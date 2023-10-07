Broadway Slice 3932 Broadway
Broadway Slice
Slices
Plain Slice
Pepperoni Slice
Sausage slice
Hawaiian slice
Buffalo chicken slice
Bbq Chicken slice
Chicken Slice
Broccoli and Chicken slice
Veggie slice
Mushroom slice
Margherita slice
White Slice
Gradma Pepperoni slice
Gradma Plain slice
Gradma Sausage slice
Lasagna slice
Sicilian slice
Plain 3 toppings slice
Plain 4 toppings slice
Extra Cheese
Bacon Slice
Chicken and Bacon slice
Broccoli
Sicilian Pepperoni Slice
Pepperoni and pineapple
Special Slice
Drinks
Can of Soda
Snapple
2 liter Soda
Water
Liquid Death
Red Bull
Double Shot Energy Caramel
Double Shot Energy Mocha
Double Shot Energy Vanilla
Frappuccino Mini Caramel
Frappuccino Mini White Chocolate Mocha
Espresso Cream
TripleShot Energy Caramel
Jarritos
Stewart Soda
Cup of Ice
Broadway Slice - Appetizers
Garlic Knots
5 pieces
Loaded Garlic Knots
7 pieces
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Wings
Mozzarella Sticks
Beef Patty
Fried Mac and Cheese Bites
Chicken Fingers
Fried Calamari
Fried Zucchini
Buffalo Wings
Boneless Buffalo Wings
Vegan Buffalo Wings
Burger & Fries
Broadway Slice - Calzones & Rolls
Broadway Slice - Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, house made croutons
Siciliana Salad
Romaine hearts, mixed greens, fresh mozzarella, black olives, capers, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, shaved carrots, Italian vinaigrette
Mixed Garden Salad
Onions, cucumbers, black olives, cherry tomatoes, balsamic
Broadway Slice - Pizza Pies
Broadway Slice - Grandma Style
Broadway Slice - Pizza Specialties
Personal 10" White Pizza
Made with fresh mozzarella & ricotta
14" White Pizza
Made with fresh mozzarella & ricotta
18" White Pizza
Made with fresh mozzarella & ricotta
Personal 10" Ultimate Veggie
Peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions
14" Ultimate Veggie
Peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions
18" Ultimate Veggie
Peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions
Personal 10" Meat Lovers Pizza
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, meatball
14" Meat Lovers Pizza
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, meatball
18" Meat Lovers Pizza
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, meatball
Personal 10" Lasagna
Meat sauce, ricotta cheese
14" Lasagna
Meat sauce, ricotta cheese
18" Lasagna
Meat sauce, ricotta cheese
Personal 10" Margherita
Tomato, fresh mozzarella
14" Margherita
Tomato, fresh mozzarella
18" Margherita
Tomato, fresh mozzarella
Personal 10" Hawaiian
14" Hawaiian
18" Hawaiian
Personal 10" Buffalo Chicken
14" Buffalo Chicken
18" Buffalo Chicken
Personal 10" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch
14" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch
18" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch
14" 1/2 n 1/2 Specialty Pizza
18" 1/2 n 1/2 Specialty Pizza
Broadway Slice - Pasta
Broadway Slice - Italian Specialties
Chicken Parmigiana
Crispy chicken cutlet, melted mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce served over pasta
Grilled Salmon
Over bed of sauteed spinach
Chicken Francese
Lightly egg battered chicken breast in a lemon butter and wine sauce served with spaghetti
Meatball Parmigiana
Meatballs, melted mozzarella, parmesan, marinara sauce, served with pasta
Shrimp Parmigiana
Breaded shrimp, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan served with pasta
Broadway Slice - Hot Heroes
Broadway Slice - Sides
Broadway Slice - Desserts
Broadway Slice - Family Meals Deals
Good Cluckin' Chicken
Good Cluckin' Chicken - Sandwiches
Cluckin' Chicken Classic
Crispy chicken breast, pickles, cluck sauce, potato bun
Cluckin' Yummy
Honey mustard, pickles, coleslaw, brioche bun
Cluckin' Cheesy
Bacon, American cheese, lettuce & tomato, brioche bun
Cluckin' Buffalo
Tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, pickles, potato bun
Cluckin' Sweet & Spicy
Crispy chicken, hot honey, spicy mayo, potato bun, pickles
Cluckin' Nashville Hot
Pickled jalapeños, chipotle mayo, potato bun