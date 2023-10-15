Broadway Saloon
Appetizers
Mozz Logs
Mozzarella cheese breaded and fried to perfection. Served with marinara sauce.
Nacho Supreme
Seasoned ground beef and melted cheddar cheese topped with tomatoes, black olives and chives. Served with salsa, sour cream and guacamole.
Broadway Wings
Buffalo, nitro, BBQ or naked. Served with carrots, celery and a side of blue cheese.
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicked, tomatoes, black olives and melted cheddar cheese inside a grilled flour tortilla. Served with salsa, sour cream and guacamole.
Beef Tacos
Hard shells with seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, lettuce, cheddar cheese and sour cream.
Salads Wraps & Soups
Garden Salad
Caesar Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Steak Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Cobb Salad
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheddar and blue cheese dressing.
California Turkey Club Salad
Roasted turkey breast, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Chef Salad
Taco Salad
Iceberg Wedge
Burgers Dawgs Sandwiches
Cheeseburger
1/3lb ground sirloin patty with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, relish, mayo, mustard, cheddar and swiss cheese.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Broadway Burger
BBQ Burger
Cajun Blue Cheeseburger
1/3lb ground sirloin patty with blue cheese crumbles, cajun spices, bacon and blue cheese dressing.
Chili Burger
House made chili with onions and cheese.
Grinder Burger
Same as above with ham, bacon, and a fried egg.
Plain Ol’ Dawg
Beef dawg served with onions and relish.
Chili Dawg
Beef dawg loaded with housemade chili, cheese and onions.
BLT
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on sourdough.
Patty Melt
Beef patty on toasted rye, grilled onions, bacon, swiss cheese and tomato.
French Dip
Roast beef and melted swiss on a toasted french roll. Served with au jus.
Club Sandwich
Triple decker with ham, turkey, bacon, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Grilled Cheese
Swiss and cheddar on fresh sourdough.
Reuben
Pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing on rye.
Turkey Melt
Crispy Chicken Sandwhich
Dinners
Broadway Steak
Our signature 10oz. tri-tip
Rib Eye Steak
10oz, boneless rib steak, juicy and well marbled.
Cajun Chicken Breast Dinner
Two chicken breasts, seasoned and grilled.
New York Steak
10 delectable ounces of the classic king of steaks.
Top Sirlion
USDA PRIME 10oz, center cut and grilled to perfection.
Saloon Favorites
Chicken Tenders(3) & Fries
Breaded chicken tenders and fries. Served with ranch or BBQ sauce.
Steak and Fries
10oz. Tri-tip grilled to perfection. Served with fries or tots.
Broadway Bowl
Mashed potatoes covered in brown gravy and topped with bacon bits, sliced chicken tenders, cheddar cheese and chives.
Chicken Fried Steak
Served with mashed potatoes, country gravy, seasonal vegetable and your choice of soup or salad.
Fish(3) and Chips
Beer battered cod. Served with fries, tartar sauce, and choice of soup or salad.