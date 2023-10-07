Broadway Slice

Slices

Plain Slice

$4.00

Pepperoni Slice

$5.00

Sausage slice

$5.00

Hawaiian slice

$5.50

Buffalo chicken slice

$6.00

Bbq Chicken slice

$6.00

Chicken Slice

$6.00

Broccoli and Chicken slice

$6.00

Veggie slice

$5.00

Mushroom slice

$4.50

Margherita slice

$5.00

White Slice

$4.50

Gradma Pepperoni slice

$4.50

Gradma Plain slice

$4.00

Gradma Sausage slice

$4.50

Lasagna slice

$5.50

Sicilian slice

$4.50

Plain 3 toppings slice

$6.50

Plain 4 toppings slice

$7.00

Extra Cheese

$5.00

Bacon Slice

$5.00

Chicken and Bacon slice

$6.00

Broccoli

$4.50

Sicilian Pepperoni Slice

$5.00

Pepperoni and pineapple

$6.00

Special Slice

$6.50

Drinks

Can of Soda

$1.50

Snapple

$2.00

2 liter Soda

$5.00

Water

$1.50

Liquid Death

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Double Shot Energy Caramel

$4.50

Double Shot Energy Mocha

$4.50

Double Shot Energy Vanilla

$4.50

Frappuccino Mini Caramel

$3.00

Frappuccino Mini White Chocolate Mocha

$3.00

Espresso Cream

$3.00

TripleShot Energy Caramel

$4.50

Jarritos

$2.50

Stewart Soda

$2.50

Cup of Ice

$1.00

Broadway Slice - Appetizers

Garlic Knots

$2.50

5 pieces

Loaded Garlic Knots

$8.00

7 pieces

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Wings

$13.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Beef Patty

$3.50

Fried Mac and Cheese Bites

$10.00

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Fried Zucchini

$10.00

Buffalo Wings

$13.00

Boneless Buffalo Wings

$13.00

Vegan Buffalo Wings

$14.00

Burger & Fries

$10.00

Broadway Slice - Calzones & Rolls

Cheese Calzone

$9.00

Cheese Roll

$9.00

Broadway Slice - Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, house made croutons

Siciliana Salad

$12.00

Romaine hearts, mixed greens, fresh mozzarella, black olives, capers, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, shaved carrots, Italian vinaigrette

Mixed Garden Salad

$12.00

Onions, cucumbers, black olives, cherry tomatoes, balsamic

Broadway Slice - Pizza Pies

Serves 1 Personal Pie

$10.00

Small Pie 14"

$17.00

Large Pie 18"

$21.00

Broadway Slice - Grandma Style

Grandma Style

$22.00

Prepared with San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, grana Padano, pecorino Romano cheese, extra virgin 18"

Broadway Slice - Pizza Specialties

Personal 10" White Pizza

$13.00

Made with fresh mozzarella & ricotta

14" White Pizza

$21.50

Made with fresh mozzarella & ricotta

18" White Pizza

$24.00

Made with fresh mozzarella & ricotta

Personal 10" Ultimate Veggie

$13.00

Peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions

14" Ultimate Veggie

$21.50

Peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions

18" Ultimate Veggie

$24.00

Peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions

Personal 10" Meat Lovers Pizza

$13.00

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, meatball

14" Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.50

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, meatball

18" Meat Lovers Pizza

$24.00

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, meatball

Personal 10" Lasagna

$13.00

Meat sauce, ricotta cheese

14" Lasagna

$21.50

Meat sauce, ricotta cheese

18" Lasagna

$24.00

Meat sauce, ricotta cheese

Personal 10" Margherita

$13.00

Tomato, fresh mozzarella

14" Margherita

$21.50

Tomato, fresh mozzarella

18" Margherita

$24.00

Tomato, fresh mozzarella

Personal 10" Hawaiian

$13.00

14" Hawaiian

$21.50

18" Hawaiian

$24.00

Personal 10" Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

14" Buffalo Chicken

$21.50

18" Buffalo Chicken

$24.00

Personal 10" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

$13.00

14" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

$21.50

18" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

$24.00

14" 1/2 n 1/2 Specialty Pizza

18" 1/2 n 1/2 Specialty Pizza

Broadway Slice - Pasta

Penne Alla Vodka

$13.00

Spaghetti Carbonara

$15.00

Pasta Garlic & Oil

$11.00

Pasta Marinara

$11.00

Pasta Alfredo

$12.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$13.00

Lasagna

$13.00

Baked Ziti

$13.00

Penne Bolognese

$15.00

Penne Pesto

$13.00

Broadway Slice - Italian Specialties

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.00

Crispy chicken cutlet, melted mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce served over pasta

Grilled Salmon

$19.00

Over bed of sauteed spinach

Chicken Francese

$15.00

Lightly egg battered chicken breast in a lemon butter and wine sauce served with spaghetti

Meatball Parmigiana

$15.00

Meatballs, melted mozzarella, parmesan, marinara sauce, served with pasta

Shrimp Parmigiana

$19.00

Breaded shrimp, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan served with pasta

Broadway Slice - Hot Heroes

Chicken Parmigiana Hot Hero

$10.00

Meatball Parmigiana Hot Hero

$10.00

Broadway Slice - Sides

Hand Cut Fries

$6.00

Cheese Fries

$8.00

Curly Fries

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

3 Meatballs

$9.00

Sautéed Spinach

$7.00

Mashed Potato

$7.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Broadway Slice - Desserts

Nutella Pizza

$10.00

12" pizza topped with Nutella

Nutella Calzone

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Zeppoles

$3.00

Broadway Slice - Family Meals Deals

Family Meal Deal #1

$32.00

2 large plain pies, 2 liter soda

Family Meal Deal #2

$28.00

1 plain large pie, order of buffalo wings, 2 liter soda

Good Cluckin' Chicken

Good Cluckin' Chicken - Sandwiches

Cluckin' Chicken Classic

$12.00

Crispy chicken breast, pickles, cluck sauce, potato bun

Cluckin' Yummy

$13.00

Honey mustard, pickles, coleslaw, brioche bun

Cluckin' Cheesy

$15.00

Bacon, American cheese, lettuce & tomato, brioche bun

Cluckin' Buffalo

$14.00

Tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, pickles, potato bun

Cluckin' Sweet & Spicy

$13.00

Crispy chicken, hot honey, spicy mayo, potato bun, pickles

Cluckin' Nashville Hot

$13.00

Pickled jalapeños, chipotle mayo, potato bun

Good Cluckin' Chicken - Tenders

Fried Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Buffalo Fried Chicken

$12.00

BBQ Fried Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Good Cluckin' Chicken - Wings

Crispy Buttermilk Fried Drumstick & Wings

$12.00

8 pieces

Good Cluckin' Chicken - Sides

Small French Fries

$4.00

Large French Fries

$8.00

Small Curly Fries

$4.00

Large Curly Fries

$8.00

Small Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Small Onion Rings

$4.00

Large Onion Rings

$8.00

Small Cheese Fries

$5.00

Large Cheese Fries

$10.00

Small Slaw

$3.00

Large Slaw

$6.00

Small Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Large Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Small Mashed Potato

$4.00

Large Mashed Potato

$8.00

Biscuits 1 Pc

$1.00

Biscuits 3 Pcs

$3.00

Good Cluckin' Chicken - Beverages

Bottle of Water

$1.50

Cans of Soda

$1.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Snapple

$2.00

All flavors available

Two Liter Soda

$4.00

Good Cluckin' Chicken - Beer

Corona

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$5.00

Carlsberg Tall Boy Can

$5.00

Good Cluckin' Chicken - Cocktails

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Vodka, ginger beer, lime juice

Rum Punch

$12.00

Rum, coconut rum, pineapple, peach, cranberry, orange

Margarita

$12.00

Juanitos Taqueria

Juanitos Taqueria - Starters

Chips & Guacamole

$9.00

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Nachos

$11.00

House made tortilla chips, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, guacamole

Quesadillas

$11.00

Flour tortilla, queso Oaxaca, peppers, onions, side of sour cream & guacamole

Juanitos Taqueria - Tacos

Three Per Order

$10.00

Corn tortilla, cilantro & onion side of salsa roja & Verde

Birria Tacos

$12.00

Shredded beef, queso Oaxaca, cilantro & onion, dipping sauce

Juanitos Taqueria - Burritos

Burritos

$12.00

Rice, beans, queso Oaxaca, crema, pico de gallo, & your favorite protein

Juanitos Taqueria - Burrito Bowls

Burrito Bowls

$12.00

White rice, black beans, pico de gallo & crema, queso fresco over a bed of shredded lettuce

Juanitos Taqueria - Sides

Rice

$5.00

Beans

$5.00

Rice & Beans

$8.00

Juanitos Taqueria - Beverages

Jarritos

$2.00

Can Sodas

$1.50

Pure Leaf Iced Tea

$2.00

Stewarts

$2.00

Orange n' cream soda

Snapple

$2.00

Abita Root Beer

$3.00

Juanitos Taqueria - Alcoholic Beverages

Corona Bottle

$5.00

Modelo

$4.00

Tecate

$4.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Sloop Juice Bomb

$6.00

Margaritas

$9.00

Juanitos Punch

$9.00

Red Sangria

$9.00

White Sangria

$9.00