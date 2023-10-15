Appetizers

Mozz Logs

$13.00

Mozzarella cheese breaded and fried to perfection. Served with marinara sauce.

Nacho Supreme

$16.00

Seasoned ground beef and melted cheddar cheese topped with tomatoes, black olives and chives. Served with salsa, sour cream and guacamole.

Broadway Wings

Broadway Wings

$16.00

Buffalo, nitro, BBQ or naked. Served with carrots, celery and a side of blue cheese.

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Grilled chicked, tomatoes, black olives and melted cheddar cheese inside a grilled flour tortilla. Served with salsa, sour cream and guacamole.

Beef Tacos

$7.00

Hard shells with seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, lettuce, cheddar cheese and sour cream.

Salads Wraps & Soups

Garden Salad

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

Steak Salad

$21.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.00

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.00

Breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheddar and blue cheese dressing.

California Turkey Club Salad

$17.00

Roasted turkey breast, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Chef Salad

$15.00

Taco Salad

$17.00

Iceberg Wedge

$15.00

Burgers Dawgs Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$15.00

1/3lb ground sirloin patty with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, relish, mayo, mustard, cheddar and swiss cheese.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.00

Broadway Burger

$16.50

BBQ Burger

$17.00

Cajun Blue Cheeseburger

$17.00

1/3lb ground sirloin patty with blue cheese crumbles, cajun spices, bacon and blue cheese dressing.

Chili Burger

$18.00

House made chili with onions and cheese.

Grinder Burger

$17.00

Same as above with ham, bacon, and a fried egg.

Plain Ol’ Dawg

$9.00

Beef dawg served with onions and relish.

Chili Dawg

$13.00

Beef dawg loaded with housemade chili, cheese and onions.

BLT

$14.00

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on sourdough.

Patty Melt

$15.00

Beef patty on toasted rye, grilled onions, bacon, swiss cheese and tomato.

French Dip

French Dip

$16.00

Roast beef and melted swiss on a toasted french roll. Served with au jus.

Club Sandwich

$16.00

Triple decker with ham, turkey, bacon, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Swiss and cheddar on fresh sourdough.

Reuben

$16.00

Pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing on rye.

Turkey Melt

$16.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwhich

$16.00

Dinners

Broadway Steak

$23.00

Our signature 10oz. tri-tip

Rib Eye Steak

$32.00

10oz, boneless rib steak, juicy and well marbled.

Cajun Chicken Breast Dinner

$25.00

Two chicken breasts, seasoned and grilled.

New York Steak

$28.00

10 delectable ounces of the classic king of steaks.

Top Sirlion

$25.00

USDA PRIME 10oz, center cut and grilled to perfection.

Saloon Favorites

Chicken Tenders(3) & Fries

$13.00

Breaded chicken tenders and fries. Served with ranch or BBQ sauce.

Steak and Fries

$21.00

10oz. Tri-tip grilled to perfection. Served with fries or tots.

Broadway Bowl

$15.00

Mashed potatoes covered in brown gravy and topped with bacon bits, sliced chicken tenders, cheddar cheese and chives.

Chicken Fried Steak

$23.00

Served with mashed potatoes, country gravy, seasonal vegetable and your choice of soup or salad.

Fish(3) and Chips

$22.00

Beer battered cod. Served with fries, tartar sauce, and choice of soup or salad.