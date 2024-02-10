Broadway Subs
Combo Meal Deals
- 6" Philly Cheesesteak With Fries & 12 oz soda$8.99
Steak sub meal with FRIES & 12 oz soda
- 12" Philly Cheesesteak with Fries & 12 oz soda$15.50
- 6" Chicken Breast Sub with Fries & 12 oz soda$8.99
Chicken sub meal with FRIES & 12 oz soda
- 12" Chicken Breast Sub with Fries & 12 oz soda$15.50
- 1/2 lb Angus Beef Cheeseburger with Fries & 12 oz soda$9.99
Cheeseburger meal with FRIES & 12oz soda
- Fish'n'chips$11.99
Fried Beer Battered Haddock with Fries and house Tartar & Pink Sauce
- Chicken tenders$11.99
Fried Chicken breast tenders with Pink sauce
Hot subs
- 6" Philly Cheesesteak$6.49
- 6" Grilled Chicken Breast$6.49
- 6" California Chicken$6.49
- 6" Black Angus Roast Beef Au Jus$6.99
- 6" California Veggie Patty with Cheese$5.99
Certified Vegan
- 6" Grilled Mahi-Mahi$6.49
6 oz Filet
- 6" Italian Meatball with Cheese$5.99
- 6" Corned Beef Brisket$5.99
- 6" Navel Pastrami$5.99
- 6" BBQ pork$5.99
- 6" Cuban Sandwich$5.99
Sessoned pork tenderloin, Ham Swiss &
- 12" Philly Cheesesteak$12.99
- 12" Grilled Chicken Breast$12.99
- 12" California Chicken$12.99
- 12" Black Angus Roast Beef Au Jus$12.99
- 12" California Veggie Patty with Cheese$10.99
Certified Vegan
- 12" Chicken Cordon Bleu$12.99
On a toasted roll
- 12" Grilled Mahi-Mahi$12.99
6 oz Filet
- 12" Italian Meatball with Cheese$11.99
- 12" Corned Beef Brisket$11.99
- 12" Navel Pastrami$11.99
- 12" BBQ pork$10.99
- 12" Cuban Sandwich$11.99
Sessoned pork tenderloin, Ham Swiss & Pickles
Cold Subs
- 6" Vegetarian with Cheese$4.99
- 6" BLT$5.49
Bacon and
- 6" Smoked Ham & cheese$5.49
- 6" Black Forest Ham & cheese$5.49
- 6" Genoa Salami$5.49
- 6" House special "Italian"$5.99
Genoa salami, Black Forest Ham & Provolone
- 6" Godfather "Italian"$6.49
Genoa salami, Black Forest Ham, Spicy Cappacollo, Pepperoni & Provolone
- 6" Prime Angus Roast Beef$5.95
- 6" Roast Turkey Breast$5.95
- 6" Navel Pastrami$5.95
- 6" Corned Beef Brisket$5.95
- 6" Seasoned Roast Pork Loin$5.95
- 6" Albacore Tuna Salad Sub$5.95
- 6" Homemade chicken Salad sub$5.95
- 12" Vegetarian with Cheese$9.99
- 12" BLT$10.49
- 12" Smoked Ham & cheese$10.49
- 12" Black Forest Ham & cheese$10.49
- 12" Genoa Salami$10.49
- 12" House special$10.99
- 12" Godfather$11.49
- 12" Prime Angus Roast Beef$10.95
- 12" Roast Turkey Breast$10.95
- 12" Navel Pastrami$10.95
- 12" Corned Beef Brisket$10.95
- 12" Seasoned Roast Pork Loin$10.95
- 12" Albacore Tuna Salad Sub$10.95
- 12" Homemade chicken Salad sub$10.95
- 12" Broadway Beast$12.99
Turkey, Roast Beef, Black Forest Ham & provolone
Broadway New York sandwich on Rye
Homemade Salads & Soups
- Garden Salad$6.99
Spinach< , , Cucumber, , , Carrots & Pepperoncini
- Antipasto salad$11.99
Gardens salad with Genoa Salami, Black Forest Ham, Pepperoni & provolone
- Pasta Salad$0.99+
Rotinni pasta, carrots, parmesan & vinaigrette
- Kickin' coleslaw$0.99+
House coleslaw recipe
- Homemade Chicken Noodle soup$3.49
Homemade Chicken Noodle soup
- Soup of the Day$3.49+
Soup of the Day
- Specialty Soup$3.99+
Seafood soup
- Chicken Salad with crackers$3.99+
4 oz chicken salad scoop with crackers
- Tuna salad with crackers$3.99+
4 oz tuna salad scoop with crackers
- Smoked Fish dip$4.49+
smoked Mahi-Mahi & Wahoo with crackers