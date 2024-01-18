Broken Axe Brew House
Featured Items
Tonight's specials
Small Plates
- White Bean Chicken Chili$4.00+
- sausage stew$4.00+
- French Fries$3.00+
fresh cut and double fried
- Pesto French Fries$4.00+
fresh cut fries tossed with pesto and grated parmesan
- Beer Cheese Bacon Fries$5.00+
fresh cut fries topped with house beer cheese and bacon
- Pretzels$8.00
2 warm pretzel logs with your choice of spicy mustard, beer mustard, or beer cheese
- Hummus (white bean)$10.00
- Scotch Eggs$10.00
2 hardboiled eggs, wrapped in sausage, breaded and fried, served with spicy mustard
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$10.00
a creamy hot dip topped with blue cheese crumbles and buffalo sauce, served with corn tortilla chips, celery, and carrots
- BBQ Nachos$13.00
corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of pulled pork, chip steak, or chicken tossed in bbq sauce, topped with tomato, onion, and beer cheese -11- (for chicken and pork) -12- (for chip steak)
- Additional Sides
fries, coleslaw, macaroni salad, cup of soup, side salad, pesto fries, beer cheese bacon fries.
- Extra sauce
extra 2oz serving of your choice: BBQ, Beer Cheese, Beer Mustard, Beersalmic, Blue Cheese, Creamy Sriracha, Hot Sauce, Mayo, Parmesan Peppercorn, Ranch, Salsa, Sour Cream, Spicy Mustard, Tartar, Thousand Island, Yellow Mustard
Salads
- Chicken Chef Salad$14.00
- Apple Walnut Chicken Salad$14.00
marinated grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, apple, walnuts, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, and cucumber
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
buttermilk fried chicken thigh tossed with buffalo sauce mixed greens, cucumbers, carrots, celery, and blue cheese crumbles
- Garden Salad$9.00
mixed greens, tomato, onion, carrots, cucumbers, parmesan, and croutons, (Add Italian Chicken or Fried Chicken +3)
Burgers
- Classic Bacon Cheddar Burger$16.00
smoky bacon and sharp cheddar cheese on a toasted amoroso bun
- Big Axe Burger$16.00
american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, sweet pickles, and house thousand island, on a toasted amoroso bun
- Boozy Burger$16.00
grilled onions, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, and maple bourbon sauce, on a toasted amoroso bun
- Swiss Shroomer Burger$16.00
grilled mushrooms and onions, swiss cheese, and beersalmic dressing, on a toasted amoroso bun
Sandwiches
- Broken Axe Cheesesteak$14.00
chipped steak, melted provolone, shredded iceberg, house italian dressing, pecorino romano, and mayo, on a toasted amoroso roll
- Fish Tacos$15.00
2 fried haddock pieces topped with rustic coleslaw and creamy sriracha sauce in soft flour tortillas
- Fried Haddock Sandwich$15.00
fried haddock filet, iceberg, tomato, american cheese, old bay tartar sauce, on a toasted amoroso roll
- BBQ Pork Tacos$14.00
- Hot Ham and Cheddar$14.00
- Apple Chutney Chicken Sandwich$14.00
grilled chicken breast topped with melted cheddar, apple chutney, and bacon, on a toasted amoroso bun
- Grilled Chicken BLT$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, romaine, tomato, bacon, and roasted garlic mayo, on a toasted bun with your choice of side
- Chicken Cordon Blue Sandwich$15.00
beer brined fried chicken thigh, sliced ham, melted swiss, beer mustard, and sweet pickles, on a toasted amoroso bun
- Hot Blue Chicken Sandwich$15.00
- Grilled Veggie Pita$14.00
grilled red bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, spinach, feta, and beersalmic dressing in a warm pita
- Black Bean Pita$14.00
Wraps
- Steak Fajita Wrap$14.00
chipped steak, grilled onions and red bell peppers, provolone, iceberg lettuce, tomato, and house fajita seasoning in a soft flour wrap. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$14.00
beer brined fried chicken thigh, iceberg, tomato, bacon, and ranch dressing, in a soft flour wrap
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
- Cheesesteak Wrap$14.00