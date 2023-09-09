Brogers Food Truck 3502 East Del Mar Boulevard
Food
Big Bro
$12.94
Two smashed prime beef patties mixed with onions, american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, Brogers sauce fries & drink 12 oz fl. Oz. Can
The Bro
$12.01
Two smashed prime beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, Brogers sauce fries & drink 12 fl. Oz. Can
Step Bro
$7.40
Sausage top it with american chesse, caramelized onions, bacon, fries & drink 12 fl. oz, Can
Twins
$10.18
Two tacos on flour tortilla, smashed prime beef Patty mixed with onions American cheese, lettuce, tomato, brogers hot sauce on the side fries & drink 12 fl. oz. Can
Little Bro
$7.40
Single smashed prime beef Patty, American Cheese fries & drink 12 fl. Oz. Can
Iced Coffee
Brogers-Food Truck-EM Location and Ordering Hours
(956) 750-1452
Closed • Opens Saturday at 6PM