Lasagna the way it should be. Noodles layered with our famous pasta meat sauce and melted Wisconsin mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic toast
- Fettuccine Alfredo$15.99
Fettuccine noodles with Alfredo sauce. Served with garlic toast
- Spaghetti$14.99
Spaghetti noodles smothered in our famous spaghetti meat sauce with meatballs. Served with garlic toast
- Penne Rigatoni$14.99
Penne rigatoni noodles covered in our famous spaghetti sauce baked. Served with a meatball and garlic toast
Caboose
Hot Hoagies
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Classic Burger$13.79
Juicy 1/2 pound patty on a freshly baked bun
- Cheeseburger$14.79
Juicy 1/2 pound patty on a toasted bun and your choice of American, Swiss, pepper jack, Cheddar, or ghost pepper
- Mushroom and Swiss Burger$15.99
Juicy 1/2 pound patty covered with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and Swiss cheese
- Patty Melt$15.99
Juicy 1/2 pound patty with melted American, pepper jack cheese, and sautéed onions. Served on marble rye bread
- Bacon Cheeseburger$15.99
Juicy 1/2 pound patty with crispy bacon and melted American cheese
- Southwestern Burger$15.99
Juicy 1/2 pound patty with crispy bacon, Eddie's homemade onion strings, BBQ sauce, and pepper jack cheese on a freshly baked bun
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.79
Grilled chicken breast
- Cajun Chicken Sandwich$15.99
Chicken breast seasoned with cajun spices and topped with Pepper Jack cheese, Eddie's homemade onion strings, and chipotle mayo
- Meatball Sandwich$14.79
Our famous meatballs and spaghetti sauce served on a freshly baked open faced hoagie bun with melted mozzarella cheese. Your choice of tots or french fries
Kids Menu
Sauces
Catering
Pizza
Traditional Salad
Wings
- Small Wings$99.00
Small order has 60 wings. Large order has 120 wings. I served with homemade blue cheese or ranch dressing and celery sticks. I flavors listed below. I freshly seasoned wings tossed in our hand-crafted sauces
- Large Wings$199.00
Small order has 60 wings. Large order has 120 wings. I served with homemade blue cheese or ranch dressing and celery sticks. I flavors listed below. I freshly seasoned wings tossed in our hand-crafted sauces